Best Dressed Stars At The ELLE Sustainability Awards 2025

The ELLE Sustainability Awards 2025 drew to a wonderful close last night, but we’re still reeling from the eco-chic fashion moments that lit up the green carpet. With conscious living as the dress code and glam dialled all the way up, our favourite stars showed us that style with substance is the ultimate power move. From upcycled drama to vintage realness, the night was a masterclass in dressing to impress and express. Here’s our little round-up of the best-dressed celebs who nailed the brief—fashion-forward and planet-friendly.

Sanya Malhotra

Talk about the look of the night! Sanya Malhotra stunned in a 431-88 saree ensemble that balanced high-octane glamour with understated elegance. Her intricately embellished blouse brought the bling, while the minimal, draped saree added a graceful contrast. Tied together perfectly with a gorgeous necklace by Kohinoor Jewels, this look was a masterclass in subtle drama.

Tisca Chopra

Tisca kept things soft and sparkly in a blush pink dress that shimmered just right with delicate and vibrant crystal and embroidery detailing. The real showstopper? A pair of dazzling emerald earrings by Kohinoor Jewels that added the perfect pop of colour and elegance to the look.

Roshni Chopra

Dressed to match the theme in a vibrant green saree, Roshni Chopra was the very picture of graceful glamour. She elevated the traditional look with a string of timeless pearls, embodying the spirit of the evening while looking like a million bucks doing it.

Rasika Dugal

Wearing Akaaro, Rasika Dugal turned heads in a rich golden and black ensemble. Her look featured a crisp white shirt layered under a black-and-gold jacket, paired with a golden sharara and a sleek black tie that pulled everything together. Slicked-back hair and bold statement earrings sealed the deal—sustainable power dressing at its finest.

Manushi Chhillar

Sheer perfection! Manushi Chhillar stepped out in a stunning black dress featuring floral appliqué and strategically placed cutouts. The figure-hugging silhouette and delicate detailing made this one of the standout looks of the evening—equal parts sensual and sophisticated. Delicate earrings and and bracelet cuff by Kohinoor Jewels added the final rich touch to the look

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa

The couple that slays together, stays together. Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a classic, well-tailored black tuxedo—proof that some things never go out of style. Patralekhaa complemented him beautifully in a chic black A-line midi dress adorned with floral appliqué. Effortlessly stylish and oh-so-adorable.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi brought a touch of tradition with a modern twist in a beautifully woven silver-beige saree—an elegant nod to the evening’s sustainable theme. Her look was completed with a stunning necklace and earrings set by Kohinoor Jewels. With her grace and presence, she didn’t just take the stage for her award—she owned it.

Richa Chadha

Richa looked breathtaking in an intricately embroidered saree that checked every box—sustainable, elegant, and incredibly chic. She kept the accessories minimal, letting the craftsmanship of her outfit do all the talking.

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa truly embraced the theme of the night with a striking ensemble by TIL. Her look had it all—the perfect palette, a silhouette that flattered effortlessly, and long fringes that brought movement and drama without ever veering into tacky territory. It was bold, balanced, and beautifully on point.

From consciously-crafted couture to meaningful accessories, the stars at ELLE Sustainability Awards 2025 didn’t just dress to impress—they dressed with purpose. Each look was a reminder that sustainability isn’t a trend; it’s the future of fashion. Until next year, we’ll be taking notes and dreaming of drapes, appliqués, and all things eco-elegant.

