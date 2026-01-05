From Retro Jackets To Fluid Sweatpants, 6 Stylish New Gymwear Trends To Get You Motivated

Perhaps you've pressed skip on new year's resolutions, wanting to start 2026 unburdened by expectations to eat this or eliminate that. Or maybe you've downgraded your usual list to a simple desire to move a little more than you usually would this month, which feels achievable and, maybe, almost enjoyable after a sofa-bound 'Betwixmas'.

What you wear can have a huge effect on your day-to-day, and this experience is no different to when you're working out, whether it's trail running or boxing or cross-country walking that gets your heart going. With this in mind, why not start the year as you mean to go on by reading up on the six new gymwear trends in 2026?

To clarify, these are flexes we spotted not on a treadmill or yoga mat but on the streets and/or the catwalks, which means they're fashionable as well as functional. All of them without fail, from visible drawstrings to a bolder approach to second-skin leggings, will make you that bit more likely to make good on your resolution.

Retro Jackets

This model's retro zippered jacket stood out in the sea of leather bombers at Paris Fashion Week. Sling a colour-blocked style over your favourite gym 'fit and sneakers, but also be sure to wear it on rest days with a pleated skirt, white ankle sock and loafer combo.

Fusalp Striped Wool-Blend Zip-Up Sweater

Puma x Kidsuper Lightweight Padded Jacket

Palmes Practice Track Jacket

Drawstrings

While this street-styler's outfit is clearly not gym-appropriate, it does feature a detail that you might want to add to your workout rotation – a prominent drawstring. Miu Miu's sell-out technical shorts feature a variegated tie at the waistband (the cream version is being restocked soon), while the fleece pants from Rains, which are sleek enough to wear off the treadmill, FYI, also come with an adjustable drawstring.

Miu Miu Technical Fabric Shorts

Rains Addis Fleece Pants Wide

Varley Ollie High-Rise Short 3.5'

Monochrome

If you're struggling to feel motivated after an indulgent Christmas (and quite right too), it might help to put a little effort into what you're wearing to workout, simply by sporting one colour from head to toe. My theory is that, like matching pyjamas instead of any old band tee and sweatpants, it will help instil confidence in your ability to smash a certain number of strokes on the rowing machine, say. White is one of the boldest shades, but not if you opt for slouchy co-ord sweats that are reminiscent of Lady Di.

Sporty & Rich NY Minute Crewneck

Sporty & Rich NY Minute Gym Short

Nike Nike Cortez By You

Polo Shirts

A polo shirt probably reminds you of PE – or, if not, a regrettable phase where you wore one with its collar popped – but all that means is that it's ripe for reinvention. Its beauty lies in the fact that you can layer it over a thinner cotton tee or tank, letting its collar not so much pop as peek over a sweatshirt.

Polo Ralph Lauren Dolman-Sleeve Mesh Polo Shirt

Fred Perry The Fred Perry Shirt

Sporty & Rich Eden Crest Embroidered Pique Polo

Bold Leggings

Photograph: Isidore Montag Off-White SS26.

Your black leggings might be something of a safety blanket right about now but, this season, a bolder approach is required. On the catwalks, specifically Celine, LaQuan Smith and Off-White, the staple was given more than a touch of exuberance (the latter opted for colour-blocked panels that elongated the leg to considerable effect). If multiple shades feels like a step too far, try a contrast piping.

Vaara Bi-Colour Sports Legging

Perfect Moment Houndstooth Merino Wool Legging

Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Race Pace 7/8 Legging