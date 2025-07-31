ELLE Exclusive: We Tried Nykaa’s New Lipstick So You Don’t Have To (But You Might Want To)

If there’s one thing the beauty team never backs down from, it’s a good lipstick trial, especially when it claims to last through coffee runs, lunch breaks, and the dreaded 5pm slump. So when a new bullet lipstick promising 16-hour wear and zero transfer landed on our desks, we did what we do best: grabbed our coffee, rolled up our sleeves, and got swatching.

Desks were taken over, shades were passed around, and someone may or may not have called dibs on a nude before anyone else had a chance. There’s something about the Nykaa Matte to Last No Transfer Long Lasting Lipstick that brings out the nostalgia, quick twists, satisfying swipes, and that quiet excitement of finding your shade.

The Formula - More Than Just Matte

This one’sgot bakuchiol in it, a plant-based ingredient known for being gentle, nourishing for the skin. It’s a nice touch, especially for a matte lipstick, which can sometimes leave lips feeling dry. The formula goes on smooth and feels light. No slipping, no smudging. We wore it through lunch and several coffees, and it left a soft tint by the end.

25 Shades of Yes

From fiery reds to moody browns, there’s a shade for every pout and personality, and it's thoughtfully curated for Indian skin tones. We took the liberty of picking favourites:

I started with Haute Fudge, a deep, warm brown that looked more intense in the tube than it did on my lips. As the beauty writer on the team, I tend to gravitate toward shades that feel a little more classic, and this one’s already in regular rotation. It strikes that nice balance between polished and wearable, something I can swipe on for a 10 am meeting or a last-minute dinner without overthinking it.

Kannagi Desai, our beauty editor, went for Madras Kaapi, a soft, toasty brown with subtle coffee undertones. It’s a shade that doesn’t try too hard but still makes an impact. She has been using it on days she’sgot back-to-back meetings, mostly because it goes with everything and doesn’t need touch-ups.It’s one of those shades that just works.

Siya Bhambwani, our beauty editorial assistant, has barely worn anything but Naughty Nude since the swatch session. It’s a pinky nude that blends right into her natural lip tone, only better. Low-effort, high pay-off the kind of lipstick you throw on without thinking, and somehow it pulls your whole look together. She's claimed it as her go-to for both casual Fridays and last-minute brunch plans.

Our Verdict

If you like your lipsticks low-effort but long-wearing, this one's worth checking out.It delivers strong colour without the usual matte drama, no flaking, no tightness, no constant reapplying. And with 25 shades, chances are you'll find one (or a few) that work for you.