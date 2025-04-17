Arvino: A Legacy Of Love, Luxury And Purpose

Born from a promise made in silence over three decades ago, designer and creative director Arvind’s journey began at just 16—armed only with determination and the memory of his mother’s quiet heartbreak at a family gathering. That moment lit a fire in him, a vow: to one day give her the luxury she was once told she could never afford.

From working 20-hours a day and manufacturing for other global brands to building his own label from the ground up, Arvind’s journey is a masterclass in grit, grace, and unwavering vision. Arvino isn’t just admired for its exquisite craftsmanship—it’s celebrated for its soul. Rooted in ethical practices, sustainable values, and accessible luxury, Arvino is proudly RJC™ certified, SEDEX-audited, and committed to a zero-waste philosophy. This is conscious luxury—redefined and made meaningful.

Arvino believes that jewellery should be as unique as the person wearing it which is why personalisation and customisation are the heart of the brand. Whether it’s a locket hiding a cherished photo, a special message engraving inside a pendant, or a design that evolves with your style, every piece is thoughtfully designed to hold meaning. From adjustable silicone ball locks to reversible charms—Arvino’s innovative designs make each piece not just beautiful, but deeply personal.

Arvino chanels the modern vintage aesthetic—blending old-world charm with contemporary flair. It’s this distinctive fusion that makes the brand a favorite among today’s brides: women who want their jewellery to honor tradition, yet feel effortless from day to night. Whether it’s a vibrant mehendi, a chic cocktail soirée, or a breezy seaside wedding, Arvino’s statement pieces are designed to shine—wherever love takes you.

The brand’s latest collection, 'Soleil'—inspired by the sun-drenched elegance of the French Riviera—beautifully weaves together travel, artistry, and timeless charm. Featuring delicate gold textures, seashell motifs, and luminous pearls, each piece evokes a sense of wanderlust and refined sophistication.

With five new stores set to open across India and a vision rooted in personalisation and sustainable design, Arvino is poised to shape the future of jewellery while remaining deeply connected to its heritage. As Arvind puts it, “There’s no substitute for hard work. Stay fearless in your creations—and always uphold great karma.”