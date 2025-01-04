ELLE Confessions: When Did You Know You Were Actually Into That?

If 2024 has proven anything, it’s that women unapologetically adore their villains. Case in point: Luigi Mangione, the dark and dashing figure whose notoriety didn’t stop the internet from spiralling into

Somehow, his Ivy League backstory and a Manhattan murder charge have become the stuff of memes, merch, and…fanfiction? It’s proof that when it comes to attraction, society’s moral compass takes an interesting detour.

And it’s not just a global trend. Here in India, where Bollywood villains like Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh’s gloriously unhinged portrayal) hold their own against romantic heroes, it’s clear: we love our bad boys. But what does this tell us about sexual self-discovery? Kinks have moved from whispers to conversations. My group chat? Let’s just say it’s less about “What’s the tea?” and more, about “What’s your thing?” And boy, did the stories pour in—raw, risqué, and real. Here’s how some friends uncovered what really does it for them, with a few discoveries that might make you go, "Wait, is that me?"

1. Choking—but make it consensual.

One friend shared that her moment came during a steamy makeout session. She felt her partner’s hand graze her throat, and the unspoken tension was electrifying. A casual, playful squeeze later, she knew she liked the power dynamic it created. Of course, she stresses how important communication was after the fact—but now, it’s a bedroom staple they approach with trust and a safeword.

2. Roleplay unlocked by a Tinder villain.

If Mangione can have us blushing over danger, real-life roleplay takes it up a notch. One friend met a match on Tinder who suggested a “detective-and-suspect” scenario. She laughed it off—until they tried it. The intensity of questioning, the faux tension, and the costumes (yes, there were fake handcuffs) gave her an adrenaline rush she didn’t know she craved. Now, every few weeks, they rewrite the script with new roles, from professors to spies.

3. A chance slap became a game-changer.

This one came out after a few too many drinks. During a drunken hook-up, a friend accidentally slapped her partner mid-moment (think tangled limbs and bad aim). To her shock, he was into it—and when he lightly slapped her back, she realised she was too. They started exploring impact play cautiously, with conversations and boundaries that turned an awkward mishap into an intentional act of pleasure.

4. Feet first into fetish territory.

Feet can be divisive—people either love them or cringe. One girl in our chat shared her first date story with a guy who asked if he could massage her feet. Intrigued, she said yes, and the sensual attention left her squirming (in the best way). Fast forward a few months, and she’s the one picking up Louboutin heels just for the thrill of slipping them off.

5. Exhibitionism at an Indian wedding.

This one hit close to home—because Indian weddings can get wild. A friend realised she was into exhibitionism after sneaking away with her partner during a sangeet. With loud music masking their whispers and the thrill of almost being caught, it became clear: public spaces (when consensual and private enough) added a spark she couldn’t resist. Now, “What’s the riskiest place you’ve done it?” is her favourite icebreaker.

Kinks are as unique as we are, and uncovering them is often about embracing curiosity and sharing experiences. So here’s to that next “aha” moment—and the group chats that help us own it.