ELLE Digital Cover Star: The Many Shades Of Ahsaas Channa

On a sunny Sunday morning, Ahsaas Channa and I sat in a cosy corner of a café, sipping on our coffees, both of us in our comfiest clothes—perfectly relaxed for a conversation that would flow as naturally as the sunshine streaming through the windows. I’ve known the 25-year-old as an actor since her debut days, but Channa, the friend, is someone I’ve had the joy of knowing for the past few years. Watching her grow in her career has been quite the ride for both of us.

I still remember when a mutual friend introduced us—I was the new girl in Mumbai, and she was the city girl through and through, plus a famous actor. But beyond all the glam and glitter, she is the friend who passionately dissects Taylor Swift theories with me, shares a constant stream of reels (including an alarming number of thirst traps of BTS’ Namjoon and various F1 drivers, especially Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz), and watches movies most people can’t even pronounce.

From a child star to a digital icon, and now, with her eye on Bollywood, she wears many hats. But at the end of the day, she’s just a girl who loves her craft, her playlist, and a good script. And that’s exactly why her fans adore her. Channa goes back to the start. "I was four when I did my first film, Vaastu Shastra, with Sushmita Sen. It was a horror film, and they originally wanted a boy for the part,” she recalls. “But they loved my audition and asked my mum if I could do it. She was hesitant at first but then thought, ‘Daisy Irani did it so well, so can you!’ And that’s how it all began.”

Her mother, a single mum juggling acting and raising her, had no grand plan of launching her daughter into films. But Channa was a natural, picking up dialogues from the sets her mum worked on when she was younger. Soon, the auditions rolled in. “My first ad was for cough syrup,” she laughs. “And then, suddenly, I was doing films.” Growing up in the industry came with its quirks. “There was never a time I wasn’t an actor,” she says. “My childhood was a mix of school, sets, and studying in between shots. I was a popular kid in school, but I was also the kid who’d disappear for shoots.” Then came Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Friend Ganesha, and she quickly became a familiar face.

Then came a hiatus when school took precedence for a while. “I paused for my 10th board exams, unsure of what to do next. TV? Films? I didn’t know. Then digital happened. YouTube happened. TVF happened,” she informs.

That detour marked a career-defining move as the digital space allowed her to explore roles that resonated deeply with audiences. “The shift from child actor to lead roles wasn’t as simple as growing up. The industry had changed. When I turned 18, my mum thought we’d walk into Bollywood by just knocking on people’s office doors. That’s how it used to work. But we quickly realised—no, that’s not how it works anymore. Now, you need casting directors, networking, and social media followers. OTT was a blessing in disguise.”

Even with her digital fame, Bollywood remains the big goal. “It was always the plan. But then OTT happened and kept happening. Now, I’m circling back to big-screen films,” she says.

Channa has already worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. “I was six when I worked with Shah Rukh Khan. I have vague memories of this—he was sweet, hardworking and very pampering. I’d make him greeting cards! And I did two Sunfeast ads with him, too.” But nostalgia always comes with a pinch of reality, as she admits, “I wish I remembered more, but my mum remembers everything better than I do.”

Acting, for her, has always been about transformation. “I’ve played small-town girls, college students and more. I’ve never lived in a small town, so I relied on my writers and directors to guide me.” She hones her craft through relentless prep. “Workshops happen naturally. Before every project, we do readings, rehearsals—like for Kota Factory, we trained for a month,” she says.

Among her varied scenes, one stands out: “In Kota Factory Season 2, there’s a scene where I have a panic attack during an exam. It was so intense that I actually felt a real panic attack seeping in. My director kept prompting me through it, and when they called cut, there was pin-drop silence on the set. Even my spot boy had tears in his eyes. That’s when I knew we had done something real. Later, two CA aspirants told me how much they related to that scene—it made everything worth it.”

A day on set for the actor varies wildly. “If it’s a fashion shoot, like my first ELLE cover, I love the princess treatment. I sit in the makeup chair, zone out, listen to music, and just exist while everyone works their magic.” But on the series' sets, it’s a different game. “You’re in a time crunch, so rehearsals have to be spot on; there’s no room for mistakes.”

For those who have known Channa over the years, like I do, know that the star wears her Swiftie crown proudly, a love affair that began in fifth grade with Love Story. “That was it—I was hooked,” she recalls. But for her, Taylor Swift’s music goes far beyond heartbreak anthems. “She’s written about everything—infidelity, murder, the pandemic, even miscarriage. That’s why she resonates with so many of us.” Still, Taylor has a playful gripe about new fans. “Now everyone’s a Swiftie, but if your favourite song is Blank Space or August and you don’t know what Taylor’s Version means? That’s icky!” she laughs.

Music is a passion she could talk about—maybe even enough to run a Taylor Swift archive page post-retirement, she jokes, asking me to join in as well. Despite her Swiftie status, Channa’s music taste is vast. On a flight to Chandigarh for a shoot, she surprised Warner Music executive Jai Mehta with her playlist. “People think I only listen to Taylor Swift, but that’s just 1% of it,” she says. Her mix? Kendrick Lamar who was on repeat at the set, others are The Bahamas, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Pink Floyd, and The Beatles. “I love pop, but I love so much more than just that.”



The digital star believes in the power of female friendships and has been fortunate to find a solid support system in an industry that can often feel isolating. “I am very lucky. I also feel like it’s very important to be a girls’ girl. In this industry, you don’t always land in the right circle, but when you do, it’s everything,” she says.

Some of her closest friendships have been built on the sets of her projects. She shares a special bond with her Kota Factory co-star Revathi Pillai, calling her “attached to the hip” and the kind of friend everyone needs at their workplace. Then there’s Aayushi Gupta, her Hostel Daze co-star, who has been a constant presence in her life. Namita Dubey, who played her sister in The Interns, is another close friend she cherishes. And outside of acting, she’s built a strong connection with Khushbu Baid, a writer and actress during her Girls Hostel days. “I’ve been very lucky to find such great female friendships in an industry where it can be so difficult to form genuine bonds because there are people who will always try to tear you down.”

Channa doesn’t just love cinema—she lives for it. One day, she hopes to step behind the camera and become a filmmaker herself. A quick glance at her Letterboxd offers a glimpse into her expansive watchlist, but her top four stand firm: Yi Yi, Close-Up, An Elephant Sitting Still, and The Truman Show. During lockdown, she set herself an ambitious goal—to watch 1,000 films. She fell short, wrapping up somewhere in the 700s, but if anything, that only proves the depth of her cinephile devotion. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment; they’re a lifelong passion waiting to take shape behind the lens.



With her unwavering passion, dedication, and versatility, Channa is more than ready to take on the big things that lie ahead, both on and off the screen.

