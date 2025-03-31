ELLE Digital Cover Star Yami Gautam, On Her Own Terms: Motherhood, Movies & The Thrill Of Reinvention

In an industry where the spotlight often blurs the lines between reel and real, Yami Gautam has carved a path that’s as authentic as it is inspiring. From the grandeur of cinema screens to the intimacy of OTT platforms, her journey is a testament to versatility, resilience, and an unwavering love for storytelling. Fresh off a string of successes and embracing the new rhythm of motherhood, she sat down with us to reflect on her evolution both as an artist and as a woman finding her harmony in life’s chaos.

On Yami Gautam: Sleeveless kurta, pants, and organza drape, all by W for woman. Ruby and Briolette chain pendant with earrings and ring, all by B. C. Jain Jewellers (Vivek). Manchaha blue rug by Jaipur rugs.

Success, for Gautam, isn’t what it used to be. “When I started, it was about taking risks diving into the unknown,” she recalls, her voice carrying the weight of a journey well-traveled. “Now, it’s about impact crafting characters that linger with audiences, choosing scripts that align with my values, and pushing myself to grow.” That growth, she admits, is as personal as it is professional. “It’s about staying true to who I am while connecting authentically with the people around me. That’s the shift I feel most deeply.”

Her body of work speaks volumes. ‘Vicky Donor” her Hindi debut that won her many accolades and put her on the map, ‘Article 370’, ‘A Thursday’, ‘Bala’, and ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ make for a kaleidoscope of genres that have cemented her as a force across mediums. “Cinema will always be my first love,” she says with a spark of nostalgia. “There’s a magic to the big screen that fuels me every time I step on set.” Yet, she’s equally enthralled by the OTT revolution. “It’s disrupted how we experience stories, and I’m lucky to be able to play in both worlds building an audience that trusts me to deliver, whether it’s a thriller or a masala entertainer.” Consistency, she hints, is her quiet mantra.

But what if the screen had never called? “I’d be an IAS officer or a criminal lawyer,” Gautam reveals with a playful grin. “I even started an LLB degree before fate pulled me into films.” Now, as a new mother, she’s savouring a different kind of role. “Motherhood is my world right now in every universe,” she laughs. It’s a chapter that’s brought joy and shifted her lens, though her ambitions remain as sharp as ever.

If she could time-travel to a Bollywood set, it’d be a toss-up between two legends. “‘Mughal-E-Azam’ the romance, the grandeur, those costumes I’d be lost in it,” she muses. “Or ‘Sholay’, for the drama and that iconic camaraderie. To witness those moments unfold? Pure magic.” Fast-forward five years, and she sees herself in a space of peace and possibility. “I want to keep exploring roles, genres, and collaborations while staying consistent for myself and my audience,” she shares. “Personally, I’m open to whatever surprises come with this new phase of life.”

Her on-screen personas have ranged from fearless intelligence officers to rom-com darlings, but one role stands out. “Zooni Haksar from ‘Article 370’ felt closest to me,” Gautam admits. “She’s a mix of determination and courage wrapped in authenticity qualities I connect with deeply.” When it comes to genres, she loves them all thrillers, rom-coms, entertainers but there’s a glint in her eye when she confesses a secret wish. “A fantasy drama,” she says. “Something magical that lets me stretch every part of myself as an actor.”

Grace and elegance have long defined her public image, but is there more beneath the surface? “I’m the same inside and out simple and real,” she says with a smile. “Maybe I could show my creative, introspective side more, but what you see is mostly me.”

In a career built on versatility and a life now enriched by motherhood, Gautam isn’t just chasing success she’s redefining it. Her secret lies in the balance: staying grounded amid the whirlwind, embracing risks that spark growth, and weaving stories that resonate long after the credits roll. It’s not about the spotlight but the quiet strength she brings to it a legacy unfolding one authentic note at a time.

ELLE India Editor: Ainee Nizami Ahmedi; Photographer: Arjun Mark; Fashion Director: Zoha Castelino; Asst. Art Director: Alekha Chugani; Creative Producer: Priyadarshini Patwa; Make-up: Reshmaa Merchant; Hair: Sajan Thapa; Graphic Designer: Sakshi Badani (cover design); Bookings Coordinator: Anushka Patil; Brand Coordinator: Shvetang Pendurkar; Assisted by: Tejashree Raul, Anushka Sharma (styling); Artist Reputation Management: Spice PR; Production: Nafromax Productions; Location Courtesy: The Great Eastern Home