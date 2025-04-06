ELLE Exclusive: The Ordinary’s First-Ever Essence Is Here—And It’s Not What I Expected

If there’s one kind of skincare I always come back to, it’s the kind that doesn’t try too hard—no frills, no fragrance, no drama. My skin? It’s moody. Think Andie Anderson with a 10-step personality switch. So when it’s throwing a tantrum, I reach for the most uncomplicated formulas I can find. That’s why The Ordinary has long been a staple on my shelf.

So when I found out they were launching their first-ever essence, I was intrigued. Would it actually add something to my stripped-back routine—or just feel like an unnecessary extra?

Multi-Active Delivery Essence 101: Everything You Need To Know

In the simplest terms, this is a lightweight, conditioning liquid designed to hydrate, prime, and enhance the absorption of subsequent skincare products. But, of course, The Ordinary never does things halfway. The formula is packed with four advanced actives that work together to boost hydration and increase penetration of skincare ingredients. The result? A formula that doesn’t just sit on the skin but actually works with your routine to deliver better results.

In an insightful chat with Joe Basham, Science Communications Manager at The Ordinary, he told me all there is to know about their pièce de résistance, "Our skin is a powerhouse—it works around the clock to shield us from environmental aggressors, but that same protective barrier also makes getting actives to penetrate where they’re needed most one of the biggest challenges in formulation, and trust me, not all products rise to the occasion. That’s where hydration comes in. A well-hydrated complexion isn’t just plump and dewy—it’s also way more receptive to absorbing skincare. So instead of just focusing on penetration alone, we took things a step further, designing a formula that simultaneously floods the skin with moisture and enhances ingredient delivery. So, the Multi-Active Delivery Essence not only provides immediate benefits but also helps to promote brighter, firmer and smoother skin over time."

Inside The Formula

The beauty of a product is all in its formula. Here’s a breakdown of the powerhouse ingredients in this one:

10% Glycerin – An age-old humectant that locks in hydration and strengthens the skin barrier.

5% Propanediol – A penetration enhancer that boosts the absorption of key actives, while also hydrating the skin.

Sodium Caproyl Prolinate – A bio-based amino acid derivative that helps optimise ingredient delivery and enhance moisture retention.

Glycogen – Provides skin with an energy boost, while promoting natural Hyaluronic Acid levels for deeper hydration and a radiant glow.

This combination of ingredients is supposed to ensure that your skin stays its hydrated best.

Real Talk: My Experience Giving The Essence A Whirl

I’ve been using this essence for a little over two weeks, applying it every morning and night, after cleansing and before serums. The first thing I noticed was the texture. It's incredibly lightweight and water-like, but does emulsify to a slightly creamy texture, if you rub it. It did make my skin feel deeply hydrated and absorbs almost immediately. But here’s where it really impressed me– the result it had in tandem with my niacinamide serum. I’ve been using The Ordinary’s Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% for years, but with the essence, the results were noticeably enhanced. My skin looked smoother, more even-toned, and felt less dehydrated throughout the day. Another standout moment for me was how well it layers with other products. It didn’t pill or feel sticky, and it made my moisturiser glide on so luxuriously. Even on days when I skipped serums, my skin still felt hydrated and balanced.

Not Sure If This Essence Is For You? Let’s Break It Down

The Multi-Active Delivery Essence is formulated for all skin types, including sensitive skin. However, it is advised to not use it alongside retinoids or direct acids, as it may interfere with their efficacy. If you struggle with dryness, dehydration, or want to boost the effectiveness of your existing skincare routine, this essence is a no-brainer. It’s an easy addition that maximises your products’ performance, while delivering deep hydration on its own. I think of it as the essential step of wetting your hair in the shower, before emulsifying your shampoo on your scalp– because obviously the shampoo wouldn't work without the drenched base.

Final Verdict: Holy Grail Or Hard Pass?

After consistent use, I can confidently say that The Ordinary’s Multi-Active Delivery Essence is one of the best skincare launches of the year. It’s simple yet effective, deeply hydrating yet lightweight, and truly enhances the absorption of your serums. At a fairly accessible price point, it offers a level of performance that gives you a bang for your buck. Whether you’re a longtime The Ordinary fan or new to essences, this one is well worth adding to your routine.