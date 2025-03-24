Pink On Pink Is The Spring Manicure Trend You'll Be Seeing Everywhere

From Ariana Grande's commitment to Glinda-esque nails to the editors here at ELLE, it's clear that pink is spring's go-to colour. Our collective obsession with pink nail colours is nothing new; rosy manicures have always been a classic, with shades like Essie's Ballet Slippers and OPI's Bubble Bath cementing themselves as modern icons in the beauty world. What's refreshing to see is how it has evolved for modern tastes. While there is always room for a clean manicure and soap nails in soft, ballerina pinks (they are, arguably, easier to maintain as chips are less visible), there's no doubt that manicurists and celebs are now getting much more creative with pinks.

How To Wear Pink Nails In 2025

'Pastel pinks are definitely a shade for spring summer 2025,' says revered manicurist Michelle Humphrey who works closely with Essie. 'Jelly pinks will also be making a hit this year, I call it a strawberry French pink. If you're opting for a French, this is the sheer shade that glows the most. Try Bodice Goddess by Essie Gel couture, my absolute fave!'

Humphrey is a big fan of pink-on-pink designs such as the French manicure recently created by Hailey Bieber's go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. It feels significantly fresher, especially as we head into spring. 'Layering different shades of pink, whether through ombré, abstract swirls, or a modern French tip, adds dimension while keeping it chic,' shares Humphrey. Try a pastel blush base with bright fuchsia tips or keep it understated with a pink-beige background and dusty rose accents.

Pink on pink works with other forms of nail art too, be it cat-eye, chrome or marble. If you're a maximalist who favours intricate designs, use various pops of raspberry and magenta on a shell pink base. Added extras such as 3-D embellishments, diamantés and metallic finishes will also turn your hands into a talking point. 'Layering a chrome topper can take your pink into another dimension,' agrees Humphrey. 'Ask your nail pro for a sheer chrome over the top of the polish, or try the Essie Nail Art Studio Collection to get the look at home.'

Find The Right Shade Of Pink

There are no hard and fast rules. The pink that makes you feel your happiest (and lifts your mood) is the perfect tone for you but if you need a starting point, she recommends basing it on your undertones. 'Look at the veins on your wrist in natural light,' she suggests. If it looks blue or purple, it's a cool undertone, greenish signal warmth while a mix of both means you're neutral. According to her, cool undertones suit blue-based pinks such as Essie Fiji or Romper Room while peachy and coral pinks such as Essie Cute As A Button will enhance warmer skin. Neutrals tend to suit most shades of pink.

Ahead, The Best Pink Manicure Inspiration For Spring

Pink Nails With Pink French Tips

The French manicure is a classic that celebs (and non-celebs alike) turn to time and again for its sophisticated, grown-up appeal. For Khloe Kardashian, manicurist Zola Ganzorigt used a combination of two shades of pink instead of the nude and white formula. She carves out the tips first using OPI Mod About You, and layers a lighter shade of blush - OPI It's A Girl - on top.

Pink Nails With Sideways French Tips

French nail artist Andréa Barbet subverts the classic white tip with not just a brighter shade of bright pink (she used Manucurist Rose) but also by placing the line on the side of the nailbed.

Pink Ombre Nails With Glitter Details

Spring has truly sprung with this blossom-themed manicure that's perfect for parties and beyond.

Pink Nails With Ombre

When in doubt, an ombre design is always a crowd-pleaser. Elevate it with a high-shine, jelly-like finish.

Pink Nails With Metallic Stars

Reflective sparkles give this design by Michelle Humphrey a cowgirl vibe and we're all for it.

Pink Nails With Tortoiseshell

For a real standout moment, incorporate tortoiseshell patterns into your pink-on-pink manicure ala manicurist Jessica Lee. Impactful, yet unexpected.

Pink Nails With Double Tips This immaculately refined design will please even the most minimalist spirit. Content creator Mateja Novakovic layered Manucurist in Candy and Red Cherry.

Pink Nails With 3D Designs

Stay cool for the summer with this citrus splash of a manicure by Melanie Graves. The raised three-dimensional nail art is guaranteed to be a conversation starter, too.

Pink Nails With Dusky Rose Accents

Georgia Rae's take on pink-on-pink is understated and elegant, with earthy rose tones to match the softer base.

Pink Nails With Dot Design

Julia Diogo's tiny dot detail is a great way to add interest to a neutral blush manicure. She used a combination of Biosculpture's Sweet Candy Breath, French Rose and Belle Of The Bop.

Pink Nails With Florals

For those in favour of bold tones, try a showstopping hot pink and alternate them with a lighter hue complete with intricate florals.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.