ELLE List: The Innovators Turning Nutrition Into A Personal Power Move

If you’d told me five years ago that I’d be poring over probiotic strains and adaptogenic blends with the same excitement I once reserved for a Friday night takeaway, I’d have laughed you out of the room. But here we are. Today, my kitchen shelf looks like an apothecary, brimming with sachets, tinctures, and gummies, all promising to help me feel, digest, and glow better than ever.

What’s changed? For one, wellness has finally moved beyond one-size-fits-all. We’re in an era where nutrition is personal, a power move rather than a passive habit. And at the forefront of this shift are a wave of Indian founders reimagining how we fuel our bodies from within.

These founders aren’t just selling supplements; they’re crafting smarter solutions for modern living, whether it’s burnout, hormonal imbalances, or the creeping feeling your gut could use a hug. Here are some of the names redefining what nutrition can look like, taste like, and do for you.

Karan Jain and Trishla Dhakra - Puretive Botanics



Puretive Botanics has established a reputation for itself by combining rigorous scientific research with the healing properties of plants. It’s a brand that takes the guesswork out of going natural.

Their line-up makes you feel like you’re finally in the hands of someone who gets it: you want results, not just pretty labels.

Avnish Chhabria - Wellbeing Nutrition



If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by supplement aisles stacked high with vague promises, Wellbeing Nutrition is the antidote. Avnish's vision is clear: bring clarity, credibility, and convenience to your daily nutrition.

Their melts (thin oral strips that dissolve on your tongue) are so good. I started keeping the multivitamin melts in my bag, no water required, no fuss, and they’ve become as indispensable as my lip balm.

Anousha and Shreyansh Chauhan - Beautywise



Co-founded by siblings, Beautywise focuses on the sweet spot between nutrition and beauty. If you’ve ever wondered whether glowing skin can really start from your gut and cells, Beautywise makes a compelling case. Their hero products are their clinically-backed beauty supplements, think marine collagen, all carefully dosed and combined for real impact. What I appreciate is their transparency; every ingredient is clearly explained, with zero fluff.

Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan - The Good Bug



The duo set out to demystify gut health, and they’ve done it brilliantly. The Good Bug specialises in precision probiotics designed for different life stages and needs, whether it’s bloating, immunity, or stress. Their daily sachets slot easily into my morning routine, and there’s something satisfying about knowing exactly which probiotic strains you’re consuming and why. It’s a reminder that your microbiome isn’t just about digestion; it underpins everything from your mood to your immunity.

Shobhita Narain and Shashwata Narain - Veera Health

Veera Health isn’t strictly a supplement brand; it’s a holistic platform tackling women’s health issues, particularly PCOS, which affects millions but often goes unaddressed. Veera’s approach feels genuinely compassionate and empowering. Their plans combine nutrition, supplements, medical care, and coaching, all personalised to each woman’s needs. For so many, it’s the first time they’ve felt truly seen. If you’ve ever struggled to get clear answers about your hormones, you’ll understand why Veera’s work feels like a quiet revolution.

If you’re curious about taking the leap into personalised nutrition, start small. Maybe it’s a probiotic you actually remember to take, or a collagen sachet that feels like a little ritual. The point isn’t to overhaul everything overnight; it’s to notice how much better you feel when your daily habits are tailored to you. And thanks to innovators like these, it’s never been easier, or more exciting, to take your wellbeing personally.

