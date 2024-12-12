Unicorns: How To Spot, Woo, Or Become One

Think unicorns are just for fairy tales? Think again. In the modern dating world, a unicorn is that rare, enigmatic figure who steps into a couple’s life to add spice, fun, and a touch of adventure. No, it's not some mythical creature with a horn—it's someone willing to explore emotional and sexual connections in a trio, but with a set of rules that go far beyond your average threesome. Curious? Here’s everything you need to know about the unicorn life—complete with all its thrills, risks, and dos and don’ts.

What’s a Unicorn?

Traditionally, this refers to a single, often bisexual person who’s open to joining a couple, particularly a heterosexual one. But the field has grown more diverse, and anyone interested in exploring with a couple can take on the role. There’s no rule that unicorns have to be single men or women or that the couple must be heterosexual. In fact, people of all orientations and genders now partake in the unicorn dynamic.

Why Do Couples Seek Out Unicorns?

A threesome with a unicorn can sound like a safe and sexy way to shake things up without fully breaking the bounds of monogamy. The fantasy of a “hot third” who spices up your relationship and then disappears without causing relationship “complications” is a classic appeal.

But bringing a third into the bedroom isn’t always the drama-free thrill some couples imagine. You’re adding a new dynamic to the couple’s own chemistry, with potential emotional and physical impacts. This arrangement can quickly feel more complicated than an open relationship or a casual hookup. The two-against-one setup can feel exclusive, or even isolating, for the unicorn, especially if they’re not fully integrated or respected within the trio.

How To Be a Unicorn?

Being a unicorn offers freedoms that a typical dating relationship doesn’t. For one, you’re usually in the driver’s seat, choosing when you’re in or out. If there’s drama, you can sidestep it, while the couple may have to hash things out. But unicorns also need to establish clear boundaries, so that casual fun doesn’t turn into romantic entanglement (unless that’s the goal, of course).

It’s also worth keeping an eye out for unicorn hunters—a term often used for couples who, sometimes, view the unicorn as a “toy” rather than a person. Many unicorns feel that being with a couple is still a form of dating, so regular courtesies (checking in, not ghosting, and respecting needs) are necessary. A good unicorn relationship thrives on mutual respect, which includes recognizing the third person as more than just a one-time fantasy fulfilment.

Tips for Couples on Unicorn-Hunting Safaris

Honesty and clear intentions are essential for couples seeking a unicorn. The couple should also make sure they’re both equally comfortable with the idea. Unicorns often pick up on imbalances in a couple’s relationship, which can make the whole experience uncomfortable for all involved. Instead of treating this like an item to check off a bucket list, couples should have meaningful conversations about boundaries, expectations, and any jealousies that could crop up. It’s also a good idea to keep unicorns in the loop about relationship dynamics. Nothing kills the magic faster than “inside couple jokes” or a sense that the third is more of an accessory than a participant.

The allure of being a unicorn lies in the novelty and excitement for some and for others, it’s about expanding emotional and sexual horizons. It’s a world that’s gaining visibility in today’s dating culture, blending adventure with openness. With a few ground rules, open dialogue, and respect, couples and unicorns alike can have fun without veering into the murky territory of third-wheeling disaster.