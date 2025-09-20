ELLE Digital Cover Stars: Adarsh Gourav And Kayan Rewrite The Rules Of Indian Artistry

Adarsh Gourav and Kayan (Ambika Nayak) belong to a generation rewriting what it means to be an artist in India today. While one commands audiences through magnetic cinematic presence, the other captures hearts with an intoxicating blend of indie-pop and DJ mastery. Both embody restless creativity and a refusal to be boxed, drawing from rich traditions and unfamiliar terrains to become forces shaping global narratives. Their journeys, though different, intersect in their dedication to story and sound — creations that linger long after the last scene or final note.

A Quiet Force Crashing The Frame: Adarsh Gourav’s Journey

Gourav doesn’t just arrive — he crashes into your feed, onto the big screen with a quiet force you don’t see coming, but once you notice, you just cannot look away. That magnetic presence is the kind that compels you to linger for just one more scene or listen. His rise from childhood discovery at the Kala Ghoda Festival to BAFTA-nominated star of ‘The White Tiger’ reads like a character arc fit for cinema itself. “I became very conscious and aware of where I came from all of a sudden. My parents have always given me the freedom to explore and experience life, and very early on I felt a sense of responsibility, of being an adult,” Gourav recalls, capturing a delicate mix of humility and grit that defines his creative process.

His early career was a patchwork of school plays, TV ads, and a defining moment playing young Shah Rukh Khan in ‘My Name Is Khan’. It was a role he cherished, remembering how his mother cried watching him on screen. This blend of personal vulnerability and professional resolve fuels his performances. “I choose these characters because they allow me to experience an entirely new side to life I’d never ordinarily get to live,” he reflects.

Method in his madness is evident. Preparing for ‘The White Tiger,’ Gourav immersed himself completely — living in a Jharkhand village, working at a Delhi tea stall, washing dishes, and soaking in the world of Balram Halwai, the film’s impoverished but ambitious protagonist. His year-long fitness journey to embody the troubled yet yearning Neil in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ speaks to the same dedication.

Whether inhabiting a sharp-witted chauffeur or a trans woman idolising Rekha and Sridevi for his character Jugnu in ‘Guns & Gulaabs,’ Gourav is mindful of every nuance — carrying fragments of these lives with him long after the cameras stop rolling. “Developing a character is trial and error for me. I observe real people and weave together small details that bring authenticity,” he says.

No cover story on Gourav is complete without the BAFTA nomination for his role in ‘The White Tiger’. “It was unbelievable and surreal. I was at the gym when I found out. For the first time, people told me that I’m good at what I do. It was the confidence I’d never had before.” His strides across international projects like ‘Alien’ and ‘Extrapolations’ continue to mark him as an actor for global stories, always curious, always growing.

Beyond cinema, music runs deeply through his veins — from Carnatic classical roots to fronting indie bands and releasing evocative solo tracks. His recent song ‘Bechaini’ and upcoming EP hint at yet another layer of artistic expression, living seamlessly alongside his cinematic identity.

The Indie Pulse And DJ Beats: Kayan’s Own Lane

Where Adarsh speaks through characters, Kayan sings and spins through moods. Ambika Nayak, reshaped as Kayan, has become the soundtrack of a generation eager for unbounded self-expression. From the honeyed nuances of ‘Cool Kids’ and ‘Be Alright’ to the energetic ‘Heartrate’ and the arresting rap collaboration ‘No Shade’ with Yung Raja, Kayan crafts songs that feel like familiar diary entries yet speak universally.

Raised amid Hindustani and Carnatic traditions, with a Kathak-trained grandmother and vocalist mother, she never faced pressure but rather freedom. “There was never any pressure or a sense of having to outdo anyone. I had space to be exactly who I wanted to be,” she says.

Her stage name, a playful flip of Ambika Nayak, happened by chance but signalled a deeper shift. “Ambika and Kayan are just me. As Kayan, on stage, I have to deliver and perform, while as Ambika, I get to escape sometimes.” This duality between personal and stage self is reflected in her eclectic music and DJ sets, a balance she navigates with care, though switching headspaces can be taxing. Still, DJing’s rhythmic curation enriches her songwriting craft, offering fresh perspectives and constant evolution.

Her lyrics dance between melody-led and word-led compositions, often unpacking tender, complicated emotions, such as the raw pain of friendship breakups that birthed ‘Plenty.’ This honesty resonates powerfully with listeners who see themselves reflected in her work.

Performing nerves are constant companions, but live shows fuel her soul. Opening for Ed Sheeran in Shillong before 30,000 people, despite freezing cold and a teeny-tiny costume, was “an extremely beautiful experience”, cementing her love for performance. International gigs in South Korea exposed her to rigorous artistry and inspired her reinvention. “The training and practice I saw gave me a huge push to better myself and my craft.”

Creative collaboration has become a vital artery. “I like working with the ones who get the vibe or challenge me to think outside the box,” she adds, balancing patience and honesty to guard her voice while welcoming new ideas. Visual storytelling through music videos extends her creative reach, turning sound into expansive, evocative worlds.

Unboxed and unapologetic, Kayan embraces change: “I don’t want to be boxed into one image or one sound because my work speaks for itself. I cannot not try something new — what’s the point otherwise?”

And her Instagram quiz of guessing her age remains a playful quest wrapped in mystery for her fans.

Two Artists, One Pulse

Adarsh Gourav and Kayan might inhabit different mediums — acting and music — but their ethos reverberates with shared themes: the pursuit of authentic stories, the courage to explore unfamiliar territory, and the beauty of constantly evolving identity. Both refuse digital or cultural confinement, crafting careers by chasing passion and meaningful narrative rather than ephemeral fame.

Their paths intersect in Mumbai’s creative tapestry and radiate outward — Gourav with cinematic grace that breaks barriers on global screens; Kayan with sonic landscapes that redefine pop and pulse beneath dancefloor lights.

In a world craving voices that feel real and brave, these two stand not just in a league of their own but as beacons for a generation learning to dance, dream, and live in full colour.

