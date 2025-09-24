BERSHKA Lands On Myntra - Now, You Can Express Your Boldest Self

Get ready for a stylish festive season. Make a fashion-forward statement with BERSHKA, one of the foremost fashion and trend brands for youth globally. No, you do not have to step out to buy clothing and accessories to express your boldest self - Myntra has brought BERSHKA to your living room. Scroll every day wardrobe staples - denim, tees, hoodies, cargos, and basics - with BERSHKA’s signature bold cuts, edgy prints, and unexpected detailing that elevate these essentials. And, there are stunning accessories, too.

Get ready to steal the look of celebrities who often step out in style with BERSHKA because now you have unprecedented access to 1,200+ styles across categories like women’s wear and men’s wear from BERSHKA’s wide assortment in the country. Arriving just in time for the festive season, this association brings BERSHKA’s bold and trend-first assortment to Myntra’s 70 million+ monthly active user base, including 21 million Gen Z users.

With BERSHKA in its portfolio, Myntra, one of the leading platforms for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle in India, has strengthened the expansive range of leading international brands on its platform with over 450 international brands. The brand’s debut on Myntra underscores the platform’s commitment to making the best of international trends accessible to discerning customers.

Founded in 1998, BERSHKA is anchored in empowering young people to express their boldest selves and has established itself as a global leader in fashion-forward, accessibly priced apparel and accessories. Designed for a new generation that views fashion as a cultural language, the brand embodies the excitement of defining individual style for the first time. The streetwear giant caters to various age groups of adolescents who resonate with runway trends and pop culture, making it one of the foremost fashion and trend brands for youth with a presence across 68 markets worldwide.

With a legacy of over 18 years, Myntra, an integral part of the Flipkart Group, has been at the forefront of serving brands and trends to India’s digitally native and fashion-forward customers while inspiring self-expression through fashion. For Myntra customers, tech-led innovations are at the heart of their shopping journey, with AI enabling easy discovery and guiding purchase decisions. Myntra boasts a fabulous portfolio of popular international brands such as Mango, H&M, Levi’s, NEXT, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, MAC, Huda Beauty, and Estee Lauder, among others. With a wide reach and 98% penetration in the country, Myntra is witnessing ~45% of the demand for these brands from non-metros, with 1 in 3 customers hailing from beyond India’s top cities.