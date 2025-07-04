What To Shop In Beauty This July: Elevated Essentials Edition

If you're braving the humidity or just looking to refresh your vanity, this month’s new launches have a little something for every mood. Soothing yet lightweight skincare, serotonin-inducing pops of colour, fragrances that smell like memory, and formulas that seriously perform. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Olaplex No. 5 Leave-In Conditioner

The hair saviour we didn’t know we needed. Olaplex's cult bond-building tech just got a humidity-friendly member. This ultra-light leave-in hydrates, repairs, and de-frizzes without weighing your hair down. Ideal for those “my hair has a mind of its own” days.

Personal Touch Skincare Chafe Escape Comfort Anti-Chafing Lotion

Let’s be real, thigh chafing is public enemy number one. This genius anti-chafing lotion feels like a silky second skin and saves you from that all-too-familiar burn. Non-sticky, dries down to a powdery finish, and honestly, a shelf essential.

LOVETC Pop, Passion, Etc Palette

This playful palette packs buttery mattes, soft shimmers, and unexpected colour combos that’ll bring joy back to your makeup routine. Think of it as dopamine dressing, but for your eyelids.

Estée Lauder Futurist Soft Touch Brightening Skincealer Concealer

A hybrid between skincare and makeup, this is more than just a concealer. It brightens, smooths, and nourishes while giving you that second-skin finish. No creasing, no caking. Just filtered (and nurtured) realness.

Kryolan Lip Oil

This glossy, non-sticky lip oil glides on like a dream and leaves a subtle tint that’s perfect for those no-makeup-makeup days. Hydration? Check. Colour payoff? Check. We’re sold.

Givenchy Irresistible Eau de Parfum Nude Velvet

Like wrapping yourself in silk, really. This soft floral-fruity blend with a delicate musk base feels tender and radiant, just the way we want our rainy evenings to smell.

Dove Serum Bar

Your classic cleansing bar just got a glow up. Infused with skincare serums, this creamy bar cleanses without stripping and actually feels like skincare. Everyday luxury in its true sense.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Superboost Duo

This duo targets dullness and dehydration like a pro and leaves you with plump, lit-from-within skin and lips. Perfect for prepping your base or wearing bare-faced.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre L'Eau Nue

A lighter, more ethereal, and alcohol-free twist on the original Libre, this one is fresh, floral, and airy. Like chiffon on bare skin. Sophisticated, but soft. A love letter in fragrance form.

Type Beauty Hydra Jelly Tint in G old

For those who live for their golden glow. This jelly formula melts into your skin to give that “I’ve just come back from vacation” kind of radiance. Wear it on cheeks, lips, lids, you name it.

Dream Beauty Nebula Cream Blush

Weightless and wonderfully buildable, this blush adds just the right amount of flush. A rosy, healthy dose of colour with a hint of glow. Chef’s kiss.

Ossa Gourmand Creme Vanilla Parfum

Warm, enveloping and just sweet enough. This indie scent gives grown-up vanilla in the best way possible. It’s cosy, creamy and makes you smell like a nostalgic memory you can’t quite place (in the best way.)

Nykaa Cosmetics 9-in-1 Eyeshadow Palette

Nine shades, endless looks. Whether you’re feeling muted mattes or glimmering metallics, this budget-friendly palette is surprisingly luxe in payoff and perfect for everyday glam.

Ensens Perfumery The Fluid Collective

A curated fragrance drop for those who like their scent stories complex. This collection is niche, gender-fluid and bursting with individuality. If you love fragrances that spark conversation, this is it.

Schwarzkopf Taft Volume Hair Spray

Flat hair? We don’t know her. This spray adds oomph and holds the bounce without turning your hair into a crunchy helmet. Great for monsoon-proof volume.

