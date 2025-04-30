ELLE Cover Star: The Power & Presence of Kritika Kamra

The multi-faceted Kritika Kamra is as grounded as she is ambitious. With an elegant disposition, a million dollar smile and a reflective sense of humour, she is the wearer of many hats. As someone always ahead of the curve, from taking the leap into the brave new world of OTTs years ago to embarking on a journey down the route of heritage craft and style, we chat with the artist in studio, bathed in sunlight, wearing a billowy Oscar De La Renta number, an apt reflection of her effortless style. As she lets us in on her love for craft, sustainability, and the impact of her art, on the screen and with the loom, we glimpse into Kritika Kamra's many talents, her next big step, and how fashion and heritage merge in her world.

We ask her how her shift to OTT came about. “It was around at a time when I had worked on television to the point of saturation and was shooting for two films. I was actively auditioning to find projects that matched my creative expectations and honestly it was slim pickings.”, she muses, “Acting happened to me by chance. I was spotted outside my college in Delhi and came to Mumbai with the first acting job in hand.” But the picture perfect starlet story did not come without risks. Kritika took the leap. “ After I quit television, I started all over again- this time around I knew what I was doing. Sacred Games had just come out and OTT was the new destination for a lot of great filmmakers and stories. I knew I wanted to explore this space and found the right debut in Tandav. It was a well written part, a good ensemble, a tentpole show for a premium global platform. It ticked all the boxes.”



Starring in acclaimed thrillers like Bambai Meri Jaan and Bheed is something Kamra is no stranger to- the next step, working with Umesh Bisht on Gyaarah Gyaarah, felt natural. “Gyaarah Gyaarah was a great experience primarily because it had a solid team. The most fun part was shooting in the beautiful locations of Dehradun and Mussoorie.” she reminisces, on being asked about her fondest memories of shooting the show. She adds, “Our director, Umesh Bisht knows his actors well and gave me very specific direction that helped me create a complex character who is present in two timelines. On off-days we would go to the old market to have momos, chaat and bun tikki or to Landour and sit in a bakery for hours. Life in the hills is slow and peaceful. I miss that in Bombay sometimes.”

We asked her to share more on the project, produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Karan Johar and how it was like working with them. “Both Guneet Monga Kapoor and Karan Johar are forces to be reckoned with.” She smiles, twinkle in her eyes, “They are on every actor’s wish list of collaborators. These two producers combining their might and belief to tell an experimental story is a big feat. I’m grateful I got to be a part of this project. It was great working with them and getting good feedback on my performance.”

With her next project being Matka King with Vijay Varma, we ask what aspects of this series she was excited about. “‘Matka King’ is an exciting story about a phenomenon that not many people know much about.”, she quips “Matka, the betting game was all the rage in Bombay in the 70s and 80s. Everything to do with this era excites me! My part in this series is very interesting and different from the characters I’ve portrayed so far. It’s also a really special collaboration because it’s directed by four-time National Award winner, Nagraj Manjule. His films Fandry and Sairat are two of my favourite films!”

So what's next on the screen ? “My next release would be Saare Jahaan Se Accha on Netflix. We have finished shooting for Matka King. “I’m currently in Delhi, shooting for a beautiful film written and directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli Live fame.”

We ask her what her favourite memory shooting with Pratik Gandhi was, on sets of Saare Jahan Se Accha. “I first met Pratik on the sets of my film Mitron. He’s great in it too! I’ve been following his work and love how incredible his journey has been since Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story. To work with him again after all these years on ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ was a treat.”

Being a spy thriller, the genre is something that grabbed her attention from the start. “We had a good time on set and off it.” On why she has always been drawn to thrillers, she says, “Thriller is a popular genre, and we’ve seen quite a few spy thrillers off late but this script really grabbed my attention because of the nuances. I also liked that every character had an arc that clearly serves the story. It’s a good ensemble to be a part of. I’m eager to see the final cut.”

“Apart from this, I also have my brand, Cinnabar that is going through a major revamp. I’m working on creatives for it and a new festive collection. I’m also planning to visit the weavers in Chanderi after I wrap my shoot here.” On the fashion venture and the journey that led to it, she says “Cinnabar is a small business owned and run by me and my mother. It comes from a deeply personal place because we are passionate about the art of handloom and the beauty of Chanderi—both textile and place. Chanderi is 30 kms away from my hometown and I have grown up seeing weavers and their craft closely. It is an intricate process that has not only preserved ancient techniques but also sustained the livelihoods of generations of artisans. Through our brand, my mother and I want to promote this craft and empower the weaver community, especially the women of Madhya Pradesh.”

For Kritika, cinema and art, including fashion are tools to preserve heritage. She elaborates, “I believe cinema and art including fashion, are very powerful platforms of storytelling. They have the ability to reach hearts and spark conversations across cultures and generations. Through film, we can bring forgotten histories, traditions and local narratives into the global spotlight. In fashion, every fabric, weave or silhouette can carry the legacy of a community, a region, or an era.” Art, to her, is meant to be remembered. “When we choose to showcase handloom, indigenous techniques, or heritage-inspired designs, we’re not just creating style, we are honoring identity and craftsmanship that might otherwise fade away. I feel that as artists it is our responsibility and a privilege to use our creative influence to celebrate and sustain our culture and heritage for the future.”

The route of sustainability is a road less travelled for many an artist. We ask her how she got there, and its importance in a world where fast fashion is the name of the game for consumers. “Cinnabar didn’t start as a business; it started as a lockdown project to help weavers find fair and dignified income for their work through us. So sustainability wasn’t a business decision. It is honouring the craft. It is a commitment to mindful creation, where each piece is made with intention, respect, and longevity in mind.”

“In a world dominated by fast fashion and instant gratification, sustainability is more important than ever.” She adds, “ We want to help shift the narrative from mass production and overconsumption to meaningful production—where quality, ethics, and heritage matter. We believe consumers are also becoming more conscious, and our goal is to lead by example, by giving them an option to make better choices, showing that fashion can be beautiful, responsible and timeless.”



Her biggest style inspiration is a heartfelt one. “It’s my Nani. She had few means but great taste. Her collection of sarees was beautiful and thoughtful. I’ve inherited some stunning pure silk and real zari sarees from her that my mother preserved for me. She was always effortlessly stylish with minimal jewellery and makeup. The women in my family enjoy dressing up. My mother is always impeccably dressed. She’s a School Principal and very particular about every detail. I think my personal style is derived from watching her growing up and then slowly discovering my own self and expression.” On style quotient and personal style, she says “My style has evolved over the years. Today, I dress up for myself, only what I feel about myself matters. I’ve also become more mindful about what I’m investing in. At the same time, being an actor gives me the confidence to carry any look you put me in. So when it’s time to bring the fashion game - whether it’s for a red carpet or promotions, there are no half measures.”

As the interview draws to a close we ask her about her go-to show to binge watch on a night-in. “Oh I have a few favorite comedies that are my comfort watch like The Office, Schhit’s Creek, Fleabag! And then I also watch everything that’s new and trending. Recently, I have loved The Bear, Hacks, White Lotus, Severance and Succession! I think I watch series more than films but there are some recent favourite films of mine—A Real Pain, Dune, Anatomy of a Fall, Sinners. The last few Hindi films that had an impact on me are Girls will be Girls, Santosh and Superboys of Malegaon.”