Why Skincare Brands Are Obsessed With Adaptogens (And You Should Be Too!)

If there is a new skincare trend going viral, I am the first to try it. I have experimented with slugging, tested out skin cycling, and explored every latest craze there is. But one trend has actually earned a permanent place in my routine: adaptogens. These powerful plant extracts, like ashwagandha, reishi mushroom, and holy basil, help the skin adapt to stress, maintain hydration, and fight inflammation. With constant exposure to pollution, stress, and blue light, my skin needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, more skincare brands are incorporating adaptogens into their products, and I have found some of the best ones worth trying.

Youth to the People

I can’t talk about adaptogens in skincare without mentioning Youth to the People. This brand is like a green smoothie for your face—packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and, of course, adaptogens. Their Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream is an absolute must-have, especially if you have dry or sensitive skin. It contains ashwagandha, reishi, and pentapeptides to calm inflammation and deeply hydrate. I started using this during a particularly stressful time (hello, work deadlines and lack of sleep), and my skin somehow still looked plump and healthy despite everything.

82°E

This brand is rooted in Ayurveda, which means adaptogens play a major role in its formulations. Their Ashwagandha Bounce Moisturiser is the star of the show—it’s lightweight yet deeply hydrating, making it perfect for all skin types. The ashwagandha helps reduce stress-induced skin issues, while sodium hyaluronate locks in moisture. I was initially sceptical, thinking it might just be another celebrity beauty brand riding on star power, but after trying it, I was genuinely impressed. My skin felt balanced, soothed, and hydrated without any greasy residue.

I’m From

If you love Korean skincare, you’ve probably heard of I’m From. This brand takes a farm-to-face approach, using potent natural ingredients, and their Ginseng Serum is an absolute winner. Ginseng is one of the most powerful adaptogens out there—it boosts circulation, brightens the skin, and fights signs of ageing. I’ve been using this serum for a few months now, and I’ve noticed a visible difference in my skin’s radiance. It has that ‘lit from within’ glow that usually only happens after a full night’s sleep (which doesn’t happen often). Plus, the texture is silky and absorbs beautifully, making it easy to layer with other products.

Dr Dennis Gross

Dr Dennis Gross is known for his no-nonsense, clinically backed skincare. His B3 Adaptive Superfoods Stress Rescue Super Serum is infused with niacinamide, ashwagandha, and superfoods like goji berries. This serum is perfect for anyone dealing with dull, stressed-out skin (so, basically all of us at some point). What I love most about this serum is its ability to visibly reduce redness and irritation. If you’re serious about skincare and love results-driven products, add this one to your routine.

Éminence Organic Skincare

If you’re all about organic beauty, Eminence Organic Skincare is a brand you’ll adore. Their Snow Mushroom & Reishi Masque is a hydrating and soothing dream. Snow mushroom acts like a natural hyaluronic acid, pulling moisture into the skin, while reishi mushroom helps to calm inflammation and boost collagen production.

They also have a Turmeric Energising Treatment, which combines turmeric with citrine gemstones to revitalise the skin. It has a warming sensation upon application, making it feel like a proper at-home treatment. If you’re looking for a little luxury mixed with organic goodness, Eminence has you covered.

Are Adaptogens in Skincare Worth It?

If you’re dealing with stress, incorporating adaptogens into your skincare routine can make a noticeable difference. They help your skin stay resilient, balanced, and hydrated despite environmental and lifestyle stressors. The brands I’ve mentioned are some of the best in the game, offering high-quality formulations that deliver results.