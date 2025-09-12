ELLE Digital Cover Star: Keerthy Suresh—Deliberate, Unhurried, Rooted

There is a quiet deliberation in the way Keerthy Suresh speaks — each sentence unhurried, each thought considered. At 32, she is both rooted and eager — grounded in the values that shaped her, yet on the lookout for a good challenge. She has often said that she always knew she wanted to be an actor, but the past decade has revealed her deeper ambition: to surprise herself as much as her audience. Seven years on from her transformative turn as yesteryear legend Savitri in the Telugu movie Mahanati– a performance that earned her a National Award and an enduring place in South Indian cinema – it still feels like a defining touchstone in her life.

“The legacy I hope to leave behind is of being an actor who took chances and evolved. I deliberately chose not to do more biopics after Mahanati because I want its impact to stand on its own. I know that continuing to experiment, and taking on roles that challenge me, comes with a higher risk, but I’d much rather do that than repeat the same kind of work,” she tells ELLE India, her tone even, but her intent unmistakable.

On Cinema And Taking Chances And Gambles

Her willingness to experiment stems not from recklessness, but from a studied understanding of craft and audience. Acting may have been her first love, but her parents, both with their own cinematic legacy, insisted that she complete her education before stepping into the industry. She complied, but on her own terms. “Though my father asked that I finish my graduation before trying acting, I had a Plan B. I studied fashion design so I could work as a stylist or model, and eventually find my way into acting,” she recalls. That decision, made in her early twenties, was as much about independence as it was about proximity – she laughs as she admits it was partly to stay in Chennai rather than follow her sister to the US for studies, not wanting to lose touch with the pulse of South Indian cinema.

Though she did have her backup plan in place, movies did come for her when she was still in college, through Priyadarshan’s Geethaanjali in 2015. After her debut, she approached her work with calculated patience — taking roles in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films without rushing for visibility. And eventually, it all paid off when Mahanaticame to her in 2018. Portraying screen legend Savitri Ganesan — one of South Indian cinema’s most celebrated actresses of the 1950s – at 25 was an instinctive leap, and a deliberate one: she prepared by speaking to Savitri’s daughter, learning her mannerisms, and immersing herself in the perspectives and stories of that era. The role and its impact reshaped her career trajectory, introducing her to audiences who saw both grace and grit in her portrayal of a legendary figure.

Now, Suresh stands at another inflection point, having made her Hindi debut with Baby Johnin December 2024,and just wrapping up the shoot for a yet-to-be-announced Bollywood film. For an actor with a fiercely loyal South Indian fanbase, the transition to Bollywood could have been a question of strategy, but for her, it’s one of curiosity.

“This is a very exciting chapter for me. I’m here to see what’s interesting, what challenges me - and balance it with the work I continue to do in the South. The process, the way things work in Bollywood, the culture - it’s all new and I’m enjoying absorbing it. I think I have a long way to go, and I’m in no rush. I want to get it right,” she says.

Her approach is interesting in the way that she is not seeking to replace one identity with another, but to expand and deepen her repertoire.

Timelessness Over Trends

Her approach to style mirrors this duality of rootedness and experimentation. On screen, she has an instinct for attire that deepens a performance. Off-screen, she refers to her style as that of “effortless comfort,” gravitating towards loose fits and breathable fabrics, but open to play with colour and form. When she arrived for her ELLE India cover shoot, she was dressed in brown linen pants, a matching tank top and shades, and a comfy pair of New Balance. She was a blank canvas, ready to step into the looks created for her, with the understanding that trusting the team — and staying open to experimentation — is key to serving the larger vision, all while remaining quietly assured as the anchor of the shoot. This balance she brings to her life and the set - equal parts surrender and control, choosing between risk and deliberation- is also the best throughline of her career so far.

Personally, her relationship with clothing is layered - with her keeping an archive of pieces that carry emotional value, like a little black dress gifted to her by her now-husband when they were dating, alongside other gifts from him, as those that she treasures the most. She confessed that even in this day of whimsical shopping trends, she is more of a collector than a shopper. Much like her coin and bus ticket collection that began in childhood — and still adds to — she continues to collect souvenirs from her travels, often in multiples from the same place.

When asked about a quintessential ‘Keerthy Kit’ of beauty or wellness products she can’t do without, her answers were pared down to essentials – sunscreen, lip balm, and a multipurpose makeup stick - and in her carry-on, a personal stash of filter coffee is a small part of home that goes wherever she does. When urged to share specific products she considers favourites, she confessed that she is as experimental with her beauty as she is with her roles, and is always on the lookout for discovering the next cult product that could take place in her kit of essentials.

The Prize Of Staying Grounded And Focused

With a digital following of over 19 million, she engages selectively, choosing to focus on the humour and warmth her fans bring rather than the negativity. “I never consume too much of what’s online. I’m conscious of the media I let in and try to focus on the positives over whatever negative comments may be floating about,” she says. Some fervent social media comments have made her the punchline among friends, she laughs — but she credits them with keeping her grounded.

The composure and steadiness she finds in her longstanding friendships and her family, also guides her lifestyle: her childhood afternoons were packed with music and dance practices, tennis and swimming lessons, today they have given way to gym sessions during non-shooting days at home, and occasional games of pickleball with her husband, and time with their two dogs on slow days.

At a time when overnight virality reigns supreme and building stardom is often conflated with speed, Suresh has chosen the long game. She is unafraid to take detours, to immerse herself in roles that require both skill and surrender, to carry her South Indian legacy into new grounds without losing its depth. She does it all with the same steady light that first drew audiences to her — proof that focus, when matched with intention, can be its own quiet form of power.

