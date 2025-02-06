Chanakya Foundation In Collaboration With India Art Fair Launches India's First Prize For Textile Art

Delhi is abuzz as the 16th India Art Fair opens its doors today, solidifying its position as South Asia's premier destination for modern and contemporary art. The fair promises an immersive exploration of the region's vibrant cultural tapestry, bringing together 116 exhibitors – a dynamic mix of 78 established galleries and 25 prominent art institutions. Anchoring a transformative moment for India's artistic landscape, Karishma Swali and the Chanakya Foundation, in collaboration with India Art Fair, are launching the Swali Craft Prize — a pioneering grant championing contemporary craft innovation that bridges heritage with modern expression. Complementing this initiative, Swali and the Chanakya School of Craft will also present 'Towards Light' at India Art Fair 2025, an immersive exhibit designed as a deeply felt response to global anxieties. "Towards Light" will showcase works born from introspection and a dialogue with the environment, offering a serene space for contemplation through handcrafted artistry. This synergy of prize and exhibit sets the stage for a deepened appreciation of artisanal excellence, inviting viewers to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.

In conversation with ELLE India, Karishma Swali, Creative Director, Chanakya International & Chanakya School of Craft and Chairperson, Chanakya Foundation shares her thoughts about the exhibition and the Swali Craft Prize.

ELLE: Can you share the inspiration behind the 'Towards Light' collection and how it reflects the intersection of textiles, hand embroidery, and stone carving?

Karishma Swali (KS): ’Towards Light’ explores the deep interconnection between humanity and nature through the lens of handcraftsmanship. Rooted in indigenous craft traditions, the exhibit blurs the boundaries between real and metaphysical realms, unfolding a fantastical universe of handwoven textiles, hand embroidery, and stone carving. Through an interplay of textures and materials, the exhibition presents textile abstractions created on a custom-built Saori loom, mirroring the organic forms of the crafted works. Sculptural installations integrate woven organic cotton threads with bamboo structures, juxtaposed with hand-carved black stone figures whose elongated limbs stretch toward light, symbolising growth, unity, and transformation. Each piece is deeply embedded in traditional craftsmanship, employing techniques such as couching, bullion knots, crochet, and fine stitching to create layered, immersive narratives of sisterhood, cultural memory, and environmental harmony.

ELLE: What themes do you hope to convey through the artworks in 'Towards Light', particularly regarding materiality and spirituality?

KS: 'Towards Light' unveils an imagined universe where beings, their innate nature, and their ecosystems unfold in dialogue. This ongoing exploration is rendered through spontaneous and abstract forms, revealing the profound connections between materiality, spirituality and cultural narratives. Indigenous craft traditions amplify this conceptual framework, celebrating artisanal legacies through the meticulous arrangement of materials, needlepoint and knotting techniques.

ELLE: How does the 'Towards Light' collection engage with cultural heritage, and what stories do you aim to tell through these works?

KS: 'Towards Light' is a sensory dialogue between the material and the ethereal. Through an interdisciplinary approach, we explore the coexistence between craft and contemporary expression, showcasing the infinite possibilities of making, and the narratives that lie within each stitch, weave, and form. Together, the works examine the full spectrum of fibre-based materials — from processes such as loom weaving, hand weaving, hand embroidery, and dyeing, and experiments with diverse mediums, fabrication, and thread. By delving into the historical context, symbolism, and regional variations of craft, the collective's practice not only underscores the infinite potential of craft, but also narrates powerful stories of cultural heritage and shared identities.

ELLE: Could you elaborate on the significance of the Swali Craft Prize and how it aims to reshape traditional craft techniques into contemporary expressions?

KS: The Swali Craft prize is India’s first grant recognising contemporary craft innovation which will debut at the India Art Fair 2025, marking a transformative moment in the country’s interdisciplinary artistic landscape. Founded by the Chanakya Foundation, in partnership with India Art Fair, the Craft Prize is an ode to exceptional craftsmanship that bridges heritage with contemporary expression. Through both recognition and opportunity, th initiative highlights the role of handcraft as a living archive and an evolving form of cultural storytelling.

The India Art Fair has been an incredible platform for artists, and together, we hope to extend our impact beyond metropolitan centers—reaching deep into the interiors of the country to discover and honour, and celebrate artists and artisans who bring ingenuity and purpose to craft, ensuring its relevance for future generations.

ELLE: How do you see the role of craftsmanship evolving in contemporary cultural discourse, especially in relation to sustainability and innovation?

KS: Sustainability and Indian craftsmanship share a natural synergy, rooted in the principles of mindful creation, resourcefulness, and preservation. Indian craft traditions are inherently sustainable, relying on hand techniques, locally sourced materials, and time-honoured practices that minimise waste. We embrace these values by integrating responsible innovation into every aspect of our work, from sourcing eco-friendly materials to designing processes that honour both artisans and the environment. Furthermore, recognising a compelling need to institutionalise craft and implement holistic solutions for socio-economic and environmental issues.

ELLE: Can you discuss any specific artisans or artists who will be participating in the Swali Craft Prize and what makes their work stand out?

KS: The Swali Craft Prize is designed as an open and democratic platform to celebrate the finest contemporary craft practices. Entries will officially open through a public call in April 2025, ensuring accessibility to artisans and artists from across the country. Detailed information about the application process and judging criteria will be shared via the Chanakya School of Craft and India Art Fair’s official channels. Since the selection process will be led by a distinguished jury, we look forward to discovering a diverse range of talent—each bringing their own unique approach to craft and innovation.

ELLE: What challenges do artisans face today in preserving traditional craft techniques while also adapting to modern expressions?

KS: In today’s fast-paced world, the art of making by hand carries deep significance—it embodies skill, nostalgia, and heritage. The need to preserve centuries-old techniques while making them relevant to new audiences is a delicate process, one that requires both dedication and innovation. Institutions like the Chanakya School of Craft play a crucial role in this dialogue, creating spaces where traditional craft techniques are preserved and reinterpreted for modern expressions. By fostering an environment of learning and collaboration, we ensure that craftsmanship is not only preserved but celebrated by all who experience its transformative power. Handcraftsmanship invites us to pause and engage with the beauty of imperfection and the artistry of human touch. It celebrates the richness of narratives—those of the artisans, the techniques honed over generations, and the cultural stories they carry.

ELLE: In what ways do you hope visitors will interact with or reflect upon your works presented at this year's India Art Fair?

KS: We hope visitors can feel the tactile and intangible beauty of craft and are able to immerse themselves in the medium.