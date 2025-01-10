ELLE Cover Stars: Ishaan Khatter And Madhulika Sharma, The Power Of Now

This year has undeniably been Ishaan Khatter’s as he returned to the global stage. Eight years after his debut in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds (2017), Khatter appeared alongside the legendary Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s buzzy whodunit The Perfect Couple (2024). His career trajectory defies Bollywood conventions, steering clear of formulaic action flicks. Instead, Khatter’s roles are eclectic, each character standing apart, allowing him to explore his range as an actor. “The choices I make are not very calculated. I’m following my instincts and trusting they’ll take me where I’m meant to be,” he says. “I’ve always been open to doing what might be considered conventional, but in my own way.”

Having grown up among artists—parents (and actors) Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar, as well as his half-brother Shahid Kapoor—acting was a natural calling. “I loved the performing arts, particularly dancing and acting, right from the start. I didn’t give myself an option B. Watching early 2000s blockbusters are some of my fondest Bollywood memories. According to my mum, the first time I went to the movies as a toddler, they were prepared to leave midway in case I got overwhelmed. Instead, I was transfixed, desperate for the film to begin after the interval,” he recalls, laughing. “So naturally, I had to become a cinephile. As a teenager, I began exploring Indian and world cinema through DVDs, theatre in Mumbai, and film festivals to expand my perspective as an aspiring filmmaker and actor.”

“Film sets have always felt like home,” he adds. “It’s funny because they’re often chaotic and not always full of like-minded people, but I feel an inexplicable sense of belonging.” Between sipping coffee on the set of ELLE’s cover shoot, the conversation turns to Khatter’s style game, which has certainly seen a change in recent times. “I’ve always been experimental with fashion, but in 2024, I found my groove and tribe. Working with teams in India and the US has helped me rediscover my sense of style,” he says.

I ask Khatter what draws him to a script. “I try not to have a checklist. It’s hard to explain—you just know when you know. On a fundamental level, if you feel engaged by a story and connect to the character, it’s always a green flag,” he says thoughtfully.

Speaking about his process, he adds, “I have always filmed one project at a time and have tried to immerse myself in the character through the prep and shoot. Every film and unit has a different energy; your individual process should never burden that. The film should always be bigger than any one person part of the making of it.”

Khatter is currently awaiting the release of The Royals on Netflix. In 2025, he’ll be seen headlining Fursat, a short film by Vishal Bhardwaj, and Pippa, a biographical war film about Captain Balram Singh Mehta. “Without giving much away about either of my films, I’d like to say that they’re distinctly different. As an actor, there could not be more polarising directions to go in, which, personally, is fuel for my craft.”

“On the personal side, in 2025, I want to keep growing and practising empathy as I do in my art. More core memories with family and friends and more travels top my must-do list,” he signs off.

The Accidental Supermodel

Fashion was not always a part of Madhulika Sharma’s world. “Growing up, style felt distant. I was more into music and literature, inspired by how rockstar Kurt Cobain and author Joan Didion dressed. Only after I started modelling did I learn more about fashion history and trends,” she says.

Sharma is now a regular on international runways and a designer favourite. Her 2024 highlights include starring in the Khy campaign shot by Kylie Jenner, gracing her third Times Square billboard, and appearing on a Sunset Boulevard billboard for a David Yurman jewellery campaign. “It all still feels surreal,” the 25-year-old says.

Born in Assam and raised in Arunachal Pradesh, modelling happened to Sharma by chance. “I was in college in Delhi when my friend was applying to design school and wanted to shoot a few portraits of me. He posted those online, and I ended up being scouted on Instagram. The next thing I knew, I shot my first few covers in India and racked up a roster of big designer labels.” Sharma debuted in Anju Modi’s Bajirao Mastani collection shoot, and in the next three years, she went on to star in the campaigns of Tarun Tahilliani and Anita Dongre, several magazine covers, and campaigns for international brands, like Shop.

Amidst her jet-setting lifestyle, Sharma finds joy in culture. “I love going to a museum or the theatres in New York City. I am always excited by a new exhibit, play, or film. I also love working out without a time crunch. I enjoy cooking for my loved ones and cosy nights in,” she shares. When she is not channelling NYC cool, her work day is a 15-hour marathon. “Over the years, my body has been desensitised to call times, whether they’re at 3 AM or 1 PM. I will gua-sha my face en route to the set, introduce myself to everybody, and get straight to work. I like a quiet meal after a long day, but if I’m in a city where I have friends or there with a professional crew, I like to unwind with them. A majority of my work entails travel before or after the job. Regardless, my routine remains mostly the same. I usually stretch for 15 minutes after I wake up and practice breathwork before I drink a coffee and shower.”

As we turn the page on another year, Sharma has eyes on newer avenues. “I have spent the last year-and-a-half learning everything related to film and motion pictures and want to continue honing my skills intuitively through a subtle female gaze. I just want to achieve a constant ‘attitude of gratitude’,” she says. And what interests her in the fashion world in the new year? “There has been a musical chairs of head designers at the big ateliers,” she laughs, “So I am excited to see the new collections, and I am most excited for the wave of Indian designers marking their territory globally.”

The conversation turns to her personal style. As someone who has access to the newest collections, what makes her pick a piece? “I am constantly wearing collections a season before they launch, so I love to think that I receive the privilege of insider information about what will be in,” she chuckles. “My personal style is quite androgynous, with a mix of styles and silhouettes. I love mixed metals for accessories and am a sucker for a fashionable purse. I also love the thrill of finding a vintage gem.”

As a crusader for sustainability, Sharma took to her social media in 2019 and declared that she would only work with brands that are conscious about their carbon footprint. She ensures her personal style reflects her commitment to the cause. “I unabashedly repeat outfits. Having a set of solid basics that you can rely on as staples works for me. I shop consciously to support emerging labels – bonus points if they’re minority-owned and sustainably produced. So much talent out there deserves a seat on the table, and I want my platform to support that,” she says.

As our conversation draws to a close, I ask her how she likes to define herself? “Independent, optimistic, and fun,” she responds with a confident smile. And there you have it—a once accidental supermodel is now charting her path towards even bigger and brighter horizons in 2025.

