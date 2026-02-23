From Kareena to Rihanna: When a Lip Colour Becomes a Mood Statement

Janhvi Kapoor's Soft Red Glam
Janhvi is giving pure romance with this blotted red look! It’s soft, dreamy, and perfect for those "main character" moments at brunch. Totally obsessed.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Berry Power
Nobody does a power pout like Bebo. Her deep berry lip screams "boss babe" sophistication. It’s the perfect shade for when you’re ready to run the world.
Rihanna’s Fearless Red
Riri’s iconic red is a whole mood! This vibrant blue-toned shade is for the girls who aren't afraid to stand out and own every single room they walk into.
Lady Gaga’s Dark Lip Armour
Gaga knows that sometimes, a dark lip is the best accessory. This vampy plum never fails to serve edgy, mysterious, and total rockstar energy. We’re here for the drama!
Sabrina Carpenter’s Cherry Confidence
Sabrina’s cherry-red pout is literally the "it-girl" blueprint. It’s sugary, playful, and instantly brightens your face and boosts your mood. Who else feels like a popstar in this shade? Because I sure do!
Selena Gomez’s Classic Red Calm
Selena keeps it timeless with a classic, elegant red. It’s that "clean girl" aesthetic but with a bold twist. Effortless, beautiful, and always in style.
Confidence, Worn Bold
Whether you’re feeling a soft tint or a deep matte, your lipstick is your signature! Go ahead girl it’s time you find your shade and wear it with all the confidence in the world.