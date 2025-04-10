ELLE Impact Cover Stars: For Every Girl Who Was Told She Couldn’t, P.T. Usha, Sania Mirza, Nikhat Zareen & Avani Lekhara Did

Have we ever questioned why the world still adds an asterisk to greatness when it comes to women in sports? An unspoken sentence forms whenever a woman makes history: a subtle caveat, a silent footnote. A well-meaning ‘first,’ but always followed by an asterisk. First woman to… First Indian female athlete who… For years, sport wasn’t built for women to play or watch. It was a ‘boys’ club, or shall we say, a gentlemen’s club with the doors bolted shut.

So when a woman did break through, she wasn’t just competing. She was representing. She had to run faster, train harder, and push further to get the same recognition. To carry every other girl’s dream on her shoulders while proving she deserved to be there in the first place. There’s always been the sense that if she did everything right and didn’t make it, the bar would be moved just a little higher next time.

This Sports Edition of ELLE Impact celebrates four women who refused to settle for footnotes. P.T. Usha, Sania Mirza, Nikhat Zareen, and Avani Lekhara are athletes who knew exactly what was at stake when they stepped into the arena. So the next time someone says, “Run like a girl”, remember they’re talking about champions, about women who ran, punched, served, and aimed their way into the history books. And they’re just getting started.

P.T. Usha: The Original Trailblazer

Before Instagram captions and hashtags, there was P.T. Usha—India’s original sprint queen, better known as the Golden Girl of Indian athletics. A name that became synonymous with speed, grit, and resilience, Usha carved out her legacy long before Indian women in sports had a platform, let alone visibility. Over the course of her illustrious career, she amassed over 100 international medals and became the face of Indian athletics through the '80s and '90s. She dominated the Asian circuit, winning 23 medals at the Asian Championships, including 14 golds, and made history at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul by winning four gold medals and one silver, a feat that cemented her place among the greatest track athletes the continent had seen.

Her ability to command such glory despite bare-minimum support remains one of Indian sport’s most inspiring sagas. “In my days, there was very little support for athletes. It was all pure technique and practice. To have consistency and win many medals at that time, especially in athletics, helped me stand out,” she shares.

Her most heartbreaking, yet iconic moment came at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where she missed a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles by just 1/100th of a second—a moment etched in the collective sporting memory of a nation. “Missing an Olympic medal in that manner was extremely heartbreaking. But as an athlete, you learn to rise above defeats very early. You lose more than you win, and representing your country is the biggest honour. That heartbreak taught me how to channel all the emotions into more hard work.” For P.T. Usha, impact is rooted in purpose and service. “We all have to go one day, so it’s important to do something good for the country before we leave. That’s how people will remember you.”

Today, Usha continues to shape the future of Indian athletics—as a Rajya Sabha MP, a coach, and a mentor to hundreds of emerging talents at her Usha School of Athletics in Kerala. She reflects on how far the system has come: “There is so much more support now. The involvement of sports science and all the other infrastructure available has made a difference. There are many opportunities at the grassroots level and initiatives like the Khelo India Games that help.” Still, she knows there’s work to be done. “The hurdles today are turning talent and opportunity into world-beaters. We have incredible talent. Once we crack this code, I’m sure we will cement our name on the global map.” Her philosophy is simple: “Fall down nine times, get up ten. Athletes have an undying spirit and know how to bounce back from tough moments well.”

Nikhat Zareen: The Fighter

Nikhat Zareen, the World Champion boxer from Telangana, embodies fire, focus, and an unshakable belief in her purpose. A two-time World Champion and Asian Games medallist, her journey has been one of defiance against both societal norms and internal doubts. "The biggest challenge when I was starting off was that I did not have many women role models in professional sports; there were just a few like P.T. Usha, Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal.”

The first challenge was convincing society why she had chosen a male-dominated sport as her profession. Luckily, she had a strong support system. "Thanks to my family, especially my father, I did not have to answer society or extended family myself—they dealt with those pressures," she says. From winning World Championships to medalling at the Asian Games, her mindset has evolved. "Earlier, it was always about proving my mettle at the top, showcasing my talent. Now, I’m much more settled in my head. I’m enjoying training and competing more because I’m calmer and more relaxed," admits the boxing champ.

For her, Impact lies in changing the narrative—especially for the girls in her community. “Coming from a Muslim family and excelling in a sport many still view as male-dominated, I hear young girls from my community tell me, ‘You’re our inspiration to take up boxing.’ That, to me, is the greatest impact I can make.” And while she doesn’t believe in ever feeling like she has ‘arrived’, she acknowledges key milestones. "Winning my first World Championship gold was definitely special. Once you’ve won a World Championship, you’re considered as someone who has reached the top. Having had the opportunity to do it twice was extra special," she says.

Boxing, for her, is as much mental as it is physical. "I have always believed in manifesting dreams and using visualisation techniques. Along with boxing sessions and endurance training, I pay a lot of attention to nutrition and recovery. Just like physical training, mental preparation—whether meditation, spiritual training or breathing exercises- is just as important." Her mantra for young girls is: "If I can do it, so can you. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Gender doesn’t define who can and who cannot achieve their goals. Believe in yourself and go after your dreams."

Sania Mirza: The Game Changer

A name that redefined Indian tennis and female representation in sport, Sania Mirza’s career has been a cultural reset. From teenage sensation to six-time Grand Slam winner, Olympian, and mother, her two-decade-long journey on the court is marked by fierce forehands and an even fiercer resolve. Off the court, she navigated societal expectations, sexism, media scrutiny, and the complexities of motherhood while remaining unapologetically herself.

She shares her thoughts on her career and says, “Honestly, I don't think that I look at it like that. I tried to follow my path. But today, I feel the difference it's made in young girls believing they can choose a path less travelled. While I was doing it, it wasn’t something I thought about. But now I understand its importance. I’m humbled to have made any kind of impact." So many moments in her career shine, but if she had to pick two, she says, "Playing at and winning Wimbledon was definitely a dream come true. Also representing your country at the Olympics is something extremely special. Both have a place in my heart, but Wimbledon possibly a little more because I was able to win it."

Balancing motherhood with professional sports is no easy feat, especially when the world is watching, ready with unsolicited opinions. "Balancing anything is hard, but especially motherhood and a high-performance career, physically, emotionally, and mentally. There were struggles. But getting your priorities right, having the right team, and being forgiving towards yourself helps. As women, we often try to be perfectionists everywhere. Empathy for yourself is important."

When asked what Impact stands for Mirza she shares briefly, “It means so much more to me today than it did 20 years ago. I think I just understand it better now. We’re in a position of privilege—young kids look up to us, and I want to be a good example for them. If the impact I leave behind can help raise more champions or inspire someone to chase their dreams, even if those dreams are outside the box, that’s the kind of legacy I want to create. She’s now working to grow tennis in India, especially for women. “The women's side has looked a little bleak for some time. We are trying, as former players, to create a system so that today’s children know what to do to play at the highest level.” And to her younger self, she offers this advice: "Don’t be so hard on yourself. Even at 16, I wanted to be a perfectionist. Don’t grow up so fast; savour the time."

Avani Lekhara: The Glorious One

Avani Lekhara is the quiet thunder no one saw coming. In 2021, at just 19, she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in shooting at the Paralympics—and made it even sweeter by defending her title in 2024. Her calm demeanour belies her fierce focus and sense of purpose. "There wasn’t much in my mind when I won the gold at the Paralympics except the happiness of defending the title for my country. Winning back-to-back medals after a full Paralympic cycle in the same event was extra special. It was a moment of elation and satisfaction." After a life-changing accident at age 11, it was her family who helped her rebuild. "They’ve been with me like a rock. They pushed me to unlearn all I knew and relearn everything in my new life. They motivated me to get out, play sports, and begin this incredible journey."

She explains that mental strength is key in her sport: "The mind is everything in shooting. From breathing well to keeping nerves in check, it takes as much effort as anything else. Breathing exercises, meditation, and other mind training techniques are crucial." When it comes to Impact, for the Olympian it’s all about helping someone believe they can. She further adds. “Impact, for me, is when someone who’s struggling to believe in themselves looks at my journey and thinks, ‘If she can do it, why can’t I?’ That’s the kind of success I truly value.” The perception of para-sport in India is shifting, and Lekhara sees the difference. "People are more inclusive and have started treating para-sport as mainstream. The support of the government and stakeholders, along with the efforts of all athletes, has ensured the results we see today. We need to keep the momentum going." And what’s next for her? "To continue playing the sport the same way, to be consistent and maintain my performance. Outside of sport, I’ve completed my graduation in law and aspire to be a judge one day."