ELLE Pride Cover Stars: Rooting For Inclusivity, Acceptance, And Self-Affirmation

As part of its Pride Month celebrations, ELLE spotlights four LGBTQI+ allies who have consistently catalysed dialogue around queer rights and representation through their work. These powerful and evocative images came to life at Soho House, Mumbai, which marks a full-circle moment for ELLE as we shot our first Pride cover here, in 2023.

“Don’t let anyone define what art ‘should’ look like.”

– Anoushka Maskey, Musician

The singer-songwriter’s folk-inspired melodies have made her an icon in a short span of time. She began her journey in 2020 with two moving EPs, Things I Saw in a Dream and C.E.A.S.E., followed by captivating singles like September Embers and Empire of Fear. Her first global gig in Berlin was sold out, and there’s been no looking back for this independent artist, who amplifies new sounds and divergent thoughts.

“Honestly, my music has always been personal, and a lot of queer folks have connected with it in their own ways. I haven’t actively set out to make queer-only music. Still, community finds community,” shares Anoushka, for whom Pride is about showing up — both loudly in community and gently in private — and being yourself in whatever way you need to. Creating music as a queer artist in India has been both liberating and challenging. “There’s so much joy in expressing myself, and yet it’s still niche in many spaces. But the indie scene is pushing boundaries, and that’s hopeful,” she says.

Anoushka’s songs speak about desire, longing, belonging and queerness threads through that, naturally. She believes in art as a way of reflecting our truths and connecting people who’ve felt like outsiders, which the queer community deeply understands. “So even when it's not explicit, it's present,” she asserts. She also observes a quiet solidarity among queer artists that feels like a chosen family. “Even across different creative paths, we hold space for each other,” she says. To young queer artists, her message is clear: “Make stuff that feels true to you. Even if it feels niche, someone out there needs you. Don’t let anyone define what art ‘should’ look like.”

“Pride is not just a celebration, it’s a refusal to disappear.”

– Lauren Robinson, actor, voice-over artist, drama facilitator, and drag king

As an actor, voice artist, and drag king, Lauren Robinson tells stories that feel honest to them. “My life and work are shaped by who I am — a mischievous cat parent, serial ketchup thief, true crime fanatic, and trans performer raised in Delhi. Every character I play carries those truths in some way.” From Mismatched Season 3 on Netflix to Rana Naidu, Lauren has brought layered, authentic representation to Indian screens. “I’ve played roles across gender, sexuality, and class — not to tick boxes, but because they were rich, complex characters. I recognise what it might mean for someone to see them.”

“Trans people don’t owe art as activism, but creating from our truths often feels radical in a world built to erase us. My goal is to be a better actor and storyteller, and to remain honest in my work. Visibility and impact follow when we’re allowed to exist and create fully as ourselves.” On connecting with the character Rith in ‘Mismatched’, they say: “It was wild, beautiful, and honestly spiritual. Rith felt like a little shard of me — awkward, soft, mischievous — and his audacity for figuring things out. I loved playing someone so many young queer folks could quietly root for.”

As a drag king, Lauren shares one particularly euphoric moment: “Every time someone comes up after a show and says, ‘I want to do drag too. I didn’t know I could feel this way,’ that’s the joy. But if I had to pick one, it would be my Kingdom of Anarchy performance at The Lalit, lip syncing to Leonard Cohen’s I’m Your Man. I’ve never felt more seen in my mischief, clumsiness, and swagger.” For Lauren, Pride is about the freedom to exist publicly, safely, and joyfully. “It’s not just a celebration; it’s a refusal to disappear. And it’s about extending that same joy and freedom to those who don’t yet have it.”

“Why should I not be an LGBTQI+ ally?”

– Shweta Tripathi, actor

Actor Shweta Tripathi has long been recognised as an LGBTQI+ ally. Reflecting on that journey, she shares: “I remember going to a Gaysi event and someone asking me, ‘Are you an ally?’ and I felt that ‘ally’ is such a beautiful term — it denotes someone who stands by you through thick and thin. Given all the love I’ve received from the queer community, why should I not be an ally?” For Shweta, Pride is rooted in respect, freedom, and the right to self-expression without labels. “We are emotional beings and should be able to celebrate our lives and choices without being boxed in.”

Her first love was theatre, and recently, she returned to it as a producer of ‘Cock’, a queer-themed play exploring identity and sexuality. The production premiered in Delhi and Mumbai. “People across ages and backgrounds could relate to it. It sparked conversations, laughter, and even tears.” She also spoke out when a play titled ‘Samaaj’ was banned in Jaipur for being “unsuitable for public staging.” “We must look beyond followers, comments, and monetisation. Theatre weaves the fabric of society — it holds the power to initiate cultural dialogue about acceptance and self-expression. I’ve met members of the queer community, and I’ve seen how difficult it can be. I want to make their voices heard and help inspire them to dream.”

“A month-long celebration comes across as a gimmick.”

– Param Sahib, artist

For artist, digital creator, and designer Param Sahib, Pride is about creating spaces for difficult truths. “It’s about acknowledging realities we tend to ignore or label as ‘unnatural’. It’s also about building a safe space — through my art, my company, and the people I surround myself with.” Param’s vibrant personal style is both expression and armour. “My work is where I experiment with clothing, visual storytelling, and building a queer identity.”

As a queer creator, he has faced limitations from brands. “Some brands want to promote me as a queer creator but ask me to tone down my personal style. There’s still discomfort in the mainstream.” He’s also vocal about deeper, structural issues. “The law needs to be on our side. If we’re not recognised as a valid part of society, how can we create meaningful change? A single month of celebration feels performative unless there’s sustained support. Big brands need to show up consistently — not just in June.” On fashion, he adds: “There’s been a move toward non-binary representation, but more needs to be done. Let’s make camp cool again.” And his call to action for the future: “This fight will last generations. But in our time, we can pave the path — especially for those whose families have turned them away.”

