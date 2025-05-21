ELLE Digital Cover Star: Sreeleela, The Next Big Thing

“There’s a love story between my audience and me. Defining it would be confining it.” When Sreeleela says this, she isn't deliberately aiming to sound poetic; it simply flows effortlessly. It’s precisely this raw, unaffected charisma that elevates her beyond just another pretty face lighting up the screen—it makes her unforgettable. Speaking with her, you quickly realise she’s crafted from stardust, grit, and something entirely her own.

On Sreeleela: Multi-panelled sharara pants and choli cut blouse, both by Mahima Mahajan Official. Earrings by Goenka India. Petal Swirl watch by Swatch India

At just 22, Sreeleela has already worked in over a dozen films, which is definitely not an easy feat to achieve. Her energy is infectious, her eyes always brimming with excitement, and her sentences often finish with a laugh or a whisper of wonder. She has what people in the industry like to call ‘the it factor.’ But she carries it with a quiet grace, as if she’s still gently unfolding into it, one layer at a time.

The Rise Of A New Star

Caption

Born in Detroit and raised in Bengaluru, Sreeleela never had a typical path to fame. Her early dreams were stitched with white coats and stethoscopes, with her mother being a well-renowned gynaecologist in Bangalore. “Doctor was the first spelling I knew,” she recalls. “That was very clear. But everyone who met me, especially my mom’s colleagues, used to say, ‘She’s going to get into acting for sure.’ My mom would be like, ‘Shhh! Don’t say it in front of her!’” she shares with a laugh.

On Sreeleela: Patchwork embroidered corset and lehenga set in warm bubblegum and burgundy by Mahima Mahajan Official. Diamond Necklace by Rajesh Tulsiani FineJewellery, Petal Bliss watch by Swatch India

Having juggled her MBBS with films, Sreeleela doesn’t see acting and medicine as two ends of a spectrum, rather, two halves of a whole. “Being a doctor is like being a parent. And acting, I fell in love with it. It’s the best of both worlds.” Her perspective is refreshingly grounded, a theme that keeps resurfacing through the conversation.

On Sreeleela: Multi panelled pre stitched saree and lace detailed bralet, both by Mahima Mahajan Official. Earrings and bangles, all by Mohar by Priyanka and Nakul

Sreeleela made her debut in the Kannada film Kiss in 2019 and followed it up with a streak of commercially successful Telugu films like Pelli SandaD, Dhamaka, Skanda, and Bhagavanth Kesari. Each role has added a new shade to her vibrant screen persona. And now, with a much-anticipated Bollywood debut with Aashiqui 3, where she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan, the buzz around her is louder than ever. Taking the lead in the third instalment of the iconic romantic franchise, her entry into Hindi cinema is one to watch closely.

“It will be a beautifully-packed present for the audience,” she teases, speaking of the project with a twinkle in her eye. “And presents are best received as surprises.”

In a profession that demands emotional vulnerability, how does she protect her inner world? “Lately, I’ve realised the importance of having an outlet, whether that’s an activity, a sport, or an instrument,” she says. “Separating personal and professional spaces has become really important, especially when you’re someone who feels things deeply.”

On Sreeleela: Outfit by Saaksha Kinni. Ring by Goenka India. Petal Swirl watch, Petal Bliss watch and Pink Petal Promise watch, all by Swatch India.

Amidst the ever-building pressure and hectic schedule, there is still a part of her that her audience and her fans don’t know, and she would like to keep it that way. “It is a conscious choice. People are exploring me as I explore myself. My Instagram has mostly been ‘Leela for the world,’ not just ‘Leela’s world.’”

Despite being one of the most talked-about new faces in South Indian cinema, Sreeleela’s humility is almost disarming. When asked what her idea of success is, she says: “It’s honestly a measure of how many people I can make happy and entertain. As long as that purpose of mine is fulfilled, I count my blessings.”

On Sreeleela14: Outfit by Varun Bahl Couture. Rings by Khurana Jewellery House

She acknowledges the love she receives with wide-eyed gratitude: “People rooting for me are my God-given family, and I will never take that for granted.” When she isn’t on set, Sreeleela slips easily into her other avatar: bookworm, family girl, and self-confessed sleepaholic. “Honestly, I think I’m Kumbhkaran’s little sister — I can sleep like a hibernating bunny!” she laughs. A perfect day off includes reading research papers, video calls with her grandparents, and recreating her granny’s recipes in the kitchen.

On Sreeleela: Patchwork embroidered corset and lehenga set in warm bubblegum and burgundy by Mahima Mahajan Official. Diamond Necklace by Rajesh Tulsiani FineJewellery, Petal Bliss watch by Swatch India

Her family is her axis. “My mother — she’s my everything. My grandparents, too. And my brothers don’t just ground me, they underground me!” she says. “I’m not shy to say I’m completely dependent on my mom. She’s my cocoon of protection.”

What's Next For The Girl Who Can Do It All?

On Sreeleela: Outfit by Saaksha Kinni. Ring by Goenka India. Petal Swirl watch, Petal Bliss watch and Pink Petal Promise watch, all by Swatch India.

Dreams? She has many. And not just the cookie-cutter kind. “I’ve often felt very lost while being ‘found.’ My thoughts are offbeat, and I’d love the opportunity to show that rhythm through my work,” she says. A history buff, she’s quietly manifesting period dramas, supernatural thrillers, and roles with depth and challenge. “Specially-abled characters, too. I’m quietly dreaming — and manifesting.” And when the lights go down and the crowd disappears, what does she hope remains? A silent smile. Nothing loud. Just lasting.

On Sreeleela: Hand embroidered halter neck anarkali gown in old gold by Mahima Mahajan Official. Petal Bliss watch by Swatch India

Sreeleela isn’t just the next big thing. She’s something rarer — an artist whose inner world is as alive as the characters she plays. In a time when everything moves fast and glitters even faster, she’s taking her time, blooming slowly, truthfully. After all, this is her time.

ELLE India Editor: Ainee Nizami Ahmedi; Photographer: Sarang Gupta; Stylist : Who Wore What When; Asst. Art Director: Alekha Chugani(cover design); Creative Production: Office Hours by Aangi Nahta; Makeup: Ramesh Panda; Hair: Tanya Aamane; Words by: Anamm Inamdar; Brand Coordinator: Shvetang Pendurkar; Production: Cutloose Productions; Artist Reputation Management: Spice PR