Bhumi Pednekar’s Look Is a Love Letter to Handcrafted Fashion

There is a particular kind of dressing that doesn't announce itself loudly — it simply arrives, and the room rearranges itself around it. Bhumi Pednekar's latest look, courtesy of House of Kotwara, belongs firmly to that category.

Bhumi Pednekar
Every Detail, Designed With Intention

The chogha — a long, flowing coat form with deep roots in Mughal and Awadhi court dressing — is not a casual choice. The chikankari embroidery does not decorate the surface — it defines it, pulling the eye across the cloth in a language of flowers, vines, and shadow-work that Lucknow's artisans have been perfecting for generations. Together, these decisions create a look that communicates before a single word is spoken.

A Fashion Culture That Respects Time and Skill

By choosing garments that honour traditional making processes, Bhumi participates in a fashion culture that places time and skill at its centre rather than at its margins. This is a powerful statement in 2025, when speed-to-market dominates industry conversations.

Jewellery That Carries the Human Touch

The jewellery anchoring this look is precisely where the handcrafted philosophy becomes most intimate. Unlike machine-finished pieces that achieve a cold, uniform perfection, artisan jewellery carries the slight irregularities that make it alive — the hammer mark on silver, the asymmetry of a stone setting, the organic curve of a hand-cast form. They are proof that a craftsperson sat with this object and gave it their attention.

Accessories Rooted in Artisan Crafts

Beyond jewellery, the accessories completing this look continue the handcrafted conversation. Whether it is the texture of a clutch, the weave of a strap, or the detailing on footwear, each supporting element has been chosen with the same editorial rigour applied to the garment itself.

Why Craft Still Wins Over Mass Production

Mass production offers consistency and affordability, but it cannot offer soul. Each handcrafted piece is, in a meaningful sense, singular. Even within a production run, no two items are entirely identical. This uniqueness carries emotional weight that fast fashion simply cannot manufacture. Bhumi's styling choices make this argument visually, without a single word needing to be spoken.

Where Tradition Blends Into Modern Style

The most exciting space in contemporary Indian fashion exists at the intersection of heritage and modernity — and Bhumi occupies it with impressive ease. This isn’t a one-off experiment or a performative nod to tradition; it’s her natural mode. Her style never feels like costume or commentary. Instead, it moves fluidly between past and present — rooted in what came before, yet entirely of the moment.

True Style Is Built Slowly

This look is the product of accumulated taste — of years spent learning which designers share your values, which craft forms move you, and which silhouettes feel like genuine self-expression rather than seasonal compliance. Bhumi Pednekar's relationship with handcrafted Indian fashion is not a trend position. It is a point of view, developed over time and worn with the ease that only conviction can produce.

