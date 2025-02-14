ELLE Digital Cover Stars: Aashna Shroff And Armaan Malik Are The Perfect Duet

In a world where ambition dominates, love often plays the quiet background score—until two people make it the melody that leads. But for Aashna Shroff and Armaan Malik, their story is composed in perfect harmony—two forces navigating fame, fashion, and music, yet always finding their rhythm together. Fresh from a whirlwind wedding that felt like a cinematic love song come to life, the newlyweds exuded effortless chemistry—proof that even in chaos, love can find its rhythm.

Naturally, our first question was about how a couple as dynamic as this came together. Shroff reminisces about the early days of their romance, “We started talking on and off in 2017 without any real expectations. Six months in, we found ourselves in New York at the same time, and that’s when we went on our first official date. It’s still one of my favourite memories.” Malik, always the storyteller, adds with a nostalgic smile, “A week later, jet-lagged in the middle of the night, I called her just to tell her how I felt. That moment changed everything.”

With careers that demand constant creativity and travel, they’ve had to find ways to stay connected. “Honestly, we’re still figuring it out,” Shroff laughs. “Some weeks, we barely see each other, but we make up for it in small ways—stealing moments together, whether at home or on impromptu getaways.” Malik tells us of his resourceful ways, “Sometimes, we align work trips and turn them into mini vacations. Burnout is real, but we remind ourselves that our relationship is the foundation of everything else.”

For Shroff, her career as a fashion influencer has taken her across the world, but certain experiences remain etched in her heart. “Walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week was surreal, but my trip to Provence with Lux in 2017 was unforgettable. Standing in the middle of the lavender fields, it felt like a dream had come to life.” As a global music sensation, Malik has had his own share of career-defining moments. However, we decided to go beyond surface-level achievements. When asked if there’s a song he poured his heart into that didn’t quite reach the heights he had hoped for, he shares, “One song that’s incredibly close to my heart is Always with Calum Scott. While it resonated with many, I hoped it would reach even more people. But I believe in the power of time—good music always finds its way.”

On Ashna Shroff: Kit dress by Lovebirds Studio. Bloom In colour cluster brass studs by Kate Spade Pigalle heels by Louboutin World

When asked about his dream elevator companion for a 10-hour stint, Malik barely hesitates. “Charlie Puth, without a doubt! His musical instincts are insane. We’d probably turn every sound—beeping buttons, the hum of the cables—into a full-fledged track before getting rescued.” Shroff, true to her fashionista instincts, playfully adds, “I’d probably be styling a shoot in the elevator while they make music.”

On Armaan Malik: Blazer and pants, both by Brooks Brothers. Shirt by Massimo Dutti

Their dynamic is as effortless as their style. “If I had to describe our style as a couple in three words? Fun, vibrant, and always in sync,” Shroff shares. When it comes to getting ready for events, though, they agree to disagree. But with a snarky smile, she reveals, “I might take longer, but somehow, he’s still not ready when I am. So technically, I’m always waiting on him.”

On Aashna Shroff: Jacket by Guess. Jeans by Tommy Hilfiger. Mesmera drop earrings and Idyllia cocktail ring, both by Swarovski. Carolyn 90 heels by Jimmy Choo On Armaan Malik: Travel essentials jersey t-shirt and boxy silk-blend shirt with pockets, both by Emporio Armani. Baggy dark rust stonewashed jeans by Sandro Paris. Vintage Givenchy G silver necklace by Viange Vintage. Dentigre HYB PL shoes by Onitsuka Tiger

While social media has followed their love story closely, not everything is as it seems. We asked them to let us in on one fact about their relationship that not a lot of people know of. “There’s this rumour that we broke up and got back together in 2019,” Shroff laughs. “We never did. Solid from day one!” As the conversation winds down, one thing is clear—they aren’t just building a life together, they’re composing a legacy. In love, as in music and fashion, their secret lies not in grand gestures but in the quiet, unwavering notes of partnership. The kind that lingers long after the song is over.

ELLE India Editor: Ainee Nizami Ahmedi; Photographer: Tanya Agarwal; Fashion Director: Zoha Castelino; HMUA: Aafreen (Aashna), Baba Chaursiya, Shubham Shinde (Armaan); Words by: Siya Bhambwani; Bookings Coordinator: Anushka Patil; Assisted by: Idris Nidham (styling); Simran Patil (bookings); Artists' PR: Think Talkies; Location: Eve Cafe & Bar, Santacruz