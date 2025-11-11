Your Look, Your Mood: Meet Gen Z’s New Favourite Beauty Brand, be!MYN

If there’s one thing Gen Z is teaching the world, it’s that identity is fluid, and so should be beauty. Gone are the days of a ‘signature look’ or sticking to one shade, style, or mood. Today, self-expression is personal, playful, and ever-changing.

Enter be!MYN, the new homegrown beauty brand on Myntra Beauty, designed to celebrate change, encourage experimentation, and let your makeup move with you.

“You don’t owe the world a fixed look,” says the brand’s manifesto, and every product lives by that promise. Some days, you might want soft, understated tones; other days, bold, unapologetic pops of colour. It's also likely that you may want a little bit of both. With be!MYN, your makeup doesn’t dictate your mood—you do. It’s flexible, effortless, and built to adapt to the energy of your day.

Made for Gen Z, made in India

be!MYN was born from a simple idea: democratise beauty for India’s Gen Z. The mission is to offer premium-quality, trend-forward products at price points that are accessible, so young consumers can experiment without compromise.

Unlike some global brands that struggle to cater to Indian skin tones, be!MYN was made here, by experts who truly understand what young Indians need. From the colour palettes to formulations that survive the local climate, every element has been designed with real lives in mind.

The brand launched with 27 SKUs, covering a range of textures, finishes, and shades that are both on-trend and enduring. There are 12-hour long-stay, 8-hour hydrating lipsticks infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, glosses enriched with fruit extracts, and all-day, smudge proof kajals designed for India’s heat all reflect a commitment to performance as well as style. Every product is dermatologically tested, vegan, paraben-free, and backed by third-party certifications, proving that quality and affordability can go hand in hand.

Crucially, 800 Gen Z participants helped shape the line. Their insights guided not just the formulations but also the packaging, which mirrors global trends while feeling relevant and playful. The result is a collection that feels like it was made for young people, by young people, capturing the energy and spontaneity of their lives.

Makeup for your mood

Highlights from the launch include the Matte Bullet Lipstick for effortless everyday wear, the Long-Stay Liquid Lipstick that’s lightweight yet transfer-proof, the Intense Colour High-Shine Gloss for a playful pop, and the All-Day Kajal that braves heat and humidity without smudging. Each product invites experimentation, letting you mix, match, and transform your look based on your mood or personal style.

What sets be!MYN apart is how it reflects a generation’s mindset. Gen Z craves authenticity, playfulness, and versatility, all while keeping things effortless. They want to experiment, express, and feel confident—without overspending or sacrificing quality.

With its high-energy, inclusive, and versatile products, be!MYN gives young consumers permission to show up as they are, every day, in every mood. Soft, bold, subtle, or dramatic—whatever the moment calls for.

All in all,be!MYN is more than just a beauty brand; it’s a cultural statement. It signals a shift away from rigid ideals of beauty toward something personal, flexible, and unapologetically expressive.

Now live on Myntra Beauty, it invites Gen Z to embrace self-expression, one shade, one swipe, and one mood at a time.