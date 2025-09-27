Celebrate in Style: Amazon Fashion and Beauty’s MAGAZINE: Festive Edit unwraps Chic Fashion, Beauty Must-Haves and Festive Flair

After debuting its first-ever lookbook, MAGAZINE: Summer Edit, Amazon Fashion and Beauty returns with a festive curation that captures India’s most spirited season. The second edition, MAGAZINE: Festive Edit, is designed to take you everywhere—from playful card parties lit by fairy lights to glittering sangeets and grand Diwali nights. Unveiled during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, which began from 23rd September, and running through Diwali, with great offers and deals every day, this magazine reflects the mood of modern Indian wardrobes. The edit blends tradition with a contemporary edge, bringing together occasion-ready silhouettes, beauty essentials, and accessories that sparkle with festive joy. This first-of-its-kind initiative by an e-commerce marketplace makes festive styling accessible and effortless, offering a fashion guide that's beautifully curated, trend-led, and instantly shoppable.

What sets the ‘Festive Edit’ apart is its seamless fusion of print and digital. Each page reads like a glossy magazine that comes to life, with scannable elements leading straight into the Amazon app. It's where inspiration meets instant access, a browsing experience that feels as fluid as flipping through your favourite fashion spread, but with the ease of adding to cart in seconds.

Speaking about the latest issue, Romita Bhandary, Creative Head, Fashion and Beauty, Amazon India said, " With the second edition of MAGAZINE – Festive Edit, we wanted to create more than just a lookbook; we envisioned a seasonal guide that brings fashion, beauty, and lifestyle together in a way that’s both editorial and experiential. Our goal was to celebrate individuality and self-expression, offering curated inspiration that feels personal yet accessible to every customer—whether in a metro or a tier-2 town. By combining print with scannable pages and instant digital shopping, MAGAZINE turns style inspiration into discovery. It reflects our philosophy at Amazon Fashion and Beauty: to blend cultural storytelling with data-driven insights, making trends inclusive, aspirational, and instantly shoppable across India.”

The themes in this magazine are as layered as the season itself. Sections like ‘Mark The Celebrations’ and ‘Colour Me Festive’, reimagine festive dressing with a modern sensibility, think jewel tones, shimmer-dusted metallics, and playful fusion fits that transition seamlessly from morning pujas to Diwali gatherings.

It also features sections like ‘Glam Factor’ and ‘Beauty All Stars’ that curates the ultimate prep kit: radiant skincare rituals, festive makeup sets, and haircare heroes designed to last through long nights of dancing and luminous mornings after. And then there are the finishing touches; The ‘Accessory Edit’ brings together jewelry and handbags that tie every look together, whether your style is minimalist chic or maximalist sparkle.

This edition also features a dedicated Editor’s Picks section, highlighting festive trends and looks, styled in ways that feel authentic and personal. Picking your festive outfits doesn’t need to be stressful—browse the lookbook for Editor-approved ideas that bring the season’s spirit to life. The shopping experience is further elevated through AI-powered tools that offer personalized size recommendations and styling suggestions to help customers discover pieces perfectly suited to their preferences.

With more than 30 million products and over 3 million styles from more than 1.2 lakh brands, as well as 1300+ homegrown and 60+ international beauty brands, Amazon Fashion and Beauty has become India's ultimate online shopping destination, backed by the promise of convenience, trust, and value. And with this magazine, this promise goes one step further, bringing the hottest festive picks to your doorstep.

This season, it's not just about what you wear, it's about how you make it uniquely yours. Explore Amazon Fashion and Beauty’s MAGAZINE: Festive Edit, and bring the festive fervour to life.