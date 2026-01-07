Since We’re Reliving 2016, These Are The Fashion Trends We Should Absolutely Bring Back in 2026

It is 2026, and while we are still pausing mid-email to double-check the year, there is one thing we are oddly sure about: emotionally, culturally, and stylistically, we’ve slipped back into 2016. The signs are everywhere. Instagram edits feel unmistakably Tumblr-coded again. Vision boards have returned, heavy on moody quotes and grainy photos. Think pieces are earnestly announcing a shift back to “simpler times.” And honestly? It’s hard not to feel it too.

Advertisment

If we’ve collectively agreed to time travel, then fashion deserves to come along for the ride.

Because 2016 was fun. The K-drama lineups were unreasonably good. Social media still felt chaotic and unserious in the best way. Celebrity feuds were entertaining rather than exhausting. People dressed to be seen, not just photographed. Fashion, especially, had a fearless streak. We were experimenting wildly, committing fully, and caring very little about what anyone else thought. I say this with complete confidence, because we were wearing chokers every single day and defending them with our lives.

Celebrities were leading the charge. Kendall Jenner stepped out in chokers, crop tops and bomber jackets hanging deliberately off her shoulders. Rihanna treated oversized jackets like accessories rather than garments. Gigi Hadid made athleisure look like high fashion long before it became a uniform. On the red carpet, velvet gowns, slip dresses, off-shoulder silhouettes and dramatic earrings ruled the scene. It was extra, slightly chaotic, and very sincere.

Advertisment

So, in the spirit of fully committing to our 2016 revival, here are the trends from a decade ago that I genuinely think deserve a second life in 2026. I am aware some of these are controversial, but please hear me out.

Skinny Jeans

I can physically feel the readers glaring at me right now. Skinny jeans are polarising, and I get it. But let us be honest for a second. They did wonders with oversized sweaters, knee-high boots, and longline jackets. They slid neatly into boots without drama. They worked with statement tops and dramatic outerwear. No one is saying you need to burn your baggy jeans, but there is room in 2026 for a good, well-fitted skinny jean moment. Just maybe with better stretch and less trauma this time.

Chokers

If 2016 had an unofficial mascot, it was the choker. Black velvet, silver chains, lace versions, all of them. They framed the neck perfectly and added instant attitude to even the simplest outfit. Celebrities wore them to brunch, airports, and red carpets without irony. Bringing them back now feels less rebellious and more playful. A reminder that accessories can be fun again and slightly dramatic for no reason at all.

Off-Shoulder Tops

Off-shoulder was the trend of the year! It felt a little flirty, a little rebellious, and very 2016 in spirit. You were showing skin, but in a way that felt relaxed rather than try-hard. These tops worked with everything, from denim you wore to death to tailored trousers you stole from your work wardrobe. Bringing them back in 2026 makes sense, especially if we do it smarter. Cleaner silhouettes, better construction, and yes, fewer wardrobe malfunctions. The appeal was always in how effortless they felt, and that charm still works today..

Velvet

Velvet in 2016 was dramatic and we loved it for that. It was the fabric you picked when you wanted your outfit to do the talking. Velvet dresses for nights out, velvet boots because why not, velvet blazers that instantly made you feel overdressed in the best way. It felt rich, a little extra, and very committed. With fashion slowly leaning back into texture and mood, velvet feels like it is waiting patiently for its moment again.

Statement Earrings

Big earrings were practically a personality trait. Think chandbalis, oversized hoops, tassels, and dramatic drops that moved when you did. They carried entire outfits and made even basic looks feel styled. With minimal makeup trends still holding strong, bold earrings are an easy way to bring back some personality without overthinking it.

Chunky Boots and High-Top Sneakers

Footwear in 2016 had attitude. Chunky boots grounded floaty dresses and added edge to feminine looks. High-top sneakers were worn everywhere, from airport looks to casual dinners. They were comfortable, practical, and unapologetically cool. Honestly, this trend never truly left, but it deserves a proper revival moment rather than quietly existing in the background.

Baseball Caps

The humble baseball cap became a styling tool in 2016. Celebrities wore them with slip dresses, blazers, and heels, breaking every so-called fashion rule. Baseball caps stopped being accidental a while ago, and 2025 really sealed the deal. When the Pope wore one, it felt like the universe confirming what fashion already knew. The cap has officially crossed into styling territory again! It works with blazers, dresses, heels, and outfits that look like you actually tried. In 2026, it makes perfect sense. We want to look put together, but not too precious about it, and a baseball cap does exactly that.

Slip Dresses

Slip dresses have been creeping back for a bit now, and honestly, it is our favourite type of dress. Although they never left entirely, they are showing up in day looks, layered under jackets, worn with boots, and now with more prints and iterations than ever. Celebrities have been reaching for them again, but in a way that feels more casual and less red carpet-coded. In 2026, the slip dress does not feel like a revival anymore. It just feels inevitable.

Of course, not everything from 2016 needs to be resurrected. Some trends can stay exactly where they belong, safely archived in old Instagram posts and blurry Snapchat memories. But the ones that worked, the ones that felt expressive and fun, deserve another spin.

If we are reliving 2016 anyway, we might as well dress like it. Just with better tailoring, better fabrics, and a little more self-awareness. Fashion is cyclical, after all, and sometimes looking back is the easiest way to remember how to have fun again.

Also Read,

Is 2026 The New 2016? The Internet Seems To Thinks So