ELLE Digital Cover Stars: The Metro Ladies Are Going Four It

Four towering figures in the realm of cinema meet at a cover shoot between steaming curls of hair and the gentle thrum of the vanity van generators. How, you may ask? Well, a cherished cinematic banner is being lovingly enkindled after 18 years–Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino. One of them is championing pragmatism acquired after years of mulling over the bilateral nature of the industry, with the other seasoned player expressing gratitude for a life full lived. One of them mentions she devised a language made of symbols at the mere age of nine, leaving the writer deliciously aghast, and the fourth powerhouse is engaging in a mental slacklining of sorts–one that involves unlearning and surrender. This convergence of compelling women is bringing the good ole glory back to the big screen–you’ve been summoned to meet them up close.

Here’s a peek into the minds of Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan, all uncontrived and warm.

Neena Gupta

Pretence–zero. Nada. Hanging out with Neenaji is uplifting, truth be told. As someone who’s lived through multiple iterations of the film landscape, she’s not the one to entertain pressure of any sort. “The earlier Metro gave us a solid foundation. That’s not stress, that's an advantage.” Her take on the evolution of women’s stories is grounded. “If our society doesn’t change, our films won’t either. People need to see themselves in characters. Until then, we’ll just keep brushing the surface,” she opines.

She’s quick to point out what truly keeps her balanced. “Exercise. If I don’t do yoga in the morning or walk in the evening, I feel guilty. And I hate that feeling.” Her reflections often return to family. “My mother was a Gandhian, highly educated, very honest. My father was practical. I think I got a little bit of both. And that’s shaped everything.” And what about life as a grandmum? “It’s lovely,” she says. “With my own child, I wasn’t ‘cool’—too much responsibility. But now? Now it’s all cool.”

Konkona Sen Sharma

Speaking with the kind of calm that doesn’t feel the need to fill silences, Konkona Sen Sharma is quick to credit her admiration for Dada (Anurag Basu) for her comeback to the Metro franchise. Her new character is much older, some could say wearier, notably marking a shift in her previous late-bloomer arc. Her filmography self-evidently lays out her affinity for the layered and unconventional–but offers a quick pushback against the notion that complexities in female characters are a recent trend. “Even in the ’70s and ’80s, there were strong portrayals of women. Think Arth, Masoom, Parama. The difference lies in how holistic a story is. You can’t just empower the woman and leave the rest of the film flat.”

When the lights dim, metaphorically or otherwise, she doesn’t blink. “The spotlight’s never constant. You just have to not look at it too much. Honestly, most of my life is lived off-stage.” Her anchor? “Alone time,” she says simply. “I love my full life—my son, my dog, my home—but when I get two or three hours to myself, I’m just... nicer.” Same, dear.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

On-screen, Fatima Sana Shaikh has never shied away from complexity. “Earlier, strong women were shown as loud or angry, and that was it. Now, strength includes vulnerability, desire, even hesitation. That’s the real shift.” She credits Basu with letting his actors breathe, and that’s part of what drew her to the script. When we start talking about dreams outside the current moment, her eyes light up. “Malayalam cinema—no question. The storytelling is incredible. Kumbalangi Nights, The Great Indian Kitchen… they leave you gutted. In the best way.” Also on her list? Voice acting in animation. “Wall-E, Inside Out, Monsters Inc.—those characters stay with you. I want to do that.”

Shaikh’s quirks add to her charm. “I get hiccups every time I eat or drink,” she offers, unprompted. “And I invented my own secret code when I was nine, so my brother couldn’t read my diary.” And this year, she hopes to ride a bike through Spiti. But what about when the highs and lows of the industry feel too sharp? “Therapy helps,” she answers. “Also, having people who keep you grounded. I need a routine—even if I break it every third week. It’s how I grow. When I’m not working, I’m learning.”

Sara Ali Khan

Carrying the same thread of unfiltered honesty, Sara Ali Khan credits her character Chutki for her conscious unlearning arc. “I had to just surrender. It’s real, messy, and honest. That’s what made it special.” For Khan, cinema is catching up with society. “Today’s women are independent and ambitious, but they’re also allowed to be grey. Audiences are finally accepting that.”

Outside the frame, it’s wellness and wanderlust that keep her grounded. “Wholistic ‘me’ time—workouts, meditation, gratitude. It keeps my body, mind and soul aligned.” When she’s not centring herself, she’s climbing something. “Trekking, travelling, exploring—and eating. Always eating.” And her dream role? “Something period. I’d love to be a Maharani—something properly grand.” We see it.

The film, much like its predecessor, is a layered ode to modern love, longing and the lives we build in India’s teeming cities. But this time, its heart beats through four very different women, each as grounded and complex off-screen as they are on.

Metro… In Dino by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd will release in theatres on 4th July 2025.

