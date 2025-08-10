ELLE Digital Cover Star: Mandira Bedi, Draped In Diligence

Spend 10 minutes with Mandira Bedi and you’re struck by this cheerful realisation that she’s juggling everything that you do, times a 100. Diving in headfirst is her forte, whether she is commanding the saree like she invented it or executing a trampoline jump (more on that later). She’s never not in motion—after all, the glutes don’t shape themselves. Actor, presenter, mother, fitness advocate, mental health champion—the roles are many, but at the core is an unwillingness to stay stagnant, in practice or thought.

On Mandira Bedi: Sequinned bikini top, trousers and organza jacket, all by Abraham & Thakore. Riana hoops by Bblingg. Pink labradorite cuff by Maithili Kabre

“It’s been 30 years,” she says, equal parts amazed and grateful. “And by God’s grace, I’m still working. No two days are the same. Yesterday I was invited to give a motivational talk, and today I’m hosting an event. Tomorrow I could be leading a workout with 60 people. I sometimes pinch myself. Is this my life?” It’s that enduring sense of wonder, stitched with an unrelenting work ethic, that’s helped her build a career that’s evolved alongside her through rain or shine.

A conversation on sarees was inevitable, as Bedi has worn, endorsed and designed the drape with ample fervour. She recalls a funny incident. “I wore a pink cotton saree at my cousin’s wedding in college—a humble first attempt. My mom forgot to pin it properly, and the whole thing unravelled mid-event. I was mortified,” she laughs. “But now, sarees are my go-to when I want to feel like the best version of myself.” Her relationship with the saree is, in a word, intimate—she speaks of styling them like an artist speaks of light and shadow. “You want to go edgy? Drape it differently, pair it with a shirt, and add sharp jewellery. Want classic elegance? Go traditional with flowers in your hair and a three-quarter blouse.” It’s this balance between drama and grace that defines her style.

On Mandira Bedi: Asotra embellished jacket by Rajesh Pratap Singh. Matrix hoop earrings by Swarovski. Jeans, Mandira’s own

Then comes another unmistakable signature: her hair. Growing up in a Sardarni household, long locks were non-negotiable, but she took the choppy plunge after tying the knot, around the initial days of IPL kicking off and hasn’t looked back since. “People still ask if I’ll grow it out. Especially for look tests and all. But I feel more ‘me’ with short hair—it sends out a strong statement and it gives me range.”

For Mandira, movement isn’t a task—it’s a promise to herself. “Excuses, no room for them. Even with early flights, I wake up 40 minutes earlier to fit in 30 minutes of movement, no matter where I am.” She shares that her routine is structured but equally adaptable, with weights, runs, swims and even impromptu bodyweight workouts taking precedence. Elaborating more on the now newfangled appeal of workout aesthetics, she’s quick to point out, “Mental fitness matters more, though. Your body can be strong, but if your mind isn’t doing okay, nothing works.”

On Mandira Bedi: Satin backless cowl bodysuit by Acquire. Ruched straight skirt by Dash And Dot. Silver dangler earrings by I Blame Beads. Pangolin stackable bracelets by Amama Jewels

She speaks candidly about therapy, healing, and the less glamorous sides of growth, especially recounting the unfortunate passing of her beloved husband. “I’ve had help. I’ve reached out. After losing my husband, it took me a full year to feel anything close to normal. Grief doesn’t operate on a timeline—the only way out is through,” she states firmly. It’s months' worth of inner work speaking, one can tell.

Calling Bedi a supermom wouldn’t be a stretch. She juggles city-hopping events with raising two children—and still insists on being home for dinner. “If I’m in three different cities on three different days, I still try to come back at night just to see them. That time matters to me.” She adores trampoline parks. Like really. “I even made my driver and nanny jump with me and my kids once. ‘Just jump,’ I told them. ‘Don’t worry about the kids.’ You should’ve seen their faces. That kind of joy? That’s healing.”

On Mandira Bedi: Asymmetrical ruffle top by Abhishek Sharma. Ocean glow ring by Nam Jewels. Hazel frosty resin hoops by I Blame Beads.

When the conversation turns to work and professionalism, she doesn’t romanticise reinvention—she sees it for what it is: necessity. “Reinvention is just survival. The world moves fast. From rotary phones to AI—if you don’t move with it, you get left behind.” Her tone is matter-of-fact, not cynical. It’s the hard-earned wisdom of someone who has continuously chosen relevance over rigidity. She applies the same ethos to parenting. “You can’t raise kids today the way you were raised. You’ve got to unlearn, adapt, and stay open.”

Mandira’s anchor is a quiet, powerful philosophy: a simple ‘thank you.’ “Thank you for my roof, for my food, for my kids’ health. Even the challenges—thank you. I say it when I land, when I take off, when I finish an event. Gratitude brings joy. You can’t be unhappy when you’re truly grateful.” It’s the kind of clarity you can’t fake—earned only by living many lives in one, from heartbreak and healing, from saree pleats that fell and ones that soared.

On Mandira Bedi: Asotra embellished jacket by Rajesh Pratap Singh. Matrix hoop earrings by Swarovski. Jeans, Mandira’s own

When asked what’s next, she smiles. “Acting. I want to do more of it. A short film is in the works. Maybe a non-fiction show on TV. I’ve done so much—hosting, speaking, brand work, but I do miss the creative space of acting. I feel like it’s calling me again.” And mutual agreement is sought over this conclusion over the call, as Bedi’s car reaches her destination right on time when the telephonic interview wraps up. The writer, too, arrives somewhere—somewhere forgiving and warm. Where gratitude flows in abundance, it’s nice out there. Go visit.

Editorial Director: Ainee Nizami Ahmedi; Photographer: Abhimanyu Singh; Jr Fashion Stylist: Tejashree Raul; Senior graphic designer: Saakshi Badani; HMUA: Alyssa Mendonsa represented by Aninma Creatives; Bookings Editor: Rishith Shetty; Words by: Ipsita Kaul; Assisted by: Idris Nidham (styling), Sneh Lad (Bookings); Artist Reputation Management: Brand N Buzz Media