Old Money Scents Your Favourite On-Screen Icons Would Swear By

Have you ever been on a binge-watching marathon and felt the lines between reality and fiction blur so much, that you're suddenly going down this rabbit hole of "what would Serena van der Woodsen smell like?" No? Just me then, whoopsie. Whether it's the scandal-filled penthouses of the Upper East Side or the sprawling vineyards of Monterey, some characters have an aura so rich, that you can practically smell it through the screen.

Now let’s be real, who wouldn’t want to be on that untouchably fabulous vibe? And the easiest way to feel fabulous-you guessed it- is by smelling fabulous. At least my strange, borderline creepy 2 AM musings have proven to be of some use, because I've put together a list of everyone's favourite money magnets and the fragrances you'd never catch them without. Warning: these scents may cause spontaneous yacht purchases.

Kate Sharma: Marc Jacobs Perfect Elixir

This fragrance smells just like its name- an elixir. Exuding confidence and modernity with a playful twist, this fragrance settles down into a warm and creamy, floral gourmand aroma. It's got a cosy, yet luxurious feel to it, and that is just what the quirky elegance of Kate Sharma is all about- you just have to peel back the layers to get to the real deal.

Logan Huntzberger: Acqua Di Parma Colonia C.L.U.B.

Team Logan all the way! A perfect match for his joie de vivre is this fresh, modern and lively fragrance. It's got that youthful zest to it, while still being timelessly sophisticated, and that's what makes it ideal for the embodiment of quiet luxury, Logan Huntzberger. For someone who appreciates a modern twist on classic cologne, this one's a real gem, just like the man himself.

Allie Hamilton: Lancome Idole Eau De Parfum

The quintessential Southern belle from The Notebook is widely admired for her elegant rebel persona and her adventurous spirit. Which is why I think she would be drawn to this modern, rose-infused scent that's unapologetically feminine and ahead of its time- just like our beloved Allie.

Dickie Greenleaf: BOIS 1920 Verde Di Mar Eau De Parfum

Dickie's vibe was all about effortless luxury, refinement and a dark intrigue. Inspired by the Mediterranean coast, Verde di Mar will not only make you smell like a wealthy, well-travelled snob, but also has that intriguing complexity, with hints of marine and woody notes, which reflect Dickie’s more elusive, enigmatic side.

Shiv Roy: Burberry Goddess Intense

A woman of sharp intellect, strong ambition and a polished demeanor, Shiv is a force to be reckoned with. And so is this opulently bold and elegant fragrance. Although an intense blend of amber, wood and floral notes, it's still got that touch of femininity to it that we would hate to lose out on.

Blake Carrington: Sartorial By Penhaligons Eau De Toilette

Sartorial captures the essence of an old-world, masculine elegance, which perfectly aligns with Blake’s aristocratic style and elegance. This commanding fragrance mixes metallic, leathery, woody and powdery elements to create an entirely unique scent profile. This fragrance is exactly what a red flag would smell like.

Sharpay Evans: Parfums De Marly Delina

The stylish, attention-seeking diva was nothing, if not high maintenance. Her glam meter always ran high, but she had a playful, girly edge to her. With its playfully fruity top notes, mixed with a more refined floral heart, Delina perfectly mirrors Sharpay's personality. It asserts itself in the most feminine way possible, while being a delight to the senses.

Chuck Bass: Amouage Jubilation XXV

Jubilation XXV is a symphony of oud, amber, frankincense, and fruits and spices, which is so well-matched for Chuck's eccentric and niche, yet sophisticated tastes. It's only fitting for the Upper East Side's favourite hedonist to wear a fragrance as rare and exclusive as this one. It matches his bad boy, authoritative personality, but still has that quiet charm hovering about.

Lady Mary Crawley: Guerlain Shalimar

The always witty, never trashy Lady Mary was undoubtedly ahead of her time, bridging traditional aristocratic values with the changing world around her. She would definitely appreciate the understated, but luxurious quality of this classic oriental scent that combines bergamot, iris, vanilla, and amber. Creating a rich and sensual aura around the wearer, this scent has stood the test of time, just like Lady Mary has.

Tom Buchanan: BDK Parfums Gris Charnel Extrait

The emotionally volatile, obsessively controlling, and sometimes dark character often exuded a sense of privilege and power. The rich, almost sensual undertones of this fragrance are a mirror of his charming lure. It balances refinement with intensity, much like Tom's larger-than-life, extravagant, yet often abrasive persona.

