Shankara x Ami Patel: The Perfect Care For Your Bridal Skin

When you plan to tie the knot, as a bride, the whole focus is on how radiant you will look on your big day and how well you have aced your beauty game. I have never been a bride, but attended enough weddings and I assume anybody who is getting married would love to feel as regal as possible! And what better way to channel that regal radiance than with a skincare ritual that’s steeped in heritage, luxury, and the wisdom of Ayurveda?

The beauty scene has something to celebrate — Shankara x Ami Patel presents The Maharani & Indrani Luxury Bridal Collection— a skincare regimen designed to bring out your most radiant self! The collection reminds you of all the Ayurvedic remedies your grandmother would pick out for you - pure, time-tested and effective! Made with love by none other than celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the mastermind behind some of Bollywood’s most iconic looks.

Love And Pampering For A Bride-To-Be

Skincare is non-negotiable in a bride’s routine, and knowing what goes into those products is just as crucial. That’s where Shankara comes in—offering the finest luxury Ayurvedic formulations that deliver both opulence and results. They have been redefining beauty with all-natural, results-driven skincare that harmonizes the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with modern scientific innovation.

The standout? Gheesutrā Face Emulsion—a meticulously crafted 100x washed ghee infusion, perfected through an ancient Ayurvedic process called Shata Dhauta Ghrita, which enhances its nourishing properties. Yes, you read that right—ghee, washed 100 times in a copper vessel with water for unparalleled hydration and glow. Talk about skincare fit for a queen!

The Collaboration

Ami Patel isn’t just any stylist—she’s the creative force behind the iconic ensembles of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Safe to say, she knows how to blend aesthetics with functionality. Now, she’s bringing her discerning eye to the world of luxury skincare with Shankara, crafting two exquisite bridal gift sets that are equal parts indulgent and effective.

The Gift Of Timeless Beauty

Let’s talk about the packaging first—because, let’s be honest, aesthetics matter. The Maharani & Indrani gift sets arrive in bespoke, heritage-inspired boxes, drenched in a regal orange hue with intricate detailing that whispers grandeur. Think of them as an extension of a bridal trousseau—so beautifully put together that they deserve a place in your vanity long after the wedding celebrations. But of course, it’s what’s inside that truly counts.

Maharani Radiance Ritual – A Queen’s Beauty Ritual

Draped in resplendent orange, the Maharani Radiance Ritual is an ode to the rich traditions of Indian royalty, meticulously curated to enhance a bride’s natural luminosity. Inspired by the time-honored beauty rituals of Indian queens, every element of this box embodies opulence and self-care.

Inside, you’ll discover skincare treasures steeped in Ayurvedic wisdom, each designed to nourish, protect, and enhance your glow from within. The true showstopper? Gheesutrā Face Emulsion—a time-honoured potion that envelops your skin in intense hydration, ensuring you radiate confidence on your special day.

A Peek Inside:

Gheesutrā Face Emulsion: 100x washed pure ghee = 100x the hydration. Your skin will thank you.

Gheesutrā Cleansing Balm: Melts makeup and stress—say hello to clean, happy skin.

Gheesutrā Nourishing Exfoliator: Buff away the dullness, and reveal that glow. Smooth skin unlocked.

Gheesutrā Strawberry Lip Butter: Soft, juicy lips? This one's got you covered.

Illuminate Kohl Kajal: Sharp lines, soothed eyes—ghee and almonds for the perfect glide.

Facial Rose Mist: A spritz of temple roses = instant refresh, instant calm.

Brightening Serum: Fade those dark spots, boost that glow—radiance, delivered.

Orange Body Scrub: Zesty, fresh, and super smooth—your shower just got a glow-up.

Indrani Iconic Glow – The Glow Of Auspicious Beginnings

Steeped in symbolism and divine energy, Indrani Iconic Glow is inspired by the celestial beauty of Indrani, the queen consort of Lord Indra. This exquisite collection embodies purity, prosperity, and the promise of fresh beginnings—making it the perfect companion for a bride embarking on her new journey.

Every product within this set is carefully chosen to bestow the skin with radiance and vitality, making you feel like a goddess on your most special day. At its heart lies the legendary Kumkumadi Oil, a centuries-old elixir infused with saffron and manjistha, revered for its unparalleled brightening and nourishing properties.

Inside the Indrani Box:

Kumkumadi Oil: Glow up with red-gold saffron and manjistha—hydration and brightness in a bottle.

Deep Cleanse Facial Ubtan: Say goodbye to dull skin! This natural exfoliator cleanses deep for that effortless glow.

Illuminate Kohl Kajal: Sharp looks, soothed eyes—powered by ghee and almonds for that rich, smooth glide.

Organic Almond Oil: Skin and hair goals unlocked—deep hydration, pure nourishment, no BS.

Golden Spoon: Because skincare should feel luxurious—elevate your routine with a luxe touch.

Brand With A Bigger Purpose

Each product is handcrafted in small batches using the purest ingredients, delivering both efficacy and a truly luxurious experience. But beyond radiant skin, it’s about meaningful impact—profits support vital social causes like girls’ education, women’s empowerment, and river rejuvenation. With sustainability at its core, the brand ethically sources ingredients, uplifting local farmers and communities. Luxury with a purpose? We’re here for it.

A Gift That’s As Thoughtful As It Is Luxurious

Whether you’re a bride-to-be, a BFF hunting for the perfect wedding gift or someone who just loves a little royal indulgence, these Shankara x Ami Patel gift sets check all the right boxes. It’s a piece of Indian heritage, with a touch of modern luxury, and a whole lot of bridal glow, all wrapped up in one.

Ready to unveil your Maharani glow? Shop now at www.shankara.in or visit the Shankara Experience Center at Nexus Select CityWalk Mall - New Delhi, Pacific Mall - New Delhi, and Viviana Mall - Thane, Mumbai—because your bridal glow deserves nothing but the best.