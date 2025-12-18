With Cetaphil's Assortment Of Skincare, Bid Your Skin Problems Goodbye.

Is your routine leaving you with no time for skincare? Oily, acne-prone skin is a problem faced by many, an offshoot of an urban lifestyle in which the skin is like a fighter, battling pollution, worry, and a hectic schedule. The result, those who are dissatisfied with their facewash because of the stickiness returns almost instantly after the wash.

Enter Cetaphil, with its innovative tri-action formula, ideal for oily acne-prone skin since it unclogs pores, removes excess oil, and lifts away dead skin cells. It leaves your face feeling smoother and refreshed after just one use.

Allow the range to charm you with the finest innovation that the industry has to offer, the Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating SA range. It offers products curated for Oily acne prone skin, including the Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating SA cleanser. It cleanses deeply, unclogging pores without over-drying. The product is dermatologically tested, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic. Cetaphil boasts of a full multi-benefit cleansing experience with just one use. The secret? Innovative Tri-Action formula designed with a blend of three acids (Salicylic Acid (BHA), Mandelic Acid (AHA) and Gluconolactone (PHA)). The range also includes Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating SA Lotion, which contains the same ingredient compound and produces softer and smoother skin after just one use.

There’s more exciting news for Cetaphil’s clientele- the label is partnering with celebrity endorser Sara Tendulkar. Partnering with Sara, Cetaphil unveiled its Gentle Exfoliating SA Range for sensitive, Oily Acne prone skin. Sara Tendulkar, coming from a background of Clinical and Public Health Nutrition, and combined with her advocacy for healthy living, brings authenticity as the face of the range.

The go-to source for skincare, Cetaphil seeks to enhance your natural beauty and well-being

while empowering you to embrace self-care as a daily habit.

For over 75 years, Cetaphil has worked with dermatologists and skin experts worldwide to create science-backed, gentle formulations that deliver both efficacy and care. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day.

With visible results after just one usage, indulge in the power of Cetaphil, giving your skin the care it deserves. Step into a gentler, more refreshing skincare experience with Cetaphil.

Disclaimers:

1. Ingredient action for Salicyclic acid, Mandelic acid and Gluconolactone. Măgerușan ȘE et

al. Molecules. 2023; 1–24. . Gentili G, et al. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2023; 22: 517–528

2. Cleanser: Galderma Data on File. RD.53.SPR.207020; Lotion: Galderma Data on File.

RD.53.SPR.207026

3. Galderma Data on file. Formulation Claims