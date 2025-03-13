Sleep To The Max: The Beauty Editor-Approved, Foolproof Guide To Your Best Sleep Ever

From skincare to sleep hacks, this beauty editor-approved guide has everything you need for your best night’s sleep—because beauty sleep isn’t just a myth.

I don’t play around when it comes to sleep. I can skip a workout, forget to take my vitamins, and even push through a stressful day on sheer willpower—but bad sleep? Absolutely not. If I don’t get at least seven hours, my skin betrays me, my mood nosedives and no amount of concealer can fix it.

But let’s be real—I don’t get perfect sleep every night. There are days when I doom-scroll till midnight, forget to put my phone away, overthink to no end or binge-watch things (yes, I am a little bit like that too). And then there are days when I decide to reset—when I pull out every single sleep hack in my arsenal and go all in. This is what I do on those nights when I need sleep so good it feels like a full system upgrade.

Step 1: The Pre-Bed Beauty Plan

Because sleep and beauty are a package deal, and if I’m spending eight hours unconscious, I might as well wake up looking expensive.

Cleansing like I actually mean it – Double cleanse. Always. Even if I’m exhausted. The Klairs Gentle Black Deep Cleansing Oil melts everything off, and then I go in with the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex. Because sleeping in sunscreen and pollution? Not in this house.

A serious night cream moment – No lightweight gel textures here. At night, I want something rich, almost buttery—La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 is elite.

A lip balm that doesn’t vanish in 10 minutes – Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask? Obvious choice, but worth the hype.

Hand cream, because I refuse to have crusty hands – The L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream is non-negotiable.

Step 2: Unwinding Like It’s My Job

Nothing ruins sleep faster than carrying the entire weight of the day to bed. So, this is where I slow down—properly.

A magnesium mocktail that actually works – Forget taking a basic magnesium supplement—this is the viral magnesium sleep drink that TikTok swears by, and for good reason. I drink this one hour before bed, and let’s just say, the results are elite. I mix:

Magnesium glycinate powder (Pure Encapsulations or Thorne) – for deep, uninterrupted sleep



Tart cherry juice (the unsweetened kind) – packed with melatonin



A spoon of manuka honey – balances blood sugar so I don’t wake up at 3 AM



A splash of coconut water – for added electrolytes

What I eat on good-sleep nights – If I really want to set myself up for a knockout sleep, I tweak my dinner. I keep it carb-heavy (yes, carbs help you sleep), loaded with tryptophan (the amino acid that makes you sleepy), and balanced enough to avoid blood sugar crashes. My go-to meals:

A big bowl of dal-chawal – Comfort food and science-approved sleep fuel.



Saffron-infused warm milk – Ayurveda knew what it was doing. Saffron is a mood booster, and warm milk before bed just works.



Bananas + almond butter – A serotonin-boosting snack when I’m peckish but don’t want anything heavy.



Dark chocolate (85% or higher) – Because it has magnesium and feels indulgent without ruining my sleep.

Hot showers > baths – Everyone says baths are the secret to relaxation, but who has time? A hot shower with the Valitic Aromatherapy Shower Steamers for Stress Relief does the job, minus the effort.

A silk everything policy – Pillowcases, eye masks, even PJs. Skin loves it, hair loves it, I love it.

Reading before bed, but no thrillers – Anything too intense, and I’m wide awake at 2 AM wondering if I locked my door. So it’s romance, historical fiction, or books with dreamy, slow-moving plots.

Step 3: The Actual Sleep Setup

Let’s be honest—your sleep environment makes or breaks your night. I have a strict ‘no bad vibes’ rule when it comes to my bedroom.

Blackout curtains that make my room feel like a cave – Because even a sliver of light ruins everything.

A cold room, always – Science says 18°C is the best temp for sleep, and I agree.

A weighted blanket, but not too heavy – The Sleepy Cat Weighted Blanket is just enough to feel cosy, not trapped.

The best candle ever for sleep – The Fragrance People Sleep Blend Pure Essential Oil Candle. Soft, warm, and doesn’t smell like artificial lavender trauma.

Step 4: What Not to Do (Learn from My Mistakes)

Because nothing ruins good sleep faster than bad habits.

Scrolling before bed? No. I used to be that person who checked Instagram “one last time” before sleeping. Now? My phone lives on the other side of the room at night.

Too much water before bed = midnight wakeups. Hydration is great, but a full bladder at 3 AM is not.

Some people would tell you no caffeine after 4 pm but that’s not something that affects me or I follow - so yeah, if caffeine affects you badly - stop.

The Verdict: Sleep Is the Real Glow-Up

Better sleep = better skin, better mood, better everything. This isn’t about following a rigid ‘clean girl’ sleep routine—it’s about creating a wind-down ritual that feels good. So take what works,ditch what doesn’t, and get the best sleep of your life.