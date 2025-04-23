Why Perimenopausal Skin Care Is More Important Than You Think

Whether it's puberty or menopause, these stages in a woman's life are much discussed. However, perimenopause–the period in the run-up to menopause–isn’t a hot topic. That's probably why not many know how to deal with this transitional phase!

Remember, it's all about a play of hormones. The fluctuations can begin as early as your late 30s, impacting everything from your weight to your mood. But your skin is what gives away more than you know.

The changing hormone levels during perimenopause directly impact our skin's health and appearance. "Estrogen plays a crucial role in skin health by supporting collagen production, maintaining hydration, and helping skin repair itself," shares Dr Sonal Sitaram, founder of Complete by Dr pSCS.

Itchy, dry and sensitive skin are some of the markers of perimenopausal skin. Dealing with these changes may feel overwhelming–but there’s much one can do to ensure a healthy glow stays intact.

Behind the scenes

As levels increase and decrease, there are certain changes that occur behind the scenes. First, the skin's barrier function weakens, leading to increased dryness and sensitivity. At the same time, collagen production slows, impacting skin firmness and elasticity. And if you thought that was enough–ceramide levels decrease, reducing moisture retention and slowing cell turnover, which in turn, has consequences on skin renewal and repair.

Freedom to flaunt your skin

But all’s not lost. These changes may seem like it's the end of the world–but taking small steps can go a long way.

Support barrier function: Pay attention towards strengthening your skin's protective barrier from both inside and out. “Use products containing ceramides to reinforce the skin barrier, hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, and niacinamide (2-5%) to support barrier repair,” advises Dr Sonal.

A gentle, pH-balanced cleanser between 4.7-5.5 that can maintain the skin's natural protective ecosystem is your best bet. “Internally, supplement with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to support skin hydration and barrier function from within,” she adds.

Shield your skin with antioxidants: We know that antioxidants are all-rounders and can help with several conditions. "Think of antioxidants as your skin's internal shield," Dr Sonal explains. "During perimenopause, they're not just beneficial – they're essential.”

A combination of Vitamin C at 500mg daily for collagen synthesis and antioxidant protection and Vitamin E for protecting skin cells from oxidative stress works well.

“Niacinamide shows robust evidence in supporting barrier function and reducing inflammation, while Coenzyme Q10 helps protect against oxidative stress, which becomes increasingly important during hormonal transitions,” explains Dr Sonal.

Address collagen loss: "Supporting collagen becomes crucial during this time," explains Dr Sonal. She recommends supplementation with clinically-studied collagen peptides combined with Vitamin C at 500mg daily.

“Start with retinoids (gentle formulations), peptide-rich products,and vitamin C serums. Sun protection is crucial, with daily broad-spectrum SPF 30-50 to protect existing collagen from UV damage,” she reiterates.

These three strategies form the cornerstone of Dr Sonal's approach to managing perimenopausal skin changes. “By focusing on barrier support, antioxidant defense, and collagen preservation, women can effectively navigate the skin challenges associated with this transitional period,” she mentions.

For those who deal with increased sensitivity, it's important to select products and supplements that do not react with the skin. "Use products free from known irritants like high concentrations of denatured alcohols and synthetic fragrances," she explains.

Instead, Dr Sonal advises looking for formulations with evidence-backed soothing ingredients such as oat extract, niacinamide, and zinc. This approach extends to supplementation as well, where she recommends choosing formulations free from common irritants, acknowledging that perimenopausal skin can be more reactive to additives.

A comprehensive approach

In a nutshell, a comprehensive approach to perimenopausal skincare that integrates topical care, supplementation and nutrition is a must.

Regarding skincare, Dr Sonal advises keeping the routine simple but consistent. “Start with gentle cleansing, focus on hydration and always use sun protection.Introduce active ingredients gradually, spacing new products two weeks apart tomonitor skin response,” she recommends.

The morning routine must include gentle cleansing, followed by a hydrating serum, moisturiser and SPF. For the evening, using a gentle cleanser, treatment product and nourishing moisturiser is a mandate.

Dr Sonal adds, “Diet plays a crucial role in skin health during perimenopause. Focus on foods rich in antioxidants and skin-supporting nutrients. Include omega-3 fatty acids from sources like oily fish, antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, and plenty of hydrating foods.”

Additionally, maintain consistent water intake throughout the day to support skin hydration from within. Consider supplements that combine key nutrients like Vitamin C, E and collagen peptides at research-backed concentrations for optimal skin support.

In conclusion, Dr Sonal states, “Perimenopause represents a significant shift in our skin's needs and behaviour. While these changes can feel challenging, they also offer an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of our skin.”

By combining internal nourishment with external care, supported by scientific research, navigating this transition is simpler than you think.