A New Chapter In Movement: RIMOWA Brings Its Iconic German Craftsmanship To Delhi At DLF Emporio.

Luxury travel discovers a new destination in Delhi. The German Maison RIMOWA has opened the doors to its first boutique in the capital, setting up store at DLF Emporio. This space symbolizes the brand’s timeless design language and its continuing relationship with modern travellers.

For over 125 years, RIMOWA has reimagined what it means to move through the world. Born in Cologne in 1898, its legacy lies in precision, engineering, and an aesthetic that has become instantly recognizable, with streamlined aluminium shells, unique grooves, and quiet sophistication. Now, with its second Indian outpost following a successful debut in Mumbai, the Maison brings that absolute craftsmanship to the heart of Delhi’s luxury quarter.





“RIMOWA has long enjoyed a strong relationship with Indian clients, who are passionate travellers and deeply value craftsmanship. Its ethos has therefore found a natural resonance here,” says Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, CEO of RIMOWA. “Building upon our rewarding experience in Mumbai, we look forward to opening our second Indian location in the vibrant city of Delhi.”





The new boutique reminisces about the brand’s minimalist DNA, an elegant interplay of titanium finishes, soft lighting, and architectural precision. It’s a space that feels intentionally quiet, designed to let the product speak. Within this intimate environment, RIMOWA showcases its signature suitcase lines featuring Distinct, Essential, Hybrid, Original, and Classic, alongside the newly launched Groove Collection of sleek leather bags and refined lifestyle pieces.

“At Ethos, we deeply value heritage, craftsmanship, and timeless design that RIMOWA has exemplified for over a century,” adds Pranav Saboo, Managing Director & CEO, Ethos Lifestyle. “From its pioneering innovations to its iconic aesthetic, RIMOWA stands as a symbol of enduring excellence. We’re proud to continue this partnership in Delhi, marking an exciting new chapter of growth and shared success.”

Every element of the boutique emphasizes RIMOWA’s devotion to purposeful luxury. There’s a dedicated client care area offering on-site repairs, a personalisation counter for heat-embossed leather tags, and an assurance of longevity through the brand’s Lifetime Guarantee, available on all suitcases purchased after July 25, 2022. Together, they represent RIMOWA’s persistent belief that quality should not only be seen but lived.

The Delhi boutique is more than a retail space; it’s a continuation of RIMOWA’s dialogue with a generation that views travel as a way of life. Here, design completes experience, and every suitcase becomes an heirloom in motion, crafted not just to move with you, but to move you.

RIMOWA Boutique

DLF Emporio, 245, First Floor, 4 Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, Delhi

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday | 10:00 am - 9:00 pm