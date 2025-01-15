Is Shilajit The Hot New Workout Booster? We Find Out.

Once only spoken about in hushed whispers as the "stamina increaser," Shilajit has recently got a makeover that has everyone from wellness influencers, to "gym bros" rushing to get their hands on this previously shrouded-in-taboo supplement. Who would have thought that the herb we used to hear about being painfully obtained from the mouth of the Himalayas for those who could use a little booster in bed, would someday be basking in the limelight as the health and wellness industry’s most sought-after superfood?

A Little History Lesson

Let’s rewind. For centuries, Shilajit—a sticky, tar-like resin that oozes out of Himalayan rocks—was regarded as the go-to remedy for boosting stamina and libido in Indian households. Ayurveda has stood by the claim of its ability to spark vitality, particularly in the bedroom, like a rock. Recently, though, experts have been looking beyond its traditional roots, giving this black-gold resin its renaissance moment.

So, What Changed?

For starters, we broadened our minds. And then modern research told us that Shilajit is loaded with fulvic acid, minerals and antioxidants—basically, everything your cells need to feel like they’re at a spa day. As people started consuming it in today's supplement format, just like they would take magnesium or probiotics, they realised that it really works to improve your quality of life. The shift from “sex booster” to “energy elixir” opened the door to a wider audience. Suddenly, it wasn’t just about performance; it was about vitality, brain fog and that 3 PM slump.

And Now, It's Instagram Approved

Everywhere, from TikTok and Instagram to our mums' WhatsApp groups, Shilajit has started showing up as the must-have secret weapon for a long and healthy life. It's now touted as an adaptogen—a plant-based cure-all that helps you manage stress, boost immunity and feel unstoppable. And with its now gender-neutral appeal, everyone wants in. It is (mind-blowingly) available in vegan capsules, powders, and even herbal latte blends, making it easier than ever to incorporate it into your life. Fitness influencers and coaches also recommend pairing it with other Ayurvedic supplements, like Ashwagandha, Gokshura and Arjuna, to get the most out of your days.

Said To Pack Multiple Benefits

We spoke to Vinay Bhambwani, Celebrity Nutritionist And Behavioural Coach, on the benefits of this supplement, "Shilajit can benefit anyone experiencing fatigue or low energy thanks to its rejuvenating properties. It’s particularly suitable for enhancing athletic performance, and cognitive function and fighting age-related decline. People suffering from mineral deficiencies, such as iron or magnesium, will also benefit hugely from it."

On what has propelled its trending status, he had to say, "The shift in perception of Shilajit from a narrowly categorized 'Indian Viagra' to a holistic wellness supplement underscores a broader understanding of its bioactive potential. Traditionally rooted in Ayurvedic practices, Shilajit’s benefits extend far beyond just a libido boost. Recent research highlights its anti-inflammatory, anti-ageing and energy-boosting properties, making it well-aligned with global wellness trends, and ripe for mass adoption."

What This Means For Ayurveda

Vinay also tells us, "This transformation reflects the growing integration of traditional remedies with modern science, bringing supplements like Shilajit and Ashwagandha to the forefront of the wellness industry rather than being positioned as a niche supplement. It serves as a reminder that ancient remedies can hold immense value when validated by modern science."

Going from a behind-closed-doors secret to gaining a global fan following. Shilajit definitely has us convinced. Whether you’re climbing actual mountains or just trying to conquer your to-do list, this ancient remedy has officially entered the mainstream.

Buy it as gummies, resin, capsules, effervescent tablets.