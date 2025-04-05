ELLE Impact Cover Star: Masaba Gupta’s Guide To Living Boldly And Authentically In 2025

Masaba Gupta steps onto the set with the kind of effortless presence that turns heads without demanding attention—poised, impeccably chic, and exuding a quiet authority. She is vivid yet understated, confident yet at ease, a living testament to the idea that true style doesn’t clamor for validation, it simply exists. Gupta is accessible but purposeful, collaborative yet punctual—clearly someone who values her time and yours. She listens, engages, and adjusts seamlessly, but it's evident she's there to work, not waste time. Masaba Gupta isn’t just designing garments—she’s crafting a life. And she’s doing it entirely on her own terms. There’s a grounded realism about her, a professional clarity that matches her creative ambition. Watching her move through the shoot, open to dialogue but decisive, it’s easy to see why she’s managed to reinvent the rules of Indian fashion so compellingly. She doesn’t just follow trends; she reshapes them, bringing a fresh perspective that blends tradition with innovation.

On Masaba Gupta: Asymmetric white cotton shirt by Dior. Jeans with chain link belt by Maje. Amore ring, Croissant ring, Pebble ring, and Caline ring, all by Studio Viange. Vintage Cushka pearl earrings by Viange Vintage.

It’s this very ethos that lands her on the ELLE Impact cover, not just as a style icon but as a force of change. Gupta has redefined Indian fashion by dismantling outdated notions of exclusivity, making luxury more playful, accessible, and deeply personal. While others chase fleeting aesthetics, she builds narratives, turning every collection into a conversation that merges heritage with modernity in a way few dare to attempt.

This instinct for reinvention extends beyond fashion, shaping how she navigates the most personal transformation of all—motherhood. “It truly takes a village to raise a child. Since becoming a mother, that phrase resonates with a depth I hadn’t fully grasped before,” she reflects. “You absorb so much, not just actively but passively, by observing how the women around you move through life,” she adds, referencing the quiet strength of her mother’s inner circle, the unwavering presence of household staff, and the nurturing care of her childhood nanny—women whose discipline, resilience, and warmth silently shaped her approach to life. One lesson that stayed with her? A steadfast commitment to self-care. “Every woman I saw growing up paid meticulous attention to herself—physically, mentally. It was never about vanity; it was about discipline. And that’s something I carry with me every single day.”

For Gupta, discipline is the cornerstone of success. “The only rule to building an empire is discipline—of mind, of body, and of everything in between,” she states with conviction. It’s not just about showing up to work; it’s about showing up for yourself. “Even if my schedule isn’t packed with tasks, I adhere to a routine, a checklist, a system that holds me accountable.” Yet, while some rules are sacred, others are meant to be shattered. “For the longest time, people said a résumé defines you. But I’ve come to realise that temperament often eclipses talent. Some of the most extraordinary work I’ve witnessed has come from people with ‘ordinary’ résumés. Hunger and drive outweigh bullet points on a CV.”

And if discipline is her foundation, reinvention is her signature. “I don’t abide by the rule book—in fashion or life.” When she decided to pivot her brand into fine jewellery and bridal couture, sceptics were quick to dismiss the move. “They insisted that luxury must be intimidating, mysterious, aloof. But I saw it differently. I believe luxury can be warm, vibrant, playful, and still aspirational.”

On Masaba Gupta: Charm school drop out dress in rust and Sugar safari jacket, both by House of Masaba. Vintage Nina pearl heart earrings by Studio Viange. Ixia heels by Jimmy Choo.

This philosophy isn’t limited to business—it extends into the fabric of her personal life. “I’ve elevated the quality of my life by being intentional about who I allow into my space. Some people are energy vampires—you must protect yourself. Boundaries are everything.”

Gupta acknowledges a younger self who held her tongue too often or poured emotions into the wrong places. Today, her voice is steady and sure: “Not everything warrants your bandwidth,” she states firmly. “Some things deserve warmth, and others simply require distance. Knowing the difference has changed everything.” With this clarity has come an acceptance that life isn’t always dictated by sheer will.

Instead, it is the ability to adapt that truly shapes the journey. “If my life were a print, it would be a chameleon—constantly adapting, shifting, evolving,” she muses. “But the hidden detail? The chameleon is always intentional in its change.”

And with evolution comes a certain softness, not a weakness, but a deepened understanding of human connection. “People show up for you even when it’s beyond their capacity. That realisation has made me softer, more open.” But make no mistake: softness is not surrender. She remains as fearless as ever. Asked what she wishes the world understood better, she answers without hesitation. “That multitasking isn’t a burden—it’s second nature. Women are born multitaskers. We juggle, we adapt, we move forward.”

And if there’s one truth she hopes to impart? “That there is immense joy in being yourself. When you show up as the most honest version of yourself, you give others permission to do the same. Authenticity attracts authenticity. And originality? That’s the real luxury.”

