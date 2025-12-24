The best of K-beauty: Amorepacific unveils its newest skincare and makeup stars

If you’re the kind who tracks K-beauty drops as closely as fashion week trends, Amorepacific’s newest lineup is one to bookmark. Think a ginseng-rich cleanser that feels like silk, a barrier-boosting milk essence for your most hydrated skin yet, India-first lipstick shades, and sunscreen that doubles as skincare.

Here’s everything that just launched—and everything your beauty shelf is about to thank you for.

1.Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Rejuvenating Cleansing Foam

Luxury meets science with Sulwhasoo’s latest cleansing innovation powered by Ginsenomics™, a rare ginseng saponin amplified 6,000 times. This creamy, cushiony foam does more than cleanse. It targets 18 signs of aging, strengthens the moisture barrier through the Ginseng Amino Complex™, and leaves skin calm, nourished, and radiant. The ritual of cleansing has never felt this indulgent.

Price: Rs 4,200 for 150g

Where to buy: Nykaa, Tira, Sephora and Myntra

2. Innisfree Green Tea Ceramide Milk Barrier Essence

A true skip-care saviour, this essence works as a toner, essence, and lightweight moisturiser in one silky, milky formula. Packed with Liposomal Super Green Tea™ and ceramides, it floods the skin with hydration in seconds and restores the barrier within days. Think cloud-soft skin with zero stickiness.

Price: INR 1,450 (160ml) | INR 900 (90ml)

Where to buy: Nykaa, Tira, Amazon, Myntra, in.innisfree.com

3.Etude Fixing Tint India Collection ft. Palak Tiwari

Etude’s first India-inspired Fixing Tint collection arrives with exclusive shades, special packaging and the brand’s inaugural Indian ambassador, Palak Tiwari, bringing the story to life.

The trio of hues is crafted specifically for Indian skin tones. Mocha Mantra, a warm, earthy brown that feels effortlessly chic from day to night; Nude Noor, a soft beige-pink that lends a polished, everyday minimalism; and Sufi Red, a bold yet wearable red inspired by India’s rich artistic and cultural tapestry. True to Etude’s cult formula, the tints are lightweight, transfer-proof and ultra-pigmented—an expressive blend of Korean innovation and Indian sensibility.

4.Laneige Water Bank UV Barrier Sunscreen

Laneige’s newest sunscreen delivers hydration and protection in equal measure. Powered by Blue Hyaluronic Acid and 5D Hyaluronic Acid, it cushions the skin with lasting moisture while offering SPF 50+ / PA++++ defense. The addition of antioxidant-rich Blackberry Extract helps guard against environmental stress, all in a lightweight, cooling texture that disappears seamlessly into the skin.

Price: INR 860 (20ml) | INR 1,800 (50ml)

Where to buy: Nykaa, Amazon, Tira, Sephora, Myntra, Maccaron.