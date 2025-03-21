ELLE Cover Star: Vir Das, The Punchline & The Paradox

The studio is silent. No chaos, no entourage, no unnecessary small talk. Vir Das arrives, does his job, and leaves. Quick. Efficient. Unbothered. But when he speaks, the rhythm changes. The jokes come fast, but so does the insight. Everything is funny, yet nothing is.

We begin with a question that feels obvious, given his career. He’s been a stand-up comic, a Bollywood actor, an Emmy host, a Netflix headliner, a musician, a writer, and a director. Is there a version of Vir Das even he hasn’t met yet? “I think I’m the same guy, and hopefully, a little part of him fits in all of these places,” he says. “Whatever you see, this is that version of me. At this point, nothing’s going to change.” Then, with the timing of a man who can turn philosophy into a punchline, he adds, “I’m like vada pav. You don’t want people to f*ck with your vada pav.”

The metaphor lands before you even have time to question it. “I’ve got the bread, the chutney, the spicy powder, the potato patty. That’s it. That’s what I bring to the table, every time.” Translation: there’s no reinvention left. No “next version” of Vir Das waiting to be discovered. He is who he is. And that, after two decades of walking the tightrope between applause and outrage, is the real win.

The Joke That Almost Broke Him (Or Made Him)

Has he ever written a joke that felt too Indian for a Western audience or too global for India? Has he ever held back, thinking a line wouldn’t land? “That’s every joke,” he says. “But I’ve never stashed one away. I do it, and then I discover I was wrong.”

He assumed Americans wouldn’t get a hyper-local reference to Andheriya Mod ki chudail, only to find them intrigued. He thought Indians wouldn’t care about an Elon Musk joke, only to hear them roaring with laughter. “The best bet is to just do you. If you’re authentic, they’ll hear your story.”

That philosophy has served him well—until it didn’t.

When Two Indias went viral, it didn’t just split public opinion; it turned him into a political flashpoint. The backlash was brutal. His name trended for all the wrong reasons. Legal complaints were filed. Hate messages flooded in. “The BBC headline said, ‘Comedian polarises the nation,’” he recalls. Then, without missing a beat: “Do you know how badly you have to f*ck up for the British to say that you divided India?”

The joke lands, but it doesn’t erase what came after. Das doesn’t dwell on the controversy, nor does he dismiss it. He just keeps going. That’s how he works.

The Tightrope of the Emmys

For someone who thrives on testing limits, hosting the International Emmys was another high-wire act. “The attendees were very international, but the audience was very white,” he says. “And the jokes I had planned? Let’s just say they weren’t used to people like us getting up on a stage and saying sh*t like that.” It could have gone brilliantly. It could have bombed. Either way, he wasn’t about to water it down.

“I kind of knew that it was either going to go really well or horribly wrong,” he says. “Luckily, it went alright.” That’s the closest he’ll come to admitting it was a win.

Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais, and the Art of Saying the Hard Thing

Vir Das is a student of comedy. Ask him whose work he admires, and he’ll give a clear answer. “I don’t know anything about Ohio,” he says. “But when Dave Chappelle tells me a story about Ohio, I go to Ohio. Whether I understand it or not, by the end of it, I get it.” That’s what he wants his own comedy to do—pull people into his world, whether they know Andheriya Mod or not.

And then there’s Ricky Gervais. “His last monologue at the Golden Globes? Pretty close to perfection,” Das says. “That’s actually the setting where I enjoy him the most—because he’s punching up at really powerful Hollywood people.” Would he want to do something similar in India? “I dream of someday being able to do a monologue like that here,” he says, before pausing. “But I think skins would be too thin.”

The Smartest Joke He’s Ever Written

Ask him about the best joke he’s ever written, and he doesn’t hesitate. “It was the first joke I wrote after everything,” he says. “I was on the homepage of BBC. And the joke was: Comedian polarises the nation. Do you know how badly you have to fck up for the British to say that you divided India?*”

It worked, he says, because it made both sides laugh. “No matter how they felt about me, that joke landed. And that’s a solidly worded joke.” That, in the end, is the only metric that matters. Not virality. Not controversy. Just a joke that works.

What Comes Next

At 25, he was writing jokes about dating. At 40, he’s writing about politics, power, and the absurdity of it all. “When you’re 25, you’re just trying to get someone to kiss you,” he smirks. “You’re not thinking about the news or Parliament. But when you’re 40, you start engaging with that world more. The jokes evolve because you do.”

Nostalgia? He has no interest in it. “Doesn’t nostalgia just mean we’re out of ideas?” he asks. “In fashion, things are cyclical. In comedy, if you’re bringing back old jokes, you’re out of ideas.”

Instead, he keeps moving. There’s a Netflix special shot in a Mumbai stadium, a massive world tour, and a directorial debut—Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, a spy comedy he co-wrote and stars in. “I turned down an amazing Bollywood movie last year to direct this one,” he says. It wasn’t a calculated move. It was just the next thing that made sense. Through it all, one thing remains unchanged. “If you like it, you can watch it. If you don’t, you can watch something else.”

The interview ends as abruptly as it began. He thanks the crew, gets up, and leaves—no lingering, no excess. A comedian, a provocateur, a storyteller. A man who has learned how to care just enough.

And just like that, he is gone.

