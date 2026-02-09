When Bandra’s walls welcomed a little Brazilian sunshine

On Mumbai’s Chapel Road in Bandra, where walls already carry years of colour and conversation, something new started to appear. Over the course of a bright afternoon, tropical shades slowly took over a familiar façade. People paused, phones came out, and a few stayed longer than they planned to. This was Sol de Janeiro’s debut on Tira—not as a big reveal, but as something that unfolded naturally, right in the middle of the neighbourhood.

Advertisment

Known for its warmth, confidence and unmistakable Brazilian energy, Sol de Janeiro found a natural home in Bandra. Partnering with Indian street art collective Kalakarah, Tira and the brand unveiled a Sol-inspired mural on one of Mumbai’s most iconic art streets, turning a public wall into a shared moment of expression.

A mural that spoke the language of the city

Lush palms, vibrant hues and sun-soaked textures came together in an artwork that felt joyful and inviting rather than staged. The mural subtly spotlighted two of Sol de Janeiro’s most loved icons—the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Brazilian Crush 62 Mist—while remaining true to the spirit of Chapel Road.

There was a sense of playfulness to the piece, a warmth that mirrored both the brand’s Brazilian roots and Bandra’s easy energy.

Advertisment

Painting together, creating connection

What truly brought the mural to life was the way it unfolded. Instead of being revealed as a finished piece, sections of the artwork were co-painted live by creators invited by Tira and Sol de Janeiro. Brushes passed from hand to hand, conversations flowed, and content was created organically, turning the launch into a collaborative celebration rather than a one-sided announcement.

For a few hours, the wall became a meeting point—part art project, part community moment—where creativity and connection mattered more than perfection.

From street art to shared experiences

The celebration continued just around the corner at neighbourhood favourite Subko Mary Lodge, where Tira and Sol de Janeiro hosted an intimate gathering of 70 creators. The space was transformed into a sensory extension of the mural outside.

Creators explored the brand’s iconic creams alongside the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist, while sipping a Cheirosa 62–inspired latte finished with caramel and pistachio cold foam.

Thoughtful details elevated the experience: life-size displays of bestsellers, personalised giveaways hand-painted with floral elements inspired by the Chapel Road mural, and content moments woven seamlessly into the space.

With this Bandra takeover, Tira and Sol de Janeiro offered more than a launch. They created a moment that felt open, joyful and deeply human.