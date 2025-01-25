‘The White Lotus’ Is Officially Returning For Season 4

We still haven’t got season three, but HBO is steaming ahead with The White Lotus season four. The showrunners took to Instagram to confirm the news of another season, writing: “Good news travels fast. #TheWhiteLotus is excited to welcome you to a new destination.” While they haven’t dropped the precise destination yet, apparently Mike White has already started pitching execs with new themes and locations.

Given fans have been waiting over two years for the next instalment of the popular dramedy series, the announcement of a new season should provide some solace that the wait won’t be as long. However, it will still be greater than a year between seasons, with the fourth season slated for filming in 2026.

Meanwhile, The White Lotus season three is set to arrive on February 16, 2025. The third season features some major stars, including Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan and Blackpink’s Lisa. It will reportedly explore death and spirituality against the backdrop of Thailand.

Where Is The White Lotus Season 4 Destination?

The teaser announcement of The White Lotus season four was sparse on clues as to the location of the pending season. It featured the same tropical, floral pattern featured in the promotion of season three, set in Thailand.

Given the series has hopped between continents (America, Europe and now Asia), could White be headed for South America, Africa or Australia next?

Each season of The White Lotus has been filmed at a Four Seasons resort. So, folks hunting for the next White Lotus destination may look to what is closing (or opening) in alignment with filming schedules. If the Four Seasons is looking to push an agenda, it could nudge a new season towards its recently opened properties in New York or Morocco. Alternatively, it’s planning some new resorts in Cartagena, Colombia, Mykonos, Greece and Switzerland’s, Park Gstaad.

The latter could switch up the show’s tropical resort vibes for a snowy ski vacation—something entirely new for the franchise. Interestingly, news of the Four Seasons’ Park Gstaad premises broke just a week before HBO dropped it’s new season alert. Kismet, perhaps?

Series creator Mike White has previously spoken about matching the destination to the themes he’d like to explore. Prior to season three, he’d stated that he wanted to film a series exploring religion and death. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said in a clip shared by HBO. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The White Lotus Season 4 Cast

While casting announcements are a long way off, given previous cast members have been welcomed back across multiple seasons, it’s possible a fourth instalment could see a returning character from seasons one or two. Season two of The White Lotus saw the return of season one favourite Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge). Meanwhile, season three is welcoming her season one companion, Belinda, played by Natasha Rothwell.

Connie Britton has previously spoken of an “idea” to bring back her character.

Perhaps it could be season one’s Nicole Mossbacher, given actress Connie Britton once said there was previously an idea for her character to return. “[Mike White] wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character,” Britton told Deadline. “Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn’t work in the second season and we’re hoping to [do] that in the third season. I would love to see a spinoff on every character in that show.” We’ll be watching this tidbit!

When Is The White Lotus Season 4 Release Date, Australia?

Given season three is only just about to drop, we’d wager nobody knows when exactly The White Lotus season four will air. Having said that, filming has been slated for 2026, so it could still be a while away…





Read the original article in ELLE AU.

