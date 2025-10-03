The Maybelline Jingle Meets Miley: A New Era With The Brand’s Global Face

Miley Cyrus has taken on a beauty anthem that generations have grown up humming. The singer has become Maybelline New York’s latest global spokesperson, and her first move is re-interpreting the legendary “Maybe it’s Maybelline” jingle with her signature sound and unapologetic edge. “I remember singing the Maybelline jingle as a kid and imagining it was me on the screen. Now, it is. To take something so iconic and make it mine —it’s powerful and personal.” said Miley Cyrus.

“This partnership brings together two core parts of me. You can’t erase makeup from music. Within music, there’s performance and honesty—makeup enhances both. It’s how I tell my truth without saying a word. Maybelline shares my belief that makeup should be expressive, ever-evolving. Partnering with Maybelline, a brand that celebrates meaningful values, self-expression and play, felt like the most natural fit in this stage of my life.”

A Nostalgic Tune with a Modern Twist

This isn’t just a new campaign; it’s a beauty-meets-music. By handing Miley the mic, Maybelline is blending nostalgia with reinvention, showing that self-expression never goes out of style; it just evolves.

“Miley is more than a global icon—she is a muse of modern beauty. Her creativity and artistry dance between strength and sensitivity.” said Sandrine Jolly, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. “She brings a deeply personal lens to beauty that is expressive and emotional. With her unmistakable voice and vision, she turns our iconic jingle into something raw, intimate, and powerfully reflective of this Maybelline era.”

When Makeup Meets Music

The collaboration launches with a campaign spanning TV, digital, social and in-store activations starting September 2025, with Miley’s voice as the heartbeat. She’ll also front some major product launches, including a hotly anticipated new colour collection and the brand’s viral favourite, Sky High mascara.

Jessica Laila Rode,General Manager of Maybelline New York India, said: “At a time when self-expression is redefining culture across India, Miley Cyrus stands out as a true icon of fearless individuality and creative freedom. This collaboration marks a significant moment in beauty, where music, attitude, and authenticity converge. More than just makeup, this collaboration is about inspiring people to embrace their personal narrative without compromise. We are proud to bring this bold, global vision to India, celebrating confidence, creative expression, and the freedom to be unapologetically yourself.”