The Beauty Brand That’s Giving Time Back

In an era where skincare routines have turned into ten-step commitments, Terrai is asking a simple but radical question: what if beauty gave you time back instead of taking more of it?

Founded in 2024 by Dhruv Kumar and Kamakshi Sood, this homegrown Indian skincare brand isn’t trying to win the race for novelty. Instead, it’s carving out space for something far more precious: efficiency. Terrai’s philosophy is rooted in the reality of modern life, where long routines often feel less like self-care and more like another task on the list.

“At Terrai, we believe that skincare should simplify your life, not add to it,” says Sood. “Our products are developed to deliver potent benefits with fewer steps, giving customers time back in their day without compromising on performance.”

Skincare, minus the overwhelm

At the heart of Terrai is a belief that effective skincare doesn’t need layers, excess, or hype. Kumar and Sood set out to build a brand that prioritises performance and transparency over trends. The goal was never to flood the market with more products, but to create formulations that do more, faster and smarter.

Rather than asking consumers to decode complicated regimens, Terrai’s approach is refreshingly minimal. Each product is designed to multitask, delivering multiple benefits in a single step. The result is routines that feel intuitive, not intimidating.

“Our focus has always been on creating products that work harder so people don’t have to,” adds Kumar. “Efficiency, for us, isn’t about cutting corners; it’s about thoughtful formulation.”

Where science meets simplicity

What truly sets Terrai apart is its science-first mindset. The brand leans heavily on clinical validation, choosing measurable results over exaggerated claims. Every formula is built with intent–it’s modern yet grounded in dermatological research. This focus on precision has allowed Terrai to position itself as something more than a beauty label. It sees itself as a time-saving company, one that understands the demands of contemporary life and responds with products that respect it.

Multi-tasking, done right

Terrai’s growing portfolio reflects this philosophy clearly. Its Luminous Tinted Sunscreen, for instance, functions as protection, hydration, coverage, and primer—all in one clinically backed formula. The Aqua Radiance Sunscreen offers high protection in an ultra-light texture designed to prevent tanning without weighing skin down.

Then there’s the SPF face mist, a hybrid product that combines sun protection with long-lasting hydration and age-supporting actives, ideal for days when reapplication needs to be effortless. The newest launch, One & Done, distils Terrai’s ethos most succinctly: a multi-corrective serum created to address the most common skin concerns from a single bottle.

“One & Done was created for people who want results, not routines,” says Sood. It’s a sentiment that echoes across the brand’s entire lineup.

A new definition of luxury

In many ways, Terrai’s restraint feels luxurious. In choosing to do less, but better, the brand reflects a shift in how beauty is being redefined. Not as an elaborate ritual, but as something that fits effortlessly into daily life.

In a crowded skincare landscape obsessed with what’s next, Terrai’s strength lies in knowing when enough is enough. And sometimes, the most indulgent thing a beauty brand can offer is time itself.