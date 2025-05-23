A Beauty Editor’s Guide to Almost Sick Days: When You Can’t Call In, But Also Can’t Deal

There’s a specific kind of sick day that doesn’t qualify as sick enough.

You’re not running a fever. But you’ve had exactly one loo emergency, your skin feels like it hates you, your brain’s at 40%, and you know deep down that you should rest—but your calendar said no.

This is for those days. The almost sick days. The body feels weird, but emails still exist days later. When you can’t cancel everything, but you also can’t do the full hair, makeup, nourished queen routine.

Here’s my beauty and wellness survival edit for those in-between days that need care, not chaos.

1. Start With a Warm Immunity Hit

I always begin with something that feels medicinal but not aggressive—hot water with fresh ginger, haldi, and lemon. On extra puffy days, I add a pinch of black pepper or black salt. If I’m being fancy (or dramatic), I’ll add a sachet of those effervescent Vitamin C tablets everyone buys on vacation.

It’s not a miracle cure. It’s just a ritual that feels like a choice.

2. A Non-Dramatic Shower

This isn’t the time for a full-blown scrub and scalp detox. It’s about temperature-controlled comfort. I use a gel cleanser that smells like eucalyptus, maybe a soft body wash (no exfoliation, no fragrance overload), and tie my hair up in a claw clip like I’m protecting what’s left of my willpower.

Optional: a cold rinse at the end. Not because I’m hardcore. Just because it snaps me out of my spiral.

3. Skin Minimalism, But Make It Comforting

No acids. No retinol. No 7-step routine.

Just a gentle cleanser, a hydrating mist, a ceramide cream, and SPF.

If I have a meeting, I’ll do concealer, brow gel, and a tinted balm. Because there’s something about looking semi-alive that makes me feel semi-capable.



On rotation:

4. Ginger + Lemon in All Forms

Tea, hot water, OR those little dissolvable digestive drops that live in your mum’s bag.

Ginger makes me feel like I’m doing something. Lemon makes me feel slightly acidic and alive. Okay usually it is Samahan that I would sip on all day.

Bonus: a dash of black salt or jeera if you’re really on the tummy-troubled train.

5. Hydration, But Sexy

ORS or Liquid I.V. in a wine glass.

Coconut water in a reusable tumbler.

Skin mist every time your laptop fan whirs.

Drink water. Mist water. Be water.





6. A Fragrance That Doesn’t Make You Nauseous

The worst thing on an almost-sick day? A cloying perfume that sticks.

Go for something herbal, fresh, or barely there.

Try:

7. Scalp Oil Therapy (But Only If You’re Home)

Hear me out: nothing cures a day of feeling “off” like warm oil on your scalp and 30 minutes of pretending you live in a wellness retreat.

Keep it light. Add a podcast. Don’t answer texts.

Faves:

8. Emergency Entertainment That Requires No Brain

Beauty YouTube.

Rewatching comfort creators.

Nail art reels.

Mystery ASMR.

Just enough stimulation to feel like you’re still in the world—without having to respond to it.

9. The Exit Plan: An Early Shower + Pajamas By 7 PM

Even if you have more work to do. Even if dinner is delayed.

Signal to your body that the effort portion of the day is over.

Reapply moisturiser. Rebraid your hair. Drink another glass of cold ORS.

You’ve survived. And you’ll thrive tomorrow.

Not every day needs to be your best. Some days just need to be soft, functional, and kind.

You’re not unwell. But you’re not at full power either.

This edit isn’t a cure—it’s a cocoon.

And that, sometimes, is more than enough.