All that Glitters: A Night To Remember By Tanishq

It was a sight to behold as Tanishq brought out all the sparkle with its immersive diamond experience and the second edition of the collection, Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani. The collection was a tribute to the modern Indian bride and the diamond showcase was an immersive experience that made you fall in love with the sparkly gem all over again. Read on as we take you through our rundown of the collection and the glittering showcase as it went down.

A Glimpse into the Collection: Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani

To delve deeper into the collaboration and offer an exclusive glimpse into the creative process, ELLE sat down for a candid conversation with designer Tarun Tahiliani.

ELLE: Describe the Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani collaboration in three words.

Tarun Tahiliani (TT): Exciting. Stimulating. Fruitful.

ELLE: What is your favourite piece from the collection?

TT: We have some exquisite, big pieces that remind me of the Maharaja of Patiala’s necklace but in beautiful textured gold. The craftsmanship of the Phool Chadar pieces is so fine and yet so light.

So, it has taken all our wonderful motifs from our weaves, the Phool Chadar particularly, and converted into beautiful pieces of jewellery that can be worn with a dress, with a lehenga, with anything. It is versatile, it’s for India modern.

ELLE: What is your favourite part of the design process?

TT: For me, it is always stimulation. With Rivaah by Tanishq, we work with motifs, we work with collections that are going forward. This year we worked with a lot of floral designs for our Phool Chadar and as everyone knows I love drapes. But I wanted jewellery that cascaded and draped on the body, not be stiff. Because a lot of gold jewellery I have seen in the past is stiff and heavy.

I wanted it to caress the body. I wanted it to feel luxurious because luxury is what you feel on the skin. It is almost like an engagement, a tug of war, going back and forth as we do with new designs to sample, see, move back, and change. I find this whole process extremely stimulating, which is why I’m in my studio, every morning at 10, past 8. That’s what gets me up and out of bed.

The Phool Chadar Inspiration

Inspired by the journey of a flower blooming, Phool Chadar motifs weave prosperity and beauty into gold masterpieces.

The Drape Story

Inspired by Tarun Tahiliani’s iconic drapes, this theme translates the fluidity of fabric into exquisite jewellery. Scalloped edges, layered textures, and delicate etchings come together to create a collection that celebrates the grace and femininity of the bride who sees tradition through a modern lens.

Craftsmanship That Wows

The exquisite collection is all about artful mastery and timeless design, skilfully crafted in Glass Kundan and Gold. Think layered kundan chokers, regal Rani Haars, and detachable gulubands, designed not just for the big day but every wedding function from haldi to sangeet, cocktail to reception.

With over 80 exquisite designs, including chokers, gulubands, harams, pendants, haathphools, rings, and maang tikkas, Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani collection is a breathtaking addition to any bridal ensemble, adding grace and grandeur.

The Diamond Showcase: The Dazzling Stars of the Night

If the collection stole hearts, the diamond showcase was simply unforgettable. Diamonds, after all, aren’t just stones, they’re nature’s ultimate flex, forged over billions of years deep in the Earth. And Tanishq pulled out all the stops to celebrate these glittering marvels.

The Tanishq Immersive Experience

It began in Zone 1, where we stepped into a stunning 360-degree immersive space that feels like venturing deep into the Earth. Here, we uncovered the fascinating story of diamonds, how they’re formed, why they’re so rare, and what makes them such precious treasures of nature. Think Van Gogh-inspired visuals but with the magic of diamonds!

Next, Zone 2 introduced the famous 4Cs, the Cut, Clarity, Colour, and Carat, breaking down how these factors determine a diamond's brilliance and helping you choose one that sparkles like no other.

The journey wrapped up in Zone 3, where Tanishq’s unparalleled craftsmanship shone through. We couldn't help but marvel at how these natural wonders were transformed into breathtaking creations, from the Ethereal Wonders collection to Red Carpet, Enchanted Trails, Celeste Solitaires, and more.

It was truly a dazzling night to remember! It celebrated beauty, artistry, and the timeless allure of Tanishq. From the versatile collection to the mesmerising diamond showcase, it was a testament to the magic of fine jewellery.