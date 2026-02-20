subscribe
From Heavy Glam To Bare Skin: The No Makeup Look Wins

Say goodbye to cakey layers! We’re officially in our skin first era. It’s all about letting your natural texture shine through and embracing that gorgeous, real-skin glow.

| Mingma Tamang
Photograph: (Instagram/(@aliaabhatt @shraddhakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan))
Why the No Makeup Look is Trending

We’ve traded heavy foundations for serious hydration. This trend is all about looking well-rested, authentic, and effortlessly chic—because nothing beats a healthy, lit-from-within radiance, right?

From Heavy Glam to Bare Skin Realness

We may be bringing back the 2016 energy, but we’re leaving those harsh, muddy contour lines back in the past! Ditch the sharp contour for a soft, pillowy finish. Think cream blushes and dewy bronzers that melt right in for a look that’s totally "I woke up like this."

Alia Bhatt’s Take on Minimal Makeup

Our girl Alia is the ultimate ‘‘clean girl’’ icon! She keeps it chic and simple with just a touch of concealer and a hint of a flush. Truly minimal-makeup goals.

Shraddha Kapoor and the Rise of Soft Glam

Shraddha is giving us major soft-glam inspo. With groomed brows and just a swipe of tint, she proves you can look totally red-carpet-ready without all the heavy layers.

Kareena Kapoor’s Effortless No Makeup Look

Bebo is the queen of the no-filter vibe! Her secret? Deep hydration and a tiny bit of kohl. It’s simple, classic, and lets her natural beauty do all the talking.

Dewy Skin Over Full Coverage

We’re obsessed with that glass-skin finish! Swap your matte vibes for facial oils and dewy highlighters. When your skincare is on point, your base is already perfect.

Why Less Makeup Feels More Powerful Now

At the end of the day the best look is the one that makes you feel like you. Ditch the heavy layer, find your glow, and join the skin-first revolution!

