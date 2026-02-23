subscribe
Advertisment
Beauty

From Kareena to Rihanna: When a Lip Colour Becomes a Mood Statement

Face card never declines, especially with a bold lip. Channel your inner icon from Bebo to Riri. Find the shade that screams YOU. Lips are the ultimate mood after all.

| Mingma Tamang
Featured Image
Photograph: (Instagram/(@kareenakapoorkhan @badgalriri))
News Gallery
1/7

Janhvi Kapoor's Soft Red Glam

Janhvi is giving pure romance with this blotted red look! It’s soft, dreamy, and perfect for those "main character" moments at brunch. Totally obsessed.

News Gallery
2/7

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Berry Power

Nobody does a power pout like Bebo. Her deep berry lip screams "boss babe" sophistication. It’s the perfect shade for when you’re ready to run the world.

News Gallery
3/7

Rihanna’s Fearless Red

Riri’s iconic red is a whole mood! This vibrant blue-toned shade is for the girls who aren't afraid to stand out and own every single room they walk into.

News Gallery
4/7

Lady Gaga’s Dark Lip Armour

Gaga knows that sometimes, a dark lip is the best accessory. This vampy plum never fails to serve edgy, mysterious, and total rockstar energy. We’re here for the drama!

News Gallery
5/7

Sabrina Carpenter’s Cherry Confidence

Sabrina’s cherry-red pout is literally the "it-girl" blueprint. It’s sugary, playful, and instantly brightens your face and boosts your mood. Who else feels like a popstar in this shade? Because I sure do!

News Gallery
6/7

Selena Gomez’s Classic Red Calm

Selena keeps it timeless with a classic, elegant red. It’s that "clean girl" aesthetic but with a bold twist. Effortless, beautiful, and always in style.

News Gallery
7/7

Confidence, Worn Bold

Whether you’re feeling a soft tint or a deep matte, your lipstick is your signature! Go ahead girl it’s time you find your shade and wear it with all the confidence in the world.

Related stories