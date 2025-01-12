Gen Alpha Lingo Gen Z Is Rolling Their Eyes At

This article is in an attempt to excuse us (Gen Zs) from the new kids (Gen Alpha). I like to believe I am a Gen Z through and through and much like millennials have adapted to our lingos, I don't mind picking up a few Gen Alpha terms - it's fun. However, that nowhere means you can associate them, with being Gen Z terms because believe us, we cannot keep up either!

As a Gen Z, I never thought I’d see the day when I’d empathize with millennials. But here we are. Much like they were blindsided by our era of TikTok slang and chaotic memes, Gen Alpha’s ahem “innovations” in lingo are giving us major secondhand embarrassment. I mean, have you heard the 'skibidi toilet'? Truly, it’s a journey to nowhere. Let’s get one thing straight: we’re the blueprint. We turned random Vine quotes into conversational gold (hahaha). We pioneered the art of emojis as emotional hieroglyphs and made “I’m crying” the default response to mildly amusing content. The dead emoji being our laugh feels like an achievement, honestly! Gen Alpha? They’ve taken that energy and... well, they’ve run into a wall.

The Next Cool Kids?

Am I just feeling threatened because entering the chat are the new cool kids? HELL NO! Don’t get me wrong, I respect the creativity (sort of). A generation raised on iPads instead of television was bound to push the limits of digital absurdity, we were prepared for that I guess. But when I hear "Skibidi Ohio Rizz," ''NPC'' or ''Dog Water'' I can’t help but cringe. It’s like watching a toddler try to explain quantum physics—it’s enthusiastic, but does it actually mean anything?

Let’s talk about some of their lingos -skibidi toilet - the unholy cultural export that has wormed its way into playgrounds and, unfortunately, my FYP. Apparently, it’s from some surreal YouTube series involving dancing heads in toilets. Yes, I too am trying to process that sentence. If we thought our obsession with 'Shrek is love, Shrek is life' was unhinged, this is on a whole new level.

And then there’s “rizz,” a term they’ve appropriated from our culture. Gen Alpha uses it to describe charisma or flirting ability, but I’ve seen 10-year-olds throw it around like they’re in some kind of elementary school rom-com. Are we... okay? I don't have a problem with the term, but I have a problem with how I see them use it, complete brain rot. I'm sorry, but please study something!

Lingos That Made Me Question The Internet

I know this article is technically to bash the iPad kids, but getting to know their language might just help us conversate with them on how lovely we find their slang.

Mewing: It basically means that you look good or something to specifically do with a good jawline as far as I understand!

Fanum tax: This means stealing food or I am guessing anything from a friend in the name of tax when you do something for them. This slang comes from online streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat whose friend Fanum “taxes” people by stealing food off of other people’s plates.

Ohio: Something weird, cringey or odd. It comes from the many references that strange incidents happen “Only in Ohio."

Just Put the Fries in the Bag, Bro: This phrase means that you’re taking too long and need to spit it out. It could also be an insult or a way to tell someone to be quiet.

Mog: To be significantly more attractive than someone. You’re mogging if you’re the best-looking among your friends.

Dog Water: You didn’t do a good job or extremely bad.

Okay, I'm done! That is all the brain rot I can handle for one article! Ngl, it's interesting to see these as words singularly or maybe phrases, but very painfully mind-numbing to use during a conversation. Like, please in what world is this being considered as VOCABULARY.

The Meme Evolution We Created?

Again memes to conversations, very Gen Z, I get it we started it, and we stan. The difference? We knew we were being ironic (at least, most of the time). Gen Alpha genuinely thinks their slang is the peak of cultural relevance, and it’s kind of adorable—if not a little painful to watch:) Hearing a 12-year-old passionately say “rizz” like it’s a Shakespearean sonnet is both cringe-worthy and oddly endearing. If anything they are definitely meme-worthy, so it isn't all in drain!

Maybe, I am just a jealous Gen Z who feels too old to be ironically using 'mewing' to compliment someone. Nevertheless, we are going to let them have their moment while I judge from afar or through articles on the internet.

A (Reluctant) Apology to Millennials

So yes, millennials, I see you. I hear you. I, too, now understand the existential dread of watching the next generation reduce our sophisticated cultural lexicon to gibberish (as if). It’s a full-circle moment I wasn’t prepared for. But here’s the thing: language evolves, and so do memes. Maybe, just maybe, we need to give Gen Alpha some credit. After all, isn’t the whole point of slang to be niche, chaotic, and slightly incomprehensible to the generation before? They’re just following in our footsteps... in their own dog water way. Hey! I used it in a sentence (if mixed feelings was a sentence it would be this).

So, while I’ll probably never voluntarily say “skibidi toilet” out loud, I can respect the hustle. Kind of. Just don’t ask me to take it seriously, because let’s face it—none of us really know what’s going on anymore. The word of the year was Brain Rot and there is no recovering from that! Either this is an apology that all Gen Zs are swearing by with me or I am just a Gen Z with a cosy grandma brain, getting to old to be considered cool- either way, you all should sincerely take it.