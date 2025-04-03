ELLE Impact Cover Stars: Meet The Women Shaping The Now—And Next

What does real impact look like in 2025? It isn’t always loud or performative. Sometimes, it’s forged in silence—through resilience, reinvention, and the refusal to follow the rules. In this special #ELLEImpact feature, we spotlight four women who are rewriting what it means to lead. Whether they’re breaking cinematic stereotypes, amplifying social change, or shifting the future of fashion and music, these women aren’t just making waves—they’re altering the tide. Each one proves that purpose and power, when rooted in authenticity, can spark the kind of change that lingers long after the headlines fade.

On Subiksha Shivakumar : Eden flower crystal top by Realm By Vaishali. Textured satin trousers by Massimo Dutti. Mia pearl earrings by So Fetch India. Silver bracelet by Radhika Agrawal Studio. Willow handheld by Irth House Of Titan.



On Juhi Godambe : Hexalis long coat by Kanika Goyal Label. Jersey dress by Hnm, Magda Butrym. Silver nabi earrings and Celestial pearl wave rings, both by Aeqea. Apostropha mesh strass heels by Christian Louboutin. On Sanjana Sanghi : Detachable ruffle collar shirt by Genes Lecoanet Hemant. Veona pants by Kanika Goyal Label. Purple berry heart earrings by So Fetch India. Kamal Co-ord Set Choker by Vitamin Di, Staz SB 70 by Jimmy Choo On Jonita Gandhi: Nefertiti top by Roology Official. Addison skirt by Summer Away. Silver noori choker by Eurumme. Silver Stacey rings by Aeqea. Juniper handheld by Irth House Of Titan. Kiara by House Of Prisca, Ascend Communication



Sanjana Sanghi

On Sanjana Sanghi: Nappa leather crunch jacket and flowing shiny shirt, both by Massimo Dutti. Amelia set skirt by Ivory Rose. Shankh earrings by Olio. Olivia mini sling by Irth House Of Titan. Ella Rings Zohra India

Sanjana Sanghi's rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary. From her early days as a child actor to becoming one of Bollywood's most promising young stars, she has consistently captivated audiences with her talent and grace. Known for her debut in 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanghi has since carved a space for herself not only in films but also as a vocal advocate for social causes like youth education and empowerment. This, combined with her commitment to her craft, makes her a true force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

ELLE: From starting as a child actor to becoming a leading lady, how has your journey shaped you personally and professionally?

Sanjana Sanghi (SS): It’s been an extraordinary journey from when I started at 14, taking small roles, to eventually debuting in ‘Dil Bechara’. Growing up in Delhi, I never imagined such opportunities, but my passion for pushing boundaries and my love for dance, debate, and acting kept me motivated. Acting has allowed me to balance multiple roles and express myself. Despite the challenges, my family’s support and the lessons I’ve learned have shaped who I am today.

ELLE: How do you stay grounded amidst the glamour of the film industry?

SS: The industry is intense, and the lack of routine and unpredictable work-life balance have been difficult to manage. However, I’ve learned to embrace the glamour while staying true to myself, focusing on comfort during quieter days and channeling the intensity needed in the most constructive ways. It’s all about focusing on self-care and nourishment. The thing about glamour in this industry is that you just have to learn to have fun with it. It's a very important part of the job, and there's no point fighting it. When I need to clean up and dress up and show up, I just do.

On Sanjana Sanghi: Nappa leather crunch jacket and flowing shiny shirt, both by Massimo Dutti. Amelia set skirt by Ivory Rose. Shankh earrings by Olio. Olivia mini sling by Irth House Of Titan. Ella Rings Zohra India.

ELLE: You’ve always been vocal about social causes and are the Youth Champion for UNDP. What drives your passion for advocacy?

SS: My journey began in college, teaching underprivileged children, and has now grown into leadership roles. Education changed my life, and as my career progressed, advocacy became central to who I am. Acting gave me a platform to amplify my voice, culminating in recognition by the UNDP as a Youth Champion.

ELLE: How do you think your role as a Youth Champion imbibes actively onto the sets and within the industry?

SS: My journey as a Youth Champion has profoundly shaped who I am, both on and off set. I believe that by shifting our focus beyond ourselves and using our resources and energy, we can create real, positive change—one life at a time. This mindset became a core part of my identity early on and continues to fuel my work as an actor. Acting provided me with a platform to amplify my advocacy. It’s not just a separate part of my life; it enriches my career. For example, my role in ‘Dhak Dhak,’ which focuses on sisterhood and women supporting each other, reflects these values. Whether on set or in my advocacy work, this purpose guides me every day.

ELLE: What does IMPACT mean to you?

SS: IMPACT is about leaving things better than you found them. My work with youth and education fuels this belief. I want to use films to stir emotions and inspire, knowing that storytelling can create meaningful change. The responsibility I feel as an artist is to tell untold stories and make a positive difference.

Subiksha Shivakumar

On Subikshashivakumar : CLEO waistcoat by Torqadorn. Brown sitara skirt by VItamin Di. Cherish heart choker by Amama Jewels. Sapphire cuffs and regal redwood bracelets, both by Radhika Agrawal Studio. Izaar bangle by So Fetch India. Willow handheld by Irth House Of Titan. Kiara by House Of Prisca, Ascend Communication

From the world of modeling to becoming a leading voice for authenticity and representation, Subiksha Shivakumar is known for making strides in promoting diversity and inclusivity. As a model who stays true to her roots, she uses her platform to challenge the traditional ideals of beauty and encourage others to embrace their individuality. With a growing influence, she’s become a trailblazer for young women aspiring to create their own narrative in a competitive industry. Known for her powerful performances and dedication to her craft, she has already become a role model for many aspiring artists.

ELLE: From modelling to influencing, what has been the most rewarding aspect of your creative journey so far?

Subiksha Shivakumar (SS): My journey has been a continuous evolution, transitioning from modelling to influencing and now creating art that speaks to people. The most rewarding part has been connecting with people—whether inspiring confidence or simply making someone smile. It’s fulfilling to know my work resonates beyond just myself.

ELLE: How do you push for representation and authenticity in your roles?

SS: True representation is about telling stories that resonate with real-life experiences. As an Indian woman, I aim to showcase my culture while breaking stereotypes associated with it. Authenticity, for me, means being unapologetically myself in the process. The more authentic we are, the more we normalise diversity and inclusivity.

On Subiksha Shivakumar: CLEO waistcoat by Torqadorn. Brown sitara set skirt by Vitamin Di. Cherish heart choker in gold by Amama Jewels. Kiara by House Of Prisca, Ascend Communication

ELLE: What has been the most significant challenge you’ve faced as a woman in the entertainment world?

SS: The pressure to conform—whether physically, emotionally, or professionally—has been one of the biggest challenges. But I’ve learned to stay grounded in my values, focusing on my talents and embracing my individuality. Standing up for myself every day is my way of overcoming these challenges.

ELLE: Who are the women in your life that continue to inspire and empower you?

SS: I am deeply inspired by the women in my family—my mother, grandmothers, and aunts. They’ve shown me strength, resilience, and grace. They’ve taught me that true beauty comes from owning yourself, flaws and all. They’ve always empowered me to embrace my mistakes and grow from them.

ELLE: What does IMPACT mean to you?

SS: To me, IMPACT is about creating something meaningful—whether a piece of art, a conversation, or an action—that sparks change or makes someone feel seen. It’s when your presence resonates with others in a way that encourages growth and empowerment. That’s the true essence of making an impact.

Jonita Gandhi

On Jonita Gandhi: Ruffle strapless top by Hnm. Deconstructed bias-panel skirt by MaisonTai. Birch earrings, Pebble stack ring and Elm bangles, all by Zohra India.

Jonita Gandhi has quickly emerged as one of the most versatile and sought-after voices in the music industry. With her effortless ability to switch between multiple languages and genres, she has captivated music enthusiasts worldwide. Known for her collaborations with leading Bollywood composers and her growing presence in independent music, Jonita has always stayed true to her roots while embracing new musical challenges. Whether it's a soulful ballad or an upbeat anthem, her voice brings an unforgettable energy to every track she touches.

ELLE: As someone who effortlessly switches between indie music and blockbuster hits, how do you balance creative freedom with commercial expectations?

Jonita Gandhi (JG): I set clear intentions before each project. Some songs I approach with specific goals, others with a different mindset. I love experimenting with my voice and style in different languages, and over time, I’ve learned to embrace versatility, which has been one of the most rewarding parts of my journey.

ELLE: Can you tell us about a female mentor or peer in the music industry who has left a lasting impression on you?

JG: Anoushka Shankar has been an incredible inspiration to me. She represents Indian music on the global stage with such grace and respect. Her talent and humility, along with her global collaborations, have inspired me to do the same. I hope to collaborate with her in the future.

On Jonita Gandhi: Ruffle strapless top by Hnm. Deconstructed bias-panel skirt by MaisonTai. Birch earrings, Pebble stack ring and Elm bangles, all by Zohra India. Olivia mini sling by Irth House Of Titan. Bella Handcuff in gold Amama Jewels

ELLE: What are some self-care rituals that help you stay centered amidst hectic tours and studio sessions?

JG: I’m grateful to have a grounded support system, especially friends who are honest with me and keep me in check. Regular check-ins with those closest to me are essential for staying centered. While on tour, I also try to maintain this balance, despite feeling the pressure of imposter syndrome. These pep talks help me stay focused.

ELLE: How have your friendships with women in the music space influenced your growth as an artist?

JG: Female role models and peers have played a huge role in my development. Seeing other female artists achieve incredible things, especially in environments where we support each other, has motivated me to keep pushing boundaries. Social media has made it easier for us to stay connected and inspired by each other’s work.

ELLE: What does IMPACT mean to you?

JG: When I think of the word IMPACT, I definitely also think of the word legacy. I think of influence. It means leaving the world better than you found it. Through my music, I want to create something memorable and connect with people. My goal is to make music that’s fresh and meaningful and encourages deeper connections.

Juhi Godambe Jain

On Juhi Godambe : Long sequin dress by Hnm, Magda Butrym. Purple Cardinal earrings by Olivia Dar. Silver Stacey stack ring by Aeqea.

Juhi Godambe Jain is a digital content creator, entrepreneur, and fashion icon who has redefined the world of influence. With a knack for creating luxe and stylish content, she has garnered a massive following over the years. As the founder of the fashion label Arabella, Juhi has seamlessly combined her passion for fashion with her entrepreneurial spirit. A mother, a businesswoman, and a strong advocate for authenticity, Godambe Jain is the epitome of balance in both her professional and personal life, inspiring countless women to follow their dreams.

ELLE: From building your brand to launching your fashion label, what has been the most defining moment of your career so far?

Juhi Godambe Jain (JGJ): There have been many defining moments, especially in the journey of content creation and launching my clothing brand, Arabella. What stands out is the recognition of content creation as a legitimate career path. The industry now acknowledges content creation, and I feel proud to have been part of its evolution. But I’m still waiting for that moment when I feel truly satisfied with everything I’ve achieved.

ELLE: How has motherhood influenced your perspective on fashion, content creation, and work- life balance?

JGJ: Motherhood has changed my perspective in every way. I value time more than ever now. With two businesses and being a mother, I prioritise tasks that add value to my life. Every decision I make, whether work-related or personal, is influenced by the mindfulness and responsibility that comes with being a parent.

On Juhi Godambe : Long sequin dress by Hnm, Magda Butrym. Purple Cardinal earrings by Olivia Dar. Silver Stacey stack ring by Aeqea.

ELLE: What advice would you give to young women looking to break into the influencer or fashion industry today?

JGJ: Patience is key. Many people expect instant success, but it takes time. Keep doing what you love, and if you’re good at it, recognition will come. Don’t stop believing in yourself despite criticism. Also, be unique—don’t try to replicate what others are doing, but carve your own niche.

ELLE: Who are the women in your life that continue to inspire and empower you?

JGJ: My biggest inspiration has always been my mother. She’s been a career woman and the pillar of our family, balancing everything with grace and strength. She’s my fashion inspiration and has always supported my career choices, even when they were unconventional. Her strength has shaped me in more ways than I can imagine.

ELLE: What does IMPACT mean to you?

JGJ: IMPACT means creating a meaningful difference. Whether it’s through my craft, actions, or words, I want to leave a lasting impression and give others a reason to remember me. Whether big or small, I believe in making an impact that counts.

ELLE India Editor : Ainee Nizami Ahmedi; Photographer: Hunar Daga; Fashion Stylist: Utkarsha Mishra; Creative Production: Office Hours by Aangi Nahta; Make-up: Dipannita Halder; Hair: Isha Singh;Graphic Designer: Sakshi Badani (cover design) Brand Coordinator: Rhea Sanil (@rheasanil_); Assisted by: Tanya Rodrigues (styling), Production: Cutloose Productions; Location Courtesy: Istituto Marangoni