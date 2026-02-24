Timelessness Meets Modern Style: The Director of the Forevermark Design & Innovation Centre in Milan on Striking the Perfect Balance

With a dedication to innovation while maintaining heritage techniques, Federica Imperiali produces works that are both stunning and tell a story of beauty. The director of the Forevermark Design and Innovation Centre in Milan, which serves as the brand's center for innovation and creativity, Federica leads a team committed to creating iconic collections and custom projects to elevate the label's designs globally in this capacity, blending creative direction with strategic vision. Federica has contributed to the legacy of some of the brand's most loved collections, including the Forevermark Setting, Encordia, Millemoi, and Avaanti. We get candid with her as she unveils their latest collection.

“A jewel is never just an ornament, it carries memories, aspirations, and the power to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments.” she says, describing the deeper value that jewellery possesses beyond visual appeal. Her creative process is guided by this notion, which combines talent and technical proficiency to create Forevermark Diamond Jewellery’s timeless pieces.

The opening of the Mumbai flagship as the world’s largest De Beers Group store is a significant moment. The launch event brought together stars from all avenues, jewellery enthusiasts, celebrities, and leading creators, with an evening to remember. At this moment, we ask her what does this space represent creatively for her and for the brand? “With its new address as the world’s largest flagship store by De Beers Group the brand enters a powerful new chapter, one that reinforces its commitment to craftsmanship, contemporary design and global relevance.” She notes, “The Mumbai flagship blends Forevermark Diamond Jewellery’s contemporary international design with local sensibilities. The store offers an immersive experience, showcasing everyday diamond jewellery, statement and high jewellery pieces, and iconic designs in a setting that reflects the brand’s commitment to thoughtful, experience-led luxury.”

With an exclusive evening with the city’s most influential tastemakers hosted within the flagship itself, the event offered guests a first glimpse into the brand’s stunning universe, featuring a fashion showcase and immersive experiences that seamlessly blended craftsmanship with contemporary style.

The spacious store offers an immersive experience, showcasing everyday diamond jewellery, in particular, the ICON collection, its latest launch, in a setting that reflects the brand’s commitment to thoughtful, experience-led luxury.

A huge decision was made for the Icon collection, completely reimagined for this new chapter under her direction. We ask her about her approach in redesigning something so symbolic without losing its emotional core.

“Redesigning the Icon collection was about striking the perfect balance between evolution and heritage.” Not a surprise, as merging the modern with the craft of the past has been at the heart of the brand.

“We wanted to give it a sharper, more contemporary design language while preserving its emotional core, which has always been inspired by the North Star, a powerful symbol of self-worth, individuality and personal direction. This reflects Forevermark Diamond Jewellery’s broader vision of shifting the narrative of diamond jewellery from legacy to individuality. Today, jewellery is positioned as everyday luxury, versatile, modern and deeply personal, rather than something reserved for special occasions. At the heart of this transformation, every diamond continues to carry its unique inscription, a promise of rarity, responsibility and timeless elegance. These values remain the foundation of the brand even as we innovate, ensuring that the Icon collection feels both fresh and deeply meaningful for the woman of today. ” she adds, “It is more than a design evolution; it is a celebration of her journey, her choices and her unwavering sense of self.”

The North Star design has been a client favourite, and continues to anchor the Icon collection. We ask her about her thoughts on this symbol that resonates so strongly with the modern woman today. “The North Star resonates so deeply with the modern woman because it represents guidance, clarity and an unwavering sense of direction, values that feel incredibly relevant today.”

Federica believes that in a world of constant change, women are defining success on their own terms, making choices that reflect their individuality and aspirations. “A timeless symbol of that inner compass, the star is a reminder to stay true to oneself while moving forward with confidence. For Forevermark Diamond Jewellery from De Beers, this symbolism aligns perfectly with our vision. Every piece in the Icon collection is designed to celebrate her journey, her self-worth and her personal story. It is not just about wearing a diamond. It is about wearing a piece that reflects who she is and where she is headed.” with a focus on timelessness, she adds, “That emotional connection is what makes the North Star so powerful and enduring.”

As the brand's trend specialist, an understanding of cultural changes is crucial. This, along with inspirations for the future direct the vision. At internationally acclaimed events like the Oscars, stars like Kate Hudson, Jennifer Garner, and Margot Robbie have donned her creations, illuminating the most renowned red carpets in the world.

A glimpse at the new collection suggests that Forevermark Diamond Jewellery’s new identity feels distinctly design-led and emotionally grounded. We ask her what the starting point for this evolution was, and what she consciously moved away from.

“Since its launch in 2025, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery’s new identity has firmly positioned the brand as design-led, progressive and emotionally resonant, an everyday diamond jewellery brand that redefines how modern diamond jewellery is experienced in India.” she adds, “As women increasingly become the key decision makers in diamond purchases, most of our collections are inspired by her, centering around women, celebrating her individuality, strength and evolving role.”

Federica is an avid traveller who finds constant inspiration in the many cultures, customs, and symbols she comes across worldwide. Her creativity, she says, grows with each encounter, which impacts not only the subject of her work but also their depth of feeling.

Documenting these experiences, she looks back at them while she is at home in Milan, turning them into jewellery that communicates a global language of creativity, beauty, and narrative. As the brand’s key trend and design voice, we ask her how she reads cultural shifts today, especially when designing diamonds meant for everyday wear rather than occasion dressing. “I see cultural shifts today as deeply rooted in individuality, versatility and authenticity.” she says, “Consumers are moving away from jewellery reserved for special occasions and embracing pieces that fit seamlessly into their everyday lives. Diamonds are no longer just symbols of status; they are expressions of personal style and self-celebration. This means designing with a focus on wearability, comfort and emotional connection, creating pieces that feel modern yet timeless and that empower women to wear diamonds as part of their daily narrative.”

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery knows its audience. Direct consumer engagement in India seems to clearly influence the brand’s design direction. We ask her, as a Milanese, what insights from Indian women surprised her the most. “One of the most surprising insights from Indian women has been how confidently they are redefining the role of diamonds in their lives. What was once seen as a symbol reserved for milestones or family traditions is now embraced as a personal statement of style and achievement.”, on what she thinks the modern woman wants, she elaborates, “Women want diamonds that feel effortless, modern and versatile, pieces they can wear every day, not just for special occasions. Equally striking is the emotional depth they seek. Indian women are looking for designs that tell their own story, that celebrate individuality rather than simply showcasing size or carat weight. They value craftsmanship, subtle elegance and jewellery that complements their dynamic lifestyles. This shift has inspired us to create collections that are light, contemporary and full of meaning, allowing diamonds to become part of her daily narrative, a reflection of who she is today.”

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery successfully shifts diamonds from legacy purchases to expressions of individuality with the new collection. We ask her how design helped translate that philosophy into something wearable and intuitive.

“Design is the most powerful way to translate this philosophy into something tangible and intuitive.”, she adds “When we talk about shifting diamonds from legacy purchases to expressions of individuality, it means creating pieces that feel personal, versatile and effortless.” The modern woman wants jewellery that reflects her story, her style and her everyday life, not just something reserved for milestones- and the brand delivers. “Every design is anchored in a strong consumer insight and brought to life through a design philosophy that always places the diamond at the centre, both symbolically and physically. Our approach focuses on clean lines, fluid forms and subtle details that allow each piece to be layered, mixed and worn in multiple ways.”

For someone based in Milan, balancing global design sensibilities with creating India-exclusive collections that feel authentic rather than adapted is no small task. We ask her how she pulls it off so effortlessly. “Being based in Milan gives me access to global design sensibilities, but the key is never to impose them. Instead, we start with deep consumer insights from India and build around what feels authentic to her world.” she goes deeper, “ It is about understanding her lifestyle, her aspirations and her cultural codes, then blending that with an international perspective on craftsmanship and innovation. Every India-exclusive collection is created with this balance in mind. We ensure that the design language feels contemporary and globally relevant, while the emotional core speaks directly to her values and identity.”

Personalisation is another aspect the brand takes to heart. Every Forevermark Diamond Jewellery diamond carries a unique inscription tied to rarity and responsibility. We ask her how this influences her storytelling.“The unique inscription on every Forevermark diamond is a promise of rarity and responsibility, and this shapes our entire design philosophy.” On how it comes to be, she says, “Every creation begins with the diamond at the centre, both conceptually and physically. The forms, proportions and details are built to highlight its beauty and meaning, ensuring that the diamond remains the heart of the piece and the story it tells.”

We ask her as the interview draws to an end, what excites her most about the future of diamond jewellery in India, both creatively and culturally.

“What excites me the most about 2026 is how diamond jewellery in India is evolving into a true expression of individuality and self-expression. Creatively, we are moving towards designs that are versatile and deeply personal, allowing diamonds to carry an even stronger narrative for the woman wearing them. This opens up incredible opportunities for innovation in form, finishing and conceptual structure,” she adds, “Culturally, the shift is just as inspiring. Women are embracing diamonds as symbols of their own journey and achievements, not merely family traditions. This evolution allows us to tell stories that feel authentic and empowering, while keeping the diamond at the centre of both design and meaning.”

This change in the design of fine jewellery is a sign of a global awakening rather than just a fad. Natural diamonds, which stand as emblems of constancy in a world that is changing quickly due to their distinctive provenance and timeless value. So this gift-giving season, for Valentine's, anniversaries, and the likes, indulge in the perfect harmony of modern sophistication and timeless craft, with everyday diamond jewellery from Forevermark Diamond Jewellery’s latest collection, by walking into DeBeers Mumbai flagship and witnessing the magic of a Forevermark piece firsthand.